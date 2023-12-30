Duncan Ferguson rues Caley Thistle’s blank attack but is happy to take point against Morton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Duncan Ferguson rues Caley Thistle’s blank attack but is happy to take point against Morton

Inverness remain in eighth spot in the Championship after a goalless home draw against in-form Ton, who missed the best chance of the stalemate.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
ICT's Cameron Harper and Morton's Tyler French Image: Paul Phelan/SNS Group
ICT's Cameron Harper and Morton's Tyler French Image: Paul Phelan/SNS Group

Duncan Ferguson admits Caley Thistle lacked attacking spark and was happy to take a Championship point from a 0-0 draw against Morton.

The result keeps ICT eighth in the division, but also still just five points away from fourth-placed Dunfermline Athletic. Morton slipped just one position to sixth, sitting four points behind the Pars.

Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: Paul Phelan/SNS Group

Ferguson happy to keep Ton at bay

Back-to-back draws against Partick and now Morton came after successive 2-1 losses against Morton and Arbroath.

Ferguson, who was pleased to keep a fourth clean sheet from his 13th game in charge, said: “A draw was a fair result. Morton had the best chance where (Robbie Muirhead) missed it, other than that, we struggled with our attacking play, which is not like us. The creativity was not there today.

“My defence stood up well to Morton and we limited them to very few long throws, which we knew was a big danger. That worked until the last 10 minutes when they put us under pressure.

“It wasn’t a great game. That was – technically – the worst we’ve been in terms of creating chances. But if you can’t win it, don’t lose it. The point is a good one as we were not at our best.”

Wotherspoon suffers hamstring blow

Attacker David Wotherspoon, who is contracted to ICT until mid-January, went off injured in the second half.

Ferguson explained: ““It was a hamstring. He wasn’t training – only on Friday – because he has been ill over Christmas

“But for the Partick game (the 1-1 draw last week), he had a tight hamstring and he has gone out there and not pulled it hard, but it has come on him gently.

“We’re hoping it won’t be so bad, 10 days probably – unless it is worse.”

Morton on the rise in Championship

The Ton arrived in the Highlands on a five-match unbeaten stretch, with four wins followed by a goalless draw at Airdrie.

Their 2-1 win over ICT at Cappielow on December 12 was fresh in the minds of the hosts.

Inverness got off to a strong start, on the front foot, with an early Max Anderson drive blocked by Wilson and Cammy Harper looking menacing once more on the right flank.

Morton’s Cameron Blues and Inverness defender Morgan Boyes. Image: Paul Phelan/SNS Group

Morton soon found their foot though and enjoyed a decent spell of their own, without asking too much of goalkeeper Mark Ridgers.

On 21 minutes, former ICT defender Broadfoot was ideally placed by to block a net-bound shot from Wotherspoon as he met a neat pass from Billy Mckay.

There was plenty of graft all over the park, but nothing too much in terms of bite.

The first shot on target arrived eight minutes before the break as Charlie Gilmour’s drive from distance was gathered without fuss by keeper Ryan Mullen.

Wotherspoon’s afternoon ended on 40 minutes when he was injured in a challenge with Alan Power. Luis Longstaff replaced him.

An injured David Wotherspoon leaves the pitch. Image: Paul Phelan SNS Group

Sides knock on door for clincher

The first opportunity of the second half saw Billy Mckay break into the box from the right flank, but Mullen was there to deny him with a stop.

At the other end, Jack Baird got on the end of a corner, but could not direct it goalwards.

Space opened up for Gilmour on 57 minutes when he was found by Nathan Shaw, but his 25-yarder flew high and wide.

Morton blue a golden chance to take the lead when, from a Cameron Blues header, Robbie Muirhead blazed a shot wide from close range.

The Cappielow side finished the likelier to clinch the winner, using the width to good use, but it ended all square.

CALEY THISTLE (3-4-3): Ridgers 6, Ujdur 7, Devine 6, Boyes 6, Davidson 6 (Carson 72), Gilmour 7, Anderson 6, Harper 6, Wotherspoon 5 (Longstaff 40), Billy Mckay 6 (Brooks 71), Shaw 7.

Subs not used: Cammy MacKay (GK), Welsh, Delaney, MacGregor, Thompson, Sheridan.

MORTON (4-2-3-1): Mullen 6, French 6 (O’Connor 71), Baird 7, Broadfoot 6, Strapp 6, Power 6 (Gillespie 71), Wilson 6, Blues 6 (Bearne 84), Crawford 6, Boyd 6 (McGrattan 61), Muirhead 6.

Subs not used: MacDonald (GK), O’Boy.

Referee: Colin Steven.

Star Man: Nikola Ujdur.

Attendance: 2144.

