Duncan Ferguson rues Caley Thistle’s blank attack but is happy to take point against Morton

Duncan Ferguson admits Caley Thistle lacked attacking spark and was happy to take a Championship point from a 0-0 draw against Morton.

The result keeps ICT eighth in the division, but also still just five points away from fourth-placed Dunfermline Athletic. Morton slipped just one position to sixth, sitting four points behind the Pars.

Ferguson happy to keep Ton at bay

Back-to-back draws against Partick and now Morton came after successive 2-1 losses against Morton and Arbroath.

Ferguson, who was pleased to keep a fourth clean sheet from his 13th game in charge, said: “A draw was a fair result. Morton had the best chance where (Robbie Muirhead) missed it, other than that, we struggled with our attacking play, which is not like us. The creativity was not there today.

“My defence stood up well to Morton and we limited them to very few long throws, which we knew was a big danger. That worked until the last 10 minutes when they put us under pressure.

“It wasn’t a great game. That was – technically – the worst we’ve been in terms of creating chances. But if you can’t win it, don’t lose it. The point is a good one as we were not at our best.”

Wotherspoon suffers hamstring blow

Attacker David Wotherspoon, who is contracted to ICT until mid-January, went off injured in the second half.

Ferguson explained: ““It was a hamstring. He wasn’t training – only on Friday – because he has been ill over Christmas

“But for the Partick game (the 1-1 draw last week), he had a tight hamstring and he has gone out there and not pulled it hard, but it has come on him gently.

“We’re hoping it won’t be so bad, 10 days probably – unless it is worse.”

Morton on the rise in Championship

The Ton arrived in the Highlands on a five-match unbeaten stretch, with four wins followed by a goalless draw at Airdrie.

Their 2-1 win over ICT at Cappielow on December 12 was fresh in the minds of the hosts.

Inverness got off to a strong start, on the front foot, with an early Max Anderson drive blocked by Wilson and Cammy Harper looking menacing once more on the right flank.

Morton soon found their foot though and enjoyed a decent spell of their own, without asking too much of goalkeeper Mark Ridgers.

On 21 minutes, former ICT defender Broadfoot was ideally placed by to block a net-bound shot from Wotherspoon as he met a neat pass from Billy Mckay.

There was plenty of graft all over the park, but nothing too much in terms of bite.

The first shot on target arrived eight minutes before the break as Charlie Gilmour’s drive from distance was gathered without fuss by keeper Ryan Mullen.

Wotherspoon’s afternoon ended on 40 minutes when he was injured in a challenge with Alan Power. Luis Longstaff replaced him.

Sides knock on door for clincher

The first opportunity of the second half saw Billy Mckay break into the box from the right flank, but Mullen was there to deny him with a stop.

At the other end, Jack Baird got on the end of a corner, but could not direct it goalwards.

Space opened up for Gilmour on 57 minutes when he was found by Nathan Shaw, but his 25-yarder flew high and wide.

Morton blue a golden chance to take the lead when, from a Cameron Blues header, Robbie Muirhead blazed a shot wide from close range.

The Cappielow side finished the likelier to clinch the winner, using the width to good use, but it ended all square.

CALEY THISTLE (3-4-3): Ridgers 6, Ujdur 7, Devine 6, Boyes 6, Davidson 6 (Carson 72), Gilmour 7, Anderson 6, Harper 6, Wotherspoon 5 (Longstaff 40), Billy Mckay 6 (Brooks 71), Shaw 7.

Subs not used: Cammy MacKay (GK), Welsh, Delaney, MacGregor, Thompson, Sheridan.

MORTON (4-2-3-1): Mullen 6, French 6 (O’Connor 71), Baird 7, Broadfoot 6, Strapp 6, Power 6 (Gillespie 71), Wilson 6, Blues 6 (Bearne 84), Crawford 6, Boyd 6 (McGrattan 61), Muirhead 6.

Subs not used: MacDonald (GK), O’Boy.

Referee: Colin Steven.

Star Man: Nikola Ujdur.

Attendance: 2144.