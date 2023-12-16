Duncan Ferguson: Caley Thistle are in survival slog after losing to Arbroath

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Duncan Ferguson: Caley Thistle are in survival slog after losing to Arbroath

Inverness fall to third defeat in four matches to slide to within three points of bottom spot in the Championship.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Arbroath's Jay Bird celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 with team-mate Leighton McIntosh. Image: Craig Brown/SNS Group
Arbroath's Jay Bird celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 with team-mate Leighton McIntosh. Image: Craig Brown/SNS Group

Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson admits his side are in firmly in a relegation scrap after losing 2-1 at home to Arbroath.

Twice this week Inverness have faced the team bottom of the table at kick-off – but Morton and now Arbroath have beaten them to turn up the heat.

Jay Bird shot the Angus team in front in the first half after a lively start by both sides, but Billy Mckay drew ICT level.

The advantage was short-lived, however, as David Gold headed the visitors into an interval lead, which they held to give former Ross County boss Jim McIntyre his first win since taking over from Dick Campbell this month,

The result lifted Arbroath from bottom to ninth, one point and one place behind ICT with a game in hand. It was their first win since beating Partick 3-0 on September 23.

A third defeat in four fixtures for ICT has Inverness just three points above 10th and the brilliant managerial start by Ferguson has slowed down by three narrow defeats by Raith, Morton and Arbroath.

Arbroath manager Jim McIntyre. Image: Craig Brown/SNS Group

Losing twice to basement opponents

Ferguson, who only lost one of his first 10 matches, explained that they have to recapture their form, with a trip to Partick Thistle next up on Saturday.

He said: “You are one win away from being fifth – that’s football.

“We never get carried away with ourselves. This was a big week for us and we started it well with the 4-1 win against Queen’s Park but we we have two defeats, against Morton and now Arbroath.

“That puts you under a lot of pressure and it’s obviously against teams below you and teams have games in hand, so we are in a relegation battle. We were in a relegation battle when I came here and we are still in that battle, but a lot of teams are in that position. Perhaps only the top three, four or five are away from it.

“Most other teams will be in a relegation battle. We have 16 points and a draw would have put us up several places. We’re one point behind fifth place, although we have played an extra game (over Arbroath and Queen’s Park).

“We have had two defeats off teams below us in the league this week. That puts us under a lot of pressure.”

Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: Craig Brown/SNS Group

Heat on sides following Ton’s revival

Both teams went into this one on the back of 2-1 defeats during the week, ICT losing at Morton on Tuesday and Arbroath slipping to bottom spot and not moving up due to a cruel late defeat by specialists at such comebacks, title contenders Raith Rovers.

Morton’s recent revival has put the cat amongst the pigeons and makes it a real slog between fifth and last place in the division as sides seek to find consistency.

For Ferguson, it’s first and foremost about ensuring ICT are not back in 10th position, which is where he found them when he took over in late September.

It was the third game in a week for Inverness and Arbroath, with visiting boss, ex-Ross County and Cove Rangers boss Jim McIntyre having only just taken over from Dick Campbell prior to that.

The headline ICT team news is attacker David Wotherspoon passed a late fitness test to start, having been a big doubt. Wide midfielder Nathan Shaw came in for Louis Longstaff.

Billy Mckay pulled Inverness level in the first half. Image: Craig Brown/SNS Group

Attacking intent from both teams

ICT were on the front foot early on and it took a smart save from Derek Gaston to keep out Shaw after he played a clever one-two with Wotherspoon in a speedy attack.

Arbroath hit back when Jermaine Hylton burst down the right and his delivery was fired over the crossbar by the in-rushing David Gold.

Just before the half hour mark, Arbroath broke the deadlock. A cross was arrowed into the box by Scott Stewart, after he was picked out by Hamilton, and Bird provided a deadly finish to rifle the ball beyond Mark Ridgers.

Inverness were level six minutes before half-time when Wotherspoon fed Harper and his sweeping cross was crashed home by the boot of Mckay for his fifth goal in seven games.

However, just a few minutes later, the visitors were ahead once more as Gold headed the ball home from close range after meeting a chipped assist from Hylton.

Billy Mckay runs off after levelling for ICT against Arbroath. Image: Craig Brown/SNS Group

Interval shake-up by Ferguson

Ferguson shuffled his pack at the start of the second half by going with three at the back, changing from 4-4-1-1-. Nikola Ujdur was replaced by Longstaff.

Some questionable calls from the officials were baffling the home camp, and Arbroath always looked capable on the attack as the hosts sought a way back into it.

There was no shortage of effort or endeavour from ICT, with stout defending keeping them at bay.

Midfielder Charlie Gilmour had a decent chance to square it when he met a Wotherspoon corner with 10 minutes left, but it had too much height to trouble Gaston.

Caley Thistle’s last match before Christmas this Saturday sees them face Partick Thistle at Firhill.

CALEY THISTLE (4-4-1-1): Ridgers 6, Davidson 5 (Lodovica 89), Ujdur 5 (Longstaff 46), Devine 6, Boyes 6, Shaw 6, Anderson 6, Gilmour 6, Harper 6, Wotherspoon 6 (Brooks 89), Billy Mckay 6 (Sheridan 89).

Subs not used: Cammy MacKay (GK), Welsh, Delaney, Bray, Thompson.

ARBROATH (4-5-1): Gaston 6, Norey 6, Steele 6, Hamilton 6, Stewart 6, Lyon 6 (Jacobs 60), Hylton 7, Gold 7 (Stowe 71), Slater 6, McIntosh 6, Bird 7 (Dunnwald-Turan 76).

Subs not used: Adams (GK).

Referee: Iain Sneddon.

Star Man: Jay Bird.

Attendance: 1842.

