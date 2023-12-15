Caley Thistle have squandered more points in the final 15 minutes than any other Championship team this season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caley Thistle have squandered more points in the final 15 minutes than any other Championship team this season

The Inverness boss points towards fitness and his team's knack for scoring first.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Raith Rovers' Jamie Gullan slots away his team's 94th-minute penalty winner at Inverness earlier this month. Image: SNS Group
Raith Rovers' Jamie Gullan slots away his team's 94th-minute penalty winner at Inverness earlier this month. Image: SNS Group

Goals conceded in the final 15 minutes of Championship fixtures have cost Caley Thistle more points than any team in the Championship.

However, Duncan Ferguson – who only became the Caley Jags boss on September 30 – insists there is no cause for concerns for his team, who often net the first goal.

The hot topic of late goals comes as Raith Rovers shot to the summit with a 95th minute Lewis Vaughan winner against Arbroath in midweek.

It means on Saturday the Fifers head to Dundee United two points clear of their hosts, having played one match more.

Raith have now gained 21 points from scoring in the closing 15 minutes of regulation time – or in injury-time.

Without those points, Ian Murray’s late specialists would be seventh, not top, according to details compiled by DUFC Stat on X (formerly Twitter).

ICT twice sunk late by Raith Rovers

Earlier this month, ICT were victims of Rovers’ late performers as a Vaughan goal on 85 minutes then a penalty from James Gullan on 94 minutes wiped out Billy Mckay’s opener to dish out Ferguson’s first defeat as ICT boss.

His predecessor Billy Dodds was on track for a 0-0 draw away to Raith Rovers in September – then Gullan struck the winner with three minutes left to seal a 1-0 win. That was Dodds’ last game in the hot-seat.

Since Ferguson became the Inverness manager, they let a 1-0 lead slip with three minutes remaining at Dunfermline when Lewis McCann secured a 1-1 draw last month.

So, the Raith and Dunfermline games are the two occasions under the current boss where late goals have cost them points.

Overall this season, they have lost nine points due to conceded in the latter stages. If these stats are calculated throughout the division, ICT would be third behind Partick Thistle and Dundee United.

In seven of Ferguson’s 10 Inverness matches, his side have taken the lead.

Late goals are from 85 minutes – boss

Ex-Everton caretaker boss Ferguson prides himself on having a fit and ready squad and stressed their ability to score first is more telling.

When asked about the late goals figures, he said: “It’s certainly not down to fitness because my team runs and works harder than anyone else.

“We lost a game late against Raith Rovers, with two late goals including a penalty, but since I’ve been here I don’t see anything in that.

“It’s always a cause for concern when you lose a goal, but I wouldn’t say conceding in the 80th minute is late. When you get to 85th minute or beyond, that is late.

“I think I’m right to say I don’t think we’ve been behind in a game perhaps until Queen’s Park last week when we came back to win 4-1.

“So, apart from against Queen’s Park and Morton on Tuesday, I think we’ve been in front in most games.”

