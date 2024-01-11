Caley Thistle star Sean Welsh set for shock Queen’s Park switch – report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caley Thistle star Sean Welsh set for shock Queen’s Park switch – report

Experienced former captain and midfield ace is reportedly poised to join Championship rivals Queen's Park.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Sean Welsh applauds the Inverness fans after the 3-1 win at Ayr United on Saturday.
Sean Welsh applauds the Inverness fans after the 3-1 win at Ayr United on Saturday. Was that his final game for ICT? Image: SNS

Caley Thistle star Sean Welsh is ready to make a surprise switch to Championship rivals Queen’s Park.

The former Partick Thistle star, 33, joined Inverness in 2018 from Falkirk and has racked up close to 150 appearances for the north club.

As captain, he led the second-tier club to last year’s Scottish Cup final where they lost to Celtic, but injuries stalled the start to this campaign under new manager Duncan Ferguson, who replaced Billy Dodds in September.

Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS

He has been building up his match fitness and lasted 70 minutes of Saturday’s 3-1 league win at Ayr United.

With Welsh being out of the first-team picture between mid-July and mid-November, captaincy roles have been shared between defender Danny Devine and striker Billy Mckay since Ferguson took the hot-seat.

Welsh to be Davidson’s first signing?

However, with midfield perhaps the strongest area of the ICT squad, the Daily Record reports that Ferguson is willing to let Welsh make a move – and he is set to become new Queen’s boss Callum Davidson’s first signing.

Welsh’s contract expires this summer and he’s been granted permission to speak to the Hampden club.

With every pound a prisoner, Ferguson needs to free up funds as he looks to add to his sole January window signing, Wigan Athletic loanee defender James Carragher, son of Liverpool legend Jamie.

Caley Thistle complete deal for James Carragher – son of Liverpool legend Jamie – on loan from Wigan Athletic

Queen’s moved off the foot of the table last week thanks to a 2-1 win against Dunfermline Athletic – their first league victory since August.

Seventh-placed ICT are four points ahead of the Spiders, but have played one match more ahead of tomorrow night’s home clash with Dundee United.

