Caley Thistle goalkeeper Mark Ridgers eyes fresh Scottish Cup adventure by beating Hibs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle goalkeeper Mark Ridgers eyes fresh Scottish Cup adventure by beating Hibs

The Inverness number one wants another Scottish Cup scalp against their well-supported visitors from Leith.

By Paul Chalk
Caley Thistle goalkeeper Mark Ridgers.
Caley Thistle goalkeeper Mark Ridgers is eyeing another Scottish Cup quarter-final by beating Hibs this weekend. Image: SNS

Mark Ridgers sees no reason why Caley Thistle can’t continue their Scottish Cup “love affair” by knocking out Premiership side Hibernian this weekend.

The Inverness goalkeeper, a runner-up in the competition last summer, knows the Championship team go into Saturday’s tie as underdogs.

However, with the club having won the trophy in 2015, and been three-times beaten semi-finalists within their three-decade history, the 33-year-old wants to help write a fresh chapter.

ICT are seventh in the league, while inconsistent Hibs dropped out of the top-six of the top-flight when they lost 3-0 at home to St Mirren at the weekend.  They also squeezed past League Two Forfar Athletic 1-0 in the last round.

All the pressure is on Hibs – Ridgers

Inverness go into the fifth-round clash on the back of a 1-0 league loss against Queen’s Park, but Ridgers believes they can play with the freedom that this competition offers.

Having beaten Premiership opponents Livingston and Kilmarnock to reach last year’s final where they lost 3-1 to Celtic, the mood is good at the Caledonian Stadium.

Ridgers said: “We were really disappointed after Saturday, but ahead of the Scottish Cup it’s a different situation, with a one-off outcome to look forward to.

“Playing a Premiership team, the pressure is all on Hibs – especially after their recent results, which have not been great either.

“They will come here with a point to prove, but we’ve got a love affair with the Scottish Cup.

“We go into the game not having to go for it like we had to on Saturday. We’re looking forward to it.

“We have a point to prove, because we were disappointed with how Saturday turned out. It’s an opportunity to get back to what we’re capable of and not let the manager down again.”

Hibs won’t sit in – and ICT can attack

The Caley Jags have only won two league games at home this season, but did see off Lowland League opponents Cowdenbeath 2-0 and Broomhill 4-0 at their own stadium.

The ICT number one said: “Our home games are very similar in how they pan out. We know our form at the stadium is not great at all this season.

“That’s why we’re in the position we’re in, but when teams come at us, with the way we play under the manager, it suits us a bit.

“We have a big pitch and teams come here and sit back and it then is up to us to break them down, but then our opponents nick a goal, as has been happening to us.

“I can’t see Hibs playing that way, especially the way their results have been. I expect a completely different game.”

Championship sides fancy chances

Five of the eight ties in this round feature fixtures between sides from the first and second tiers.

As well as ICT v Hibs, Morton will fancy a Friday scalp at home to Motherwell, in-form Airdrie might test Hearts, Scott Brown’s Ayr United visit Rangers and Partick Thistle will not fear Premiership basement side Livingston at Firhill.

Ridgers reckons teams from the Championship should head into the ties with confidence.

He said: “The gulf between the Championship and the Premiership is not as big as people think, apart from Celtic and Rangers and maybe Hearts, who have shown their dominance this season.

“There are a lot of Championship teams who could easily compete with many sides in the Premiership.

“The biggest factor is budgets. Teams are spending a lot of money, but in the Scottish Cup especially, we know what to expect. We’ve done it before – beaten Premiership sides on the way to semi-finals and finals.

“To reach that stage this season, we will have to do that again by beating Hibs.”

More from Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle says the battery storage plant can help the club's finances
'A historic day': Caley Thistle scores narrow victory for battery storage plan
Former Caley Thistle defender Darren Dods
Darren Dods tells Caley Thistle: Beat Hibs in Scottish Cup and Hampden return within…
Colin Baillie wants money from renewables schemes to be used for sport
Use Inverness battery storage scheme to help fund leisure facilities, says local sport legend
Aberdeen interim manager Neil Warnock.
Kirk Broadfoot expects his former Rotherham manager Neil Warnock to be a success at…
Sean McAllister, who is on loan from Everton at Caley Thistle until the end of the season.
Everton loanee Sean McAllister reveals creativity demand from Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson
Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen skips past Queen's Park's Stuart McKinstry. Images: Paul Byars/SNS Group
Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen: Promotion aim with Caley Thistle led to loan move
Queen's Park's Dom Thomas (right) celebrates after scoring the only goal at Inverness. Images: Paul Byars/SNS Group
Duncan Ferguson: Home results must improve for Caley Thistle
Cammy Kerr, right, challenges Raith Rovers' Dylan Easton.
Cammy Kerr embraces Caley Thistle challenge after Dundee exit
Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson.
Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson demands home improvement
Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS
Duncan Ferguson says Caley Thistle moving 'in right direction' after squad revamp