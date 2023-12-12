Morgan Boyes rediscovers spark with Caley Thistle loan switch

Defender Morgan Boyes insists playing for Caley Thistle has put a spring in his step this season.

The on-loan Livingston player was snapped up by previous ICT boss Billy Dodds on a deal until the end of the term and he’s revelling under the guidance of current manager Duncan Ferguson.

Ex-Liverpool youth Boyes, 22, fits superbly well into the backline and the squad overall and has made 14 appearances for the Highlanders.

Saturday’s impressive 4-1 comeback win against Queen’s Park at Hampden moved Inverness into sixth spot and they know a victory at basement hosts Morton on Tuesday would take them fifth.

Since Ferguson replaced Dodds in late September, the team have only lost once and are finding their rhythm, playing three at the back at times, too, which Boyes enjoys.

‘Can’t wait to play’ feeling for Boyes

The centre-half, who made 23 appearances for the Livi Lions last year, explained being part of an improving ICT side is making his time in the north a satisfying experience.

He said: “I am really enjoying my football.

“The type of football we’re playing suits me to a tee.

“You get the little spark again – it’s like when you were a kid in the playground. There was no pressure when you could just play with your mates.

“I have that feeling again when you step on to the pitch and you can’t wait to get playing again with the lads.

“You go out and put a shift in, like we did at the weekend.

“When you come off the pitch with a win, it’s second to none – you can’t match that.”

Boyes managing hip flexor injury

Boyes, who is in and out of training sessions due to hip flexor issues, still feels fit and ready for games.

He said: “I am managing a hip flexor (injury). I am making sure I am fully fit and available for the games.

“It is not hindering me in any way, so I can still give 100% – it’s all fine.

“You want to get into a routine, but sometimes it can flare up, so you have to take precautions.

“As long as I’m ready for matches, that is the main goal as we try to get three points.”

Inverness focus is on widening gap

While Inverness can move into fifth spot on Tuesday night, Boyes knows a defeat at Morton would slice their advantage over their hosts to just two points.

Caley Thistle’s focus, therefore, is on putting more points on the board to widen the gap over Morton, Arbroath and Queen’s Park below them.

Boyes, who has not yet played at Cappielow, said: “Apart from the Raith game (a 2-1 defeat two weeks ago), our performances and results are really positive.

“Hopefully that Raith game was a little blip. We got back to winning ways on Saturday and hopefully we can keep that going as much as we can.

“The main aim was to get away from the bottom of the table.

“You can’t mask it – the start of the season wasn’t good. We’re now playing catch-up with the rest of the league.

“We will take each game as it comes and try to pick up three points and see where it takes us.”

Boyes also hopes for Lions’ revival

Boyes is in regular contact with his Livingston team-mates, and hopes David Martindale’s men can find a way to get off the foot of the Premiership after seven straight defeats.

He added: “I obviously keep looking at Livingston’s scores and things are not going their way at the moment.

“Hopefully they can turn that blip around and get off the bottom of the table and keep that security they’ve had for the past six years to stay in the Premiership.”

Caley Thistle’s revival after a nightmare start to their campaign will be an example to Livingston that all is not yet lost – even when bottom of the division.

He said: “Inverness at the start of the season – just before I came here – were struggling.

“If you’d said to people back then how we’d be doing now, I don’t think they would have believed you.

“So hopefully Livi can spin that form around and get out of the relegation zone as well.”