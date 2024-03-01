Caley Thistle sign midfielder Samson Lawal on loan from Livingston

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caley Thistle sign midfielder Samson Lawal on loan from Livingston

Inverness boss Duncan Ferguson has been keen to bolster his squad due to a raft of injury problems at Caledonian Stadium.

By Andy Skinner
Samson Lawal in action for Nigeria's under-20s. Image: Shutterstock.
Samson Lawal in action for Nigeria's under-20s. Image: Shutterstock.

Caley Thistle have signed young midfielder Samson Lawal on loan from Livingston for the remainder of the season.

Nigerian teenager Lawal joined Livi at the start of the season on a three-year deal from Katsina United in his homeland, but has made only three substitute appearances so far.

The 19-year-old represented his country at last summer’s under-20 World Cup, netting in a group stage match against Dominican Republic. He also has 16 caps for Nigeria’s under-21s side to his name.

Inverness have been beset by injury problems, which has forced manager Duncan Ferguson to look to try and bolster his squad.

Ferguson revealed earlier this week he has brought in players from Portugal and Czech Republic on trial, with a view to them winning deals.

Lawal’s move has been completed in time for him to potentially feature in Saturday’s Championship trip to Morton.

