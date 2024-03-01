Caley Thistle sign midfielder Samson Lawal on loan from Livingston

Caley Thistle have signed young midfielder Samson Lawal on loan from Livingston for the remainder of the season.

Nigerian teenager Lawal joined Livi at the start of the season on a three-year deal from Katsina United in his homeland, but has made only three substitute appearances so far.

The 19-year-old represented his country at last summer’s under-20 World Cup, netting in a group stage match against Dominican Republic. He also has 16 caps for Nigeria’s under-21s side to his name.

✍️ Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC are delighted to announce the signing of midfielder Samson Lawal on loan from @LiviFCOfficial until the end of the season 👉 https://t.co/wB3PTU9Bvd pic.twitter.com/Ho2HzwxYzW — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) March 1, 2024

Inverness have been beset by injury problems, which has forced manager Duncan Ferguson to look to try and bolster his squad.

Ferguson revealed earlier this week he has brought in players from Portugal and Czech Republic on trial, with a view to them winning deals.

Lawal’s move has been completed in time for him to potentially feature in Saturday’s Championship trip to Morton.