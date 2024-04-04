Duncan Ferguson’s win target revealed as Caley Thistle eye survival

Duncan Ferguson reckons Caley Thistle must win at least three of their final five Championship matches to avoid competing in the relegation play-offs.

The Inverness manager shares fans’ anger and frustration, but has called on supporters to rally round his second-bottom side as they host basement opponents Arbroath on Saturday.

A home win would all but relegate the Angus side and would potentially set up a chance to climb into eighth spot next week by overtaking Queen’s Park, who have a four-point advantage right now.

Eight points needed to hit the target

Ferguson, whose team have not won on home soil in the league since November 11, has a target in mind as they hunt down automatic safety.

He said: “We’ve got five games left and I think we will need at least three wins (to escape the play-off spot) and hopefully that will start on Saturday.

“We’ll be up for it and ready.

“People tell me 40 points is where we need to be, but I just look for the next win. (ICT are on 32 points with five games remaining).

“We haven’t won for a couple of weeks now, we need to score goals and win the games, because they’re running out.

“We’ve got teams around about us in the next two games, Arbroath and Queen’s Park. If we can pick up wins in both, things look a lot better, don’t they?”

‘Feels like a disaster when we lose’

Following their 1-0 loss at Partick Thistle last week, there was a real sense of anger pouring from the away end at full-time, but Ferguson understands why, especially moments after a defeat.

He hopes the feelings can be one of positivity come tea-time on Saturday.

He said: “Away from home, we’ve been outstanding – we’ve only lost three (from his 13 away games in charge). That part has been good, but not at home.

“So, you understand the fans growing restless, but they’ll support their team the way they want to, the way they see fit. I’d always encourage that.

“But we want them on board of course because we need them.

“Everything feels like a disaster when you lose – it’s that initial reaction – especially down at Partick, where I felt we played very well.

“Our build-up and approach play and approach was very good, particularly with 10 men (when Cammy Kerr was wrongly sent off) and I felt we pushed Partick all the way.

“But when you get beat, everyone is upset – I’m upset the fans are upset.

“We’ve just got to try to win games to get them on board now.

“Our away form has been outstanding.

“We just need to do better (at home) – create the tempo and atmosphere in the ground.

“Then, hopefully, the fans will come along with us.

“Every home team needs their fans behind them. They are important.

“But we need to create that atmosphere ourselves.

“We need to turn this home form around or we’re in big trouble.”

Kerr’s green light after appeal win

Caley Thistle were boosted by the news that on-loan Dundee defender/midfielder Cammy Kerr will be free to face Arbroath after his red card was overturned from last week’s Partick match.

Inverness successfully appealed against the 28-year-old’s first half yellow card shown by this weekend’s Old Firm referee John Beaton, which was deemed to be for simulation.

Kerr was booked in the second half for a challenge and was sent off as ICT went on to lose.

The fast-track tribunal found in their favour and the first yellow and subsequent red card was quashed.

Ferguson is thrilled that the full-back-turned midfielder is available.

The ICT boss added: “Cammy has done fantastically well for us – great player, great leader.

“We knew the decision was wrong at the time.

“We’re not getting the breaks, but maybe that (overturning) is a break.

“They say that bad decisions even out over the season, so let’s hope we get some decisions from now until the end of the campaign.

“Time is running out for those decisions!”

Defensive duo in sickness battle

The main team news for ICT is that defenders James Carragher and Nikola Ujdur are struggling to shake off sickness bugs in time for the weekend.

Season ticket holders can bring along a friend to ICT’s final three home league matches for a £5 entry. See the club’s website for full details.