Duncan Ferguson: Billy Mckay still key for Caley Thistle despite playing a deeper role

Duncan Ferguson praised Caley Thistle skipper Billy Mckay for providing key goals while also playing a deeper role this season.

The club’s record scorer with 112 Inverness goals, clinched the all-important strike to see off Montrose 1-0 in Saturday’s Championship semi-final.

The focus is now on Wednesday’s trip to League One runners-up Hamilton Accies, who were 5-4 aggregate victors against Alloa Athletic.

Mckay, 35, is on a dozen goals in all competitions this season but has often taken up a a deeper role on the pitch, providing extra support to the Caley Thistle midfield.

The former Northern Ireland international was in the right place at the right time to sink the only goal over two testing ties against League One’s fourth-placed finishers Montrose.

On Wednesday we face @acciesfc in the #cinchChamp Play-Off Final 1st Leg away from home 🎟️ Tickets available from New Douglas Park on Wednesday night – no advanced sales. Adults: £20, Over 65s and Under 18s: £10 Cash payments at the North Stand turnstiles. Card payments can… pic.twitter.com/fUTQ4r9pVy — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) May 13, 2024

Billy’s ‘got that poacher’s instinct’

Former Scotland, Everton and Rangers striker Ferguson explained how much he rates the Caley Jags legend as they seek to retain their place in the second tier.

He said: “Billy has adapted his role a bit as he’s got older.

“We’re asking him to do different things on the pitch tactically.

“He popped up in the right position. He’s got that poacher’s instinct.

“He’s been a great servant to the club and he’s scored a lot of important goals for this club. Billy’s a leader and he’s important to me – I made him the captain.”

Only Dundee United bettered defence

Inverness travel to New Douglas Park to face an Accies side which has scored nine goals in their last three outings and have lost just once in 13 games – and that was against unbeaten League One champions Falkirk.

However, ICT have lost only one of their last seven matches and have back-to-back shut-outs against Montrose as a solid foundation.

With only Championship winners Dundee United conceding fewer than ICT’s 40 goals over the regular league season, Ferguson has reason to believe his side can rise to the challenge of Accies.

He said: “We’ve not conceded many goals this season.

“We’ve the second-best defence in the league, which is outstanding given we finished ninth.

“The most difficult part is sticking the ball in the net, but clean sheets give you a good base.”

Gilmour offers ‘massive boost’ to ICT

With on-loan Everton midfielder Sean McAllister out of the final due to a thigh injury, Inverness can turn to Charlie Gilmour, who is just back after more than two months out with a knee injury.

Ferguson is thrilled to have the former Arsenal, Norwich City, St Johnstone and Cove Rangers player ready for action.

He added: “It’s a massive boost to get Charlie back – we love him.

“He’s a real professional and warrior. He’s a great player and it’s great to see him back.

“I pushed him on against Montrose on Saturday because the game was so important to us.

“He’s such an important player for me. He’s up and running, so fingers crossed he can keep his fitness and be involved in these next two games.”

Injuries have tested team – Ferguson

And the Inverness manager praised his pool of players for pitching in to fill voids all over the park this season as they hunt down Championship safety.

He said: “I have got a great bunch of players. They have been excellent and worked their socks off.

“Some have had to play in different positions because we’ve had a horrendous injury record. Nobody is interested in that, and you have to deal with it and win games of football.

“We’ve managed to do that lately and we’re on a good bit of form, even coming into these play-offs.

“We have kept clean sheets back-to-back, so don’t concede a lot of goals, but we need to stick more in the net.”

Wednesday’s tie starts at 8.05pm and is live on BBC Alba, with Saturday’s return in Inverness, also on Alba, kicking off at 5.30pm.