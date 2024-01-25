Dundee defender Cammy Kerr ‘agrees’ Caley Thistle loan move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Dundee defender Cammy Kerr ‘agrees’ Caley Thistle loan move

Reports say the experienced Dark Blues player is poised for a switch to the Highland capital.

By Paul Chalk
Dundee defender Cammy Kerr.
Dundee defender Cammy Kerr is set to join Caley Thistle on loan according to a report in the Daily Record. Image: SNS

Long-serving Dundee defender Cammy Kerr has reportedly agreed a loan move to Championship side Caley Thistle.

Inverness boss Duncan Ferguson, who has defender James Carragher and striker Alex Samuel on loan from Wigan Athletic and Ross County, is keen to beef up his options before the transfer window shuts next Thursday.

The Daily Record reports this morning the 28-year-old, who has just celebrated his testimonial season, has been allowed to move north after Dundee boss Tony Docherty said he was free to move on.

Kerr has made 271 appearances for the Dark Blues, but has played just 12 times this season for the Premiership club.

This would be a real boost for the Highlanders to land Kerr, who was attracting interest from top-flight and rival Championship sides.

It’s thought Ferguson would also like another attacker in to help the frontline.

Inverness, who are eighth in the division, face second-top Raith Rovers this weekend following last Saturday’s 4-0 Scottish Cup win against Broomhill, which has earned them a fifth-round home tie against Hibs on February 10.

