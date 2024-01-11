Caley Thistle star Sean Welsh set for shock Queen’s Park switch – report

Caley Thistle star Sean Welsh is ready to make a surprise switch to Championship rivals Queen’s Park.

The former Partick Thistle star, 33, joined Inverness in 2018 from Falkirk and has racked up close to 150 appearances for the north club.

As captain, he led the second-tier club to last year’s Scottish Cup final where they lost to Celtic, but injuries stalled the start to this campaign under new manager Duncan Ferguson, who replaced Billy Dodds in September.

He has been building up his match fitness and lasted 70 minutes of Saturday’s 3-1 league win at Ayr United.

With Welsh being out of the first-team picture between mid-July and mid-November, captaincy roles have been shared between defender Danny Devine and striker Billy Mckay since Ferguson took the hot-seat.

Welsh to be Davidson’s first signing?

However, with midfield perhaps the strongest area of the ICT squad, the Daily Record reports that Ferguson is willing to let Welsh make a move – and he is set to become new Queen’s boss Callum Davidson’s first signing.

Welsh’s contract expires this summer and he’s been granted permission to speak to the Hampden club.

With every pound a prisoner, Ferguson needs to free up funds as he looks to add to his sole January window signing, Wigan Athletic loanee defender James Carragher, son of Liverpool legend Jamie.

Queen’s moved off the foot of the table last week thanks to a 2-1 win against Dunfermline Athletic – their first league victory since August.

Seventh-placed ICT are four points ahead of the Spiders, but have played one match more ahead of tomorrow night’s home clash with Dundee United.