Caley Thistle work on penalties as they aim to sink Montrose in must-win play-off semi

Caley Thistle have been practising penalties as boss Duncan Ferguson prepares for Saturday’s must-win Championship play-off semi-final against Montrose.

Inverness drew 0-0 at Montrose in the first leg on Tuesday and return to the Caledonian Stadium needing to beat their Angus rivals to remain in Scottish football’s second tier.

The tie, for the right to face Hamilton or Alloa Athletic – who are locked at 2-2 in their semi – in the final will go to spot-kicks via extra-time if need be.

Defenders helped keep tie level

Ferguson, whose side finished ninth in the Championship, is relieved to be level in the tie – and hopes they can get the job done without further tension.

He said: “It’s knockout football now. We’ve got to win the match to go into the next round of the play-offs.

“I was happy with what happened on Tuesday night in the end, because we struggled, and we could easily have lost.

The tie is level as we face Montrose on Saturday at the Caledonian Stadium Get right behind the team this weekend COME ON ICTFC 🔵🔴 Ticket Info: https://t.co/CbpkEThVrX pic.twitter.com/ITr0ypXQg9 — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) May 8, 2024

“I was made up with the clean sheet, and I thought our defenders did really well to stand up to everything. We’ve got to win on Saturday now.

“We’ve prepared for the possibility of penalties in training to make sure we’ve got our penalty takers.

“We want to get it done – and I’m sure Montrose will – in 90 minutes, so we’ll be going all out to win the match.

“Hopefully that’s what will happen.”

Ferguson prepared if ties goes deep

If the match does stretch beyond 90 minutes, Ferguson will be ready to react.

He said: “On Tuesday, I was happy with the draw as the game went on, because I knew we were under pressure, and we were struggling to cope.

“On Saturday, it’s knock-out football, so if it goes deep into the game, we will make different substitutions.”

Ferguson wary of the Gable Endies

Ferguson knows what to expect against Stewart Petrie’s League One fourth-place finishers, who offered food for thought at Links Park.

He added: “Montrose played very well on the night, and they’ve got one of our ex-players (Michael Gardyne), who did very well.

“They have some young players upfront, and some experienced players at the back, so all in all they were impressive.

“They’re a big, strong, physical team, and we’re not the biggest team, but we’re a football team who like to play our passes.”

Supporters can play part – manager

Almost 3,000 fans watched ICT beat Morton 3-1 last Friday, a result which came too late to save them from the play-offs.

Ferguson hopes a strong backing from the stands will boost their chances.

He said: “It is important that the fans get behind their team.

“I think they have done that, so it’s crucial that we have them on board. It’s a massive match, as we all know, and I’m sure they will get behind their team.”

ICTFC Trust urges big turnout

Meanwhile, the ICT Supporters’ Trust are calling on fans to roar the team on as the players seek to avoid the club dropping to League One for the first time in 25 years.

A Trust statement said: “Saturday’s play-off second leg against Montrose is undoubtedly the biggest game in our club’s history.

“The Supporters’ Trust is calling on all fans to get behind the team, turn out in numbers, and give the club the best possible chance of advancing to the next stage of the play-offs.

“The attendance at our last league game of the campaign was the biggest of the season with a nearly 3,000-strong crowd, creating some much-needed atmosphere and showing that this football club means so much to so many.”

Saturday’s playoff second leg against Montrose is now undoubtedly the biggest game in our club’s history. Read what we have to say on what needs to be a spectacular performance:https://t.co/611dc7czsp — ICT Supporters Trust (@ICTSupTrst) May 9, 2024

Shares sales can net boardroom voice

And the Trust hope more fans sign up as members and pitch in with donations to help gain a potential place in the boardroom.

The statement added: “The football club has intimated that restructuring will be required in the summer.

“It is imperative that supporters are consulted on such changes in order that we can all move forward as one.

“Therefore, we urge supporters to join the Supporters’ Trust and help build the Stronger Together Fund, which aims to bridge the gap between the club and its supporters.

“Any income generated by the Stronger Together Fund will be used to purchase shares in the club, with a view to gaining a seat on the board.

“We believe that supporters’ issues can be raised at board level, ensuring fans are properly represented and have a say in the running of their club, creating a sustainable football club with supporters at its heart.

“As ICT supporters, we deserve more.”

Supporters can donate by visiting www.ictsupporterstrust.org where they can find out more about the ICT Supporters Trust and join for £5.