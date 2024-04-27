Duncan Ferguson: Caley Thistle ‘looking at’ relegation play-offs after 1-1 draw at Dunfermline

Duncan Ferguson reckons Caley Thistle are destined for the relegation play-offs after the 1-1 draw at Dunfermline Athletic plunged them into ninth spot.

The Inverness manager was speaking after their result mixed with Queen’s Park’s 5-0 win at relegated Arbroath saw them switch places at the foot of the Championship. The result was enough to keep the Pars safe.

A headed goal from Kyle Benedictus late in the first half put ICT on the ropes, with rivals Queen’s Park cruising towards a victory at relegated Arbroath.

Billy Mckay spot-kick was saved by Deniz Mehmet, but on-loan Luton Town forward Aribim Pepple’s goal salvage what might be a priceless point.

Inverness now face a crunch match against Morton and hope Airdrie can defeat Queen’s Park at Hampden. An ICT draw and Queen’s loss would keep ICT safe on goal difference.

Boss: ‘We have to win on Friday’

Ferguson says they will give it their all and hope they can overcome the odds to overtake Queen’s in eighth place.

He said: “We just need to go for it on Friday. We have to win. We needed two wins back-to-back. It’s only a wee chance now. We’re looking at the play-offs to be honest.

“We have to look at the positives. We’re really deflated after this.

“I saw the result at Arbroath and it didn’t surprise me. They have shipped about 10 goals in their last few games.

“We have to take care of our own business. We never did that today.”

Ferguson praise after players ‘dug in’

Ferguson praised his players for pressing after Mckay’s saved spot-kick and hopes the draw might still be valuable if the Spiders slip up.

He added: “In the first half, we didn’t show up. The intensity was not quite there. They never had many chances, but neither did we.

“In the second half, we were really good. We went more direct and went for it a bit more. In a way, we left it too late. Had we knocked in the penalty, we’d have had a really good chance.

“We showed a lot of character to come back after the penalty. Our goalie, Mark Ridgers, made one really good save, but other than that they were not up the pitch.

“The boys dug in particularly in the second half and we kept on pushing. We had three strikers on.

“The point could still be valuable in the long run – but it is out of our hands now.”

McAllister starts in place of Doran

ICT came into this contest at East End Park with work to do following their 1-0 home defeat last Friday against Raith Rovers – a match they impressed in but failed to find a way through.

Aaron Doran was out with a knee injury sustained in that game, so in came on-loan Everton midfielder Sean McAllister. Also making the starting 11 was defender Remi Savage in place of the benched Danny Devine,

Dunfermline’s paper-thin chances of sneaking into the promotion play-offs were extinguished by drawing 0-0 with Partick Thistle last weekend.

Home manager James McPake made two changes, with Paul Allan and Owen Moffat in for Miles Welch-Hayes and Lewis McCann, who were subs.

Pressure on with Arbroath in front

Dunfermline, who were as good safe from the play-off at kick-off, were on the back foot early on and had to defend a few set-pieces as the away support got right behind their team.

There was plenty of biting tackles flying in, as the nerves were jangling with a Queen’s Park lead in place inside 20 minutes at Gayfield bad news for both teams here.

Inverness goalkeeper Mark Ridgers was called into action on 23 minutes when he saved Chris Kane’s shot before clutching a follow-up from Allan.

And the ICT number one needed to be on guard again moments later as he dived to gather a low Moffat effort after neat footwork from the Pars winger.

On 35 minutes, Mehmet pulled off a fine save as he palmed a net-bound James Carragher header over the top after the on-loan Wigan defender connected with Savage’s delivery from the left.

Dunfermline put themselves in a strong safety position when they took the lead four minutes before the interval.

Slick passing saw play land out wide right and Allan’s tempting cross was met by an inch-perfect header buried by home skipper Benedictus. The heat was really on ICT, they needed a response.

Pepple goal after Mckay penalty miss

Ridgers kept Caley Thistle in the contest when he turned away a Matty Todd with his feet after lively Moffat lined up the chance.

On 54 minutes, ICT earned a spot-kick when Moffat’s handball from Longstaff’s effort. Mckay’s tame spot-kick was saved by Mehmet. This was the second penalty miss for the striker against the Fifers this term.

The heads didn’t drop for long and Inverness pushed and probed for an equaliser.

And it came on 76 minutes when Pepple, who had not long replaced Savage, stroked a long angled shot past Mehmet after a defensive mix-up.

Player ratings

DUNFERMLINE ATHLETIC (3-4-3): Mehmet 6, Fisher 6, Benedictus 7, Fagan-Walcott 6, Allan 7, Hamilton 6, Ritchie-Hosler 6 (Welch-Hayes 79), Edwards 7, Matty Todd 6 (Andrew Tod 62), Kane 6 (Jakubiak 69), Moffat 7 (McCann 79).

Subs not used: Little (GK), Chalmers, Breen, O’Halloran, Holmes.

CALEY THISTLE (3-5-2): Ridgers 7, Carragher 7, Savage 6 (Pepple 70), Boyes 6, Kerr 6, Longstaff 6 (Lawal 79), McAllister 6, Anderson 6, Harper 6, Billy Mckay 6 (MacGregor 76), Samuel 6.

Subs not used: Cammy Mackay (GK), Duffy, Devine, Samuels.

Referee: Alan Muir.

Attendance: 5317

Man of the match: Kyle Benedictus.