Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Duncan Ferguson: Relegation for Caley Thistle would be disaster – but we’re ready for play-off final against Hamilton Accies

Inverness are set to face League One runners-up Hamilton. The prize for ICT is to stay in the Championship... or else face demotion.

By Paul Chalk
Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson.
Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS

Duncan Ferguson admits it would be a disaster for Caley Thistle to be relegated as they get set for their Championship play-off final against Hamilton Accies.

The manager is determined that – after seeing off Montrose 1-0 in the semis – he can guide Inverness to Championship safety against John Rankin’s Accies, who were 5-4 aggregate winners against Alloa Athletic.

Goalkeeper Mark Ridgers last week spoke of the threat to people’s jobs at the Highland capital club if they don’t retain their place in the division.

‘People’s jobs are on the line’ – boss

And ahead of Wednesday’s first leg at New Douglas Park, Ferguson knows losing the two-legged final by close of play on Saturday would carry big implications.

He said: “It would be a disaster for everybody – for the community, for the fans, for the club financially, for the players.

“People’s jobs are on the line. It’s critical we do our very best to stay in the Championship.

“The boys have been 100% behind me and behind the club. We’ve lost just three games in our last 15 in all competitions, so we need to ensure we continue that consistency.

“We need to play better than we did against Montrose because Hamilton will be a tough task for us.

“We’re ready – it is critical we stay in this division. We have to perform.

“When any club up and down the country gets relegated, people’s jobs are on the line.

“There are financial implications for the club and for everyone working at the club, including the players – everyone is well aware of that.”

Motivation is not in short supply for Inverness

Ferguson says avoiding the club dropping down to the third tier for the first time since 1999 is all the motivation his players need to defeat League One runners-up Hamilton.

He said: “We’re fighting to stay in the division and that should motivate us. What more motivation do you need?

“Everyone knows about the jobs and financial implications of dropping out of the division.

“There is plenty of motivation, but the team has been motivated the whole season.

“We were three points off fifth place, so we’re not a bad team.”

Support greater than criticism – boss

Despite a run of largely positive results while going into the play-offs, sections of the Inverness support have been critical of how the team have been played, pointing to a lack of attacking flair.

However, Ferguson thinks Montrose’s set-up made for a tricky test and he thanked fans for their backing.

He said: “There will always be criticism.

“The majority of our fans have been fantastic and really backed the team.

“The majority backed the team on Saturday when it wasn’t easy on a red-hot day, 24 degrees. Montrose sat on the edge of their 18-yard box and we struggled to break them down.

“But the majority of fans have been very good with us.”

Sean McAllister is on loan at Caley Thistle from Everton. Image: SNS.
Sean McAllister in action Caley Thistle while on loan from Everton. Image: SNS.

McAllister injury is ‘massive blow’

One sour note for ICT at the weekend was an injury set-back for impressive on-loan Everton midfielder Sean McAllister.

Just two minutes into the second half, he was on the floor in agony with a thigh injury back to haunt him for a third time in 18 months.

The highly-rated under-21 player only returned from injury – quicker than expected – last month, having been out for six weeks with the same issue.

Ferguson said: “Sean McAllister will be out. I’ve not had a medical report, but it looks like a recurrence of an old injury.

“It is unfortunate for the lad. He’s done really well for me, but he’ll probably go back to Everton. It looks like a bad injury unfortunately.

“It is a massive blow for us and for Sean.

“He’s a young, exciting player. Everton have high hopes for him.

“That’s the second recurrence of the injury since he’s been here. He had it before he came here, he rehabbed, and he’s now had it three times I think in the last 18 months.

“He was making a big difference to our team. Hopefully he will have a speedy recovery.”

Fit-again Charlie Gilmour is a midfield option for midweek along with Livingston loan creator Samson Lawal, or home favourite, former Scotland under-21 midfielder Roddy MacGregor.

Wednesday’s game kicks off at 8.05pm, and, like Saturday’s 5.30pm second leg tie in Inverness, will be live on BBC Alba.

Conversation