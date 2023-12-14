Caley Thistle transfer search on as Duncan Ferguson eyes trialists

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caley Thistle transfer search on as Duncan Ferguson eyes trialists

Players are checking into the Highland club as the Inverness boss seeks to add quality in the January window.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson.
Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS Group

Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson is running the rule over a range of trialists as he aims to add quality in the winter transfer window.

Since taking over from Billy Dodds in late September, the former Everton caretaker manager has signed attacker David Wotherspoon and forward Cillian Sheridan on deals until January.

An extended offer is on the table to keep in-form Wotherspoon, who has four goals from eight appearances.

The 33-year-old double cup-winner with St Johnstone, who is struggling for Saturday’s home Championship match against Arbroath, is top of Ferguson’s new year wish list.

Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson will bolster his options next month.

Ferguson is ‘putting the feelers out’

However, he confirmed the groundwork has already kicked on in a bid to make sixth-placed Inverness stronger in 2024.

He said: “I brought some trialists in last week and will bring another two in on Sunday with a view to them training on Monday.

“We have a bounce game on Tuesday against Nairn County and will play them in that.  I won’t name anyone now.

“We’re always looking to get players in and it’s now coming towards the January transfer window. We’re putting the feelers out as best we can to get some players in.

“We have a good group of players, who are working really hard, but of course we are ambitious, and we want to bring in more quality as well.”

MacGregor waiting on comeback nod

A rolled ankle makes Wotherspoon a big doubt for the Arbroath game as ICT seek to respond to Tuesday’s disappointing 2-1 defeat at Morton.

The Highlanders will also be without right-backs David Carson and Wallace Duffy, therefore Jake Davidson should expect to start again, while forward Harry Lodovica is in a fitness race to make it.

Midfielder Roddy MacGregor in action against Bonnyrigg Rose in the Viaplay Cup in July. He played just one more game before requiring an operation on his ankle tendons.

Former Scotland under-21 cap, midfielder Roddy MacGregor was a surprise inclusion on the bench at Cappielow, having played just twice this season, in two Viaplay Cup ties in July.

Held back mainly by ankle injuries over the past two years, the 21-year-old livewire could well feature against Jim McIntyre’s Arbroath this weekend.

He has come through an ankle tendons operation and recovery in recent months and just needs minutes to get up to speed.

Ferguson is looking forward to getting the chance to see the Inverness-born player show what he can do as fitness levels rise.

‘We will build Roddy up slowly’ – boss

He said: “It was lovely to get Roddy back on the bench on Tuesday. I did think about putting him on, but because of the physical nature of the game, I didn’t.

“I was a bit worried about putting Roddy in there, but he’s been training well.

“People tell me he’s a top player, but I have yet to see him play, so I am looking forward to him getting fit. We will build him up slowly.

“He’ll probably be in the squad on Saturday and we’re looking forward to getting him back healthy and fit.”

