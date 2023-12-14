Caley Thistle transfer search on as Duncan Ferguson eyes trialists

Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson is running the rule over a range of trialists as he aims to add quality in the winter transfer window.

Since taking over from Billy Dodds in late September, the former Everton caretaker manager has signed attacker David Wotherspoon and forward Cillian Sheridan on deals until January.

An extended offer is on the table to keep in-form Wotherspoon, who has four goals from eight appearances.

The 33-year-old double cup-winner with St Johnstone, who is struggling for Saturday’s home Championship match against Arbroath, is top of Ferguson’s new year wish list.

Ferguson is ‘putting the feelers out’

However, he confirmed the groundwork has already kicked on in a bid to make sixth-placed Inverness stronger in 2024.

He said: “I brought some trialists in last week and will bring another two in on Sunday with a view to them training on Monday.

“We have a bounce game on Tuesday against Nairn County and will play them in that. I won’t name anyone now.

“We’re always looking to get players in and it’s now coming towards the January transfer window. We’re putting the feelers out as best we can to get some players in.

“We have a good group of players, who are working really hard, but of course we are ambitious, and we want to bring in more quality as well.”

MacGregor waiting on comeback nod

A rolled ankle makes Wotherspoon a big doubt for the Arbroath game as ICT seek to respond to Tuesday’s disappointing 2-1 defeat at Morton.

The Highlanders will also be without right-backs David Carson and Wallace Duffy, therefore Jake Davidson should expect to start again, while forward Harry Lodovica is in a fitness race to make it.

Former Scotland under-21 cap, midfielder Roddy MacGregor was a surprise inclusion on the bench at Cappielow, having played just twice this season, in two Viaplay Cup ties in July.

Held back mainly by ankle injuries over the past two years, the 21-year-old livewire could well feature against Jim McIntyre’s Arbroath this weekend.

He has come through an ankle tendons operation and recovery in recent months and just needs minutes to get up to speed.

Ferguson is looking forward to getting the chance to see the Inverness-born player show what he can do as fitness levels rise.

‘We will build Roddy up slowly’ – boss

He said: “It was lovely to get Roddy back on the bench on Tuesday. I did think about putting him on, but because of the physical nature of the game, I didn’t.

“I was a bit worried about putting Roddy in there, but he’s been training well.

“People tell me he’s a top player, but I have yet to see him play, so I am looking forward to him getting fit. We will build him up slowly.

“He’ll probably be in the squad on Saturday and we’re looking forward to getting him back healthy and fit.”