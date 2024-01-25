Dundee defender Cammy Kerr ‘agrees’ Caley Thistle loan move

Long-serving Dundee defender Cammy Kerr has reportedly agreed a loan move to Championship side Caley Thistle.

Inverness boss Duncan Ferguson, who has defender James Carragher and striker Alex Samuel on loan from Wigan Athletic and Ross County, is keen to beef up his options before the transfer window shuts next Thursday.

The Daily Record reports this morning the 28-year-old, who has just celebrated his testimonial season, has been allowed to move north after Dundee boss Tony Docherty said he was free to move on.

Kerr has made 271 appearances for the Dark Blues, but has played just 12 times this season for the Premiership club.

This would be a real boost for the Highlanders to land Kerr, who was attracting interest from top-flight and rival Championship sides.

It’s thought Ferguson would also like another attacker in to help the frontline.

Inverness, who are eighth in the division, face second-top Raith Rovers this weekend following last Saturday’s 4-0 Scottish Cup win against Broomhill, which has earned them a fifth-round home tie against Hibs on February 10.