Duncan Ferguson hails Caley Thistle for reaching play-off final

Manager Duncan Ferguson praised Caley Thistle for overcoming nerves on a sun-kissed day to beat Montrose 1-0 to reach the Championship play-off final.

Billy Mckay’s 12th goal of the season – his first since mid-March – sealed a precious 1-0 aggregate victory against League One opponents, who had Blair Lyons sent off late on.

Defeat here would have sent ICT back to the third tier for the first time in 25 years, but now they will face Hamilton away on Wednesday before the home leg next Saturday.

Nerves when needing a second goal

Ferguson was delighted the club’s record scorer was on hand to net when it mattered most.

He said: “It is always nervy on an occasion like this. When you are 1-0 up, you will be nervous because you’re looking for the second goal.

“We dominated the game without creating many chances. They sat back on a low block.

“We were not good enough to break them down until Cammy Harper hit the post then we got a goal from a set-play. We were not very creative – but it was difficult (hot) conditions.

“Billy Mckay was there to score, as all good strikers are. He was in the right position and got a good run in front of Wallace (Duffy). It was a good first contact from Billy.

“We were worthy winners but until you get the second goal you are always going to be nervous.

“They had their chances (from Ali Shrive) and our goalie (Mark Ridgers) pulled off a good save.”

‘Tough’ final expected against Accies

Looking ahead to taking on League One runners-up Hamilton, who beat Alloa 5-4 on aggregate, the boss said: “It looks like they’ve had a tough couple of games with Alloa, who got a man sent off as well.

“Hamilton were the second best team in that division and they deserve to be there.

“It’s going to be tough – there are no easy games.”

Four days on from these sides drawing 0-0 at Links Park, it was back to the Highland capital for the second leg with it all on the line.

While promotion would be a real bonus for Stewart Petrie’s Angus club, relegation for cash-strapped ICT would be a disaster on and off the park with expected part-time football the tip of the iceberg.

With ICT appealing to the Scottish Government following Highland Council’s rejection of the club’s plans for a battery storage scheme, their hope of bringing in several million pounds is shelved ahead of a determined fight.

Lower income from playing League One football – for the first time since 1999 – has been another worrying aspect for the club. Keeping in the second level of Scottish football for last year’s Scottish Cup runners-up clearly matters.

Three changes from Links Park clash

Ferguson made three changes to his starting 11 from Tuesday, with James Carragher, Wallace Duffy and Sean McAllister in for Danny Devine, Luis Longstaff and Samson Lawal.

The weather was baking and the fans were in high spirits as the action got started.

On-loan Ross County forward Alex Samuel had a crack from distance early on, with an arrowed shot which flew wide of the right post.

Inverness, back on the grass after plastic in midweek, were passing with pace and Cammy Kerr’s shot from the edge of the box was taken wide with a deflection.

Cameron Moyes responded for Montrose, but his header was off target in his team’s first sight at goal.

Offside flag saves Caley Thistle

Eight minutes before half-time, Inverness were breathing a huge sigh of relief when the lively Ryan Williamson darted down the right and Lyons tucked the ball past Mark Ridgers into the net.

However, the offside flag cut short the visitors’ celebrations. It was a big moment and Montrose argued that the call was wrong.

And there was time for one last chance in the first half and Ridgers needed to be quick to save from Lyons after Webster teed him up.

McAllister’s afternoon was over 25 seconds into the second half when he went down with a thigh injury, similar to what he’s just returned from. He was replaced by Longstaff.

Ferguson confirmed it looks a bad one and he’s unlikely to play next week.

ICT’s Mckay then drew a save from Cammy Gill when his shot from a Cammy Harper pass found the target.

Harper then had a chance when sub Lawal lost the ball in attack, but it broke kindly for the home wing-back and his effort came off the outside of the near post.

The majority of the stadium were on their feet on 58 minutes when that crucial goal arrived.

Close-range clincher from Mckay

Harper swung in a corner, which Duffy nodded on and Mckay slid in to slam the ball into the net.

With 15 minutes left, a great diving save from Caley Jags number one Ridgers was required to touch a net-bound drive from sub Ali Shrive wide.

Tension was growing. This job was not over.

Montrose ended with 10 men though when Lyons was given his marching orders by referee Alan Muir after he seemingly clashed with Morgan Boyes, who was left clutching his face.

There was a push from Montrose late on, as expected, but ICT held and are Hamilton-bound in midweek.

Player ratings

CALEY THISTLE (3-5-2): Ridgers 6, Carragher 6, Savage 6, Boyes 6, Duffy 6 (Gilmour 75), Kerr 6, Anderson 5 (Lawal 46), McAllister 6 (Longstaff 47), Harper 7, Samuel 6 (Pepple 75), Mckay 7 (Brooks 66).

Subs not used: Mackay (GK), Devine, MacGregor, Ujdur.

MONTROSE (4-5-1): Gill 6, Quinn 6, Graham 6, Dillon 7, Steeves 6, Webster 6, Gardyne 6 (Shrive 67), Williamson 7 (Brown 60), Callaghan 6 (Masson 67), Machado 6 (Hester 60), Lyons 7.

Subs not used: Matthews (GK), Watson, Hermiston, Batchelor, Shrive, Craig.

Referee: Alan Muir.

Attendance: 2089.

Man of the match: Billy Mckay.