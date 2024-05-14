Duncan Ferguson: Billy Mckay still key for Caley Thistle despite playing a deeper role

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Duncan Ferguson: Billy Mckay still key for Caley Thistle despite playing a deeper role

The Inverness striker is dropping back to cover - but still crashed home the goal to take side into the play-off final against Hamilton.

By Paul Chalk
Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson.
Caley Jags manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Duncan Ferguson praised Caley Thistle skipper Billy Mckay for providing key goals while also playing a deeper role this season.

The club’s record scorer with 112 Inverness goals, clinched the all-important strike to see off Montrose 1-0 in Saturday’s Championship semi-final.

The focus is now on Wednesday’s trip to League One runners-up Hamilton Accies, who were 5-4 aggregate victors against Alloa Athletic.

Mckay, 35, is on a dozen goals in all competitions this season but has often taken up a  a deeper role on the pitch, providing extra support to the Caley Thistle midfield.

The former Northern Ireland international was in the right place at the right time to sink the only goal over two testing ties against League One’s fourth-placed finishers Montrose.

Billy’s ‘got that poacher’s instinct’

Former Scotland, Everton and Rangers striker Ferguson explained how much he rates the Caley Jags legend as they seek to retain their place in the second tier.

He said: “Billy has adapted his role a bit as he’s got older.

“We’re asking him to do different things on the pitch tactically.

“He popped up in the right position. He’s got that poacher’s instinct.

“He’s been a great servant to the club and he’s scored a lot of important goals for this club. Billy’s a leader and he’s important to me – I made him the captain.”

Only Dundee United bettered defence

Inverness travel to New Douglas Park to face an Accies side which has scored nine goals in their last three outings and have lost just once in 13 games – and that was against unbeaten League One champions Falkirk.

However, ICT have lost only one of their last seven matches and have back-to-back shut-outs against Montrose as a solid foundation.

With only Championship winners Dundee United conceding fewer than ICT’s 40 goals over the regular league season, Ferguson has reason to believe his side can rise to the challenge of Accies.

He said: “We’ve not conceded many goals this season.

“We’ve the second-best defence in the league, which is outstanding given we finished ninth.

“The most difficult part is sticking the ball in the net, but clean sheets give you a good base.”

Inverness midfielder Charlie Gilmour challenges Airdrie's Kanayo Megwa.
Inverness midfielder Charlie Gilmour challenges Airdrie’s Kanayo Megwa. Image: SNS

Gilmour offers ‘massive boost’ to ICT

With on-loan Everton midfielder Sean McAllister out of the final due to a thigh injury, Inverness can turn to Charlie Gilmour, who is just back after more than two months out with a knee injury.

Ferguson is thrilled to have the former Arsenal, Norwich City, St Johnstone and Cove Rangers player ready for action.

He added: “It’s a massive boost to get Charlie back – we love him.

“He’s a real professional and warrior. He’s a great player and it’s great to see him back.

“I pushed him on against Montrose on Saturday because the game was so important to us.

“He’s such an important player for me. He’s up and running, so fingers crossed he can keep his fitness and be involved in these next two games.”

Injuries have tested team – Ferguson

And the Inverness manager praised his pool of players for pitching in to fill voids all over the park this season as they hunt down Championship safety.

He said: “I have got a great bunch of players. They have been excellent and worked their socks off.

“Some have had to play in different positions because we’ve had a horrendous injury record. Nobody is interested in that, and you have to deal with it and win games of football.

“We’ve managed to do that lately and we’re on a good bit of form, even coming into these play-offs.

“We have kept clean sheets back-to-back, so don’t concede a lot of goals, but we need to stick more in the net.”

Wednesday’s tie starts at 8.05pm and is live on BBC Alba, with Saturday’s return in Inverness, also on Alba, kicking off at 5.30pm.

