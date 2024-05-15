Charlie Gilmour determined to help Caley Thistle avoid relegation after being forced to watch Cove Rangers go down last year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Charlie Gilmour determined to help Caley Thistle avoid relegation after being forced to watch Cove Rangers go down last year

The Inverness midfielder is back from a knee injury and eager to see off Hamilton in the Championship play-off final.

By Paul Chalk
Inverness Caledonian Thistle midfielder Charlie Gilmour in action against Ayr United.
Caley Jags midfielder Charlie Gilmour is fit and ready to face Hamilton in the Championship play-off final this week. Image: SNS

Injury robbed Charlie Gilmour of the chance to stop Cove Rangers sliding out of the Championship last year – but he’s back to help save Caley Thistle.

The ex-Arsenal youth player was on loan at Cove from Premiership side St Johnstone when an ankle injury, which needed an operation, ruled him out from Christmas in 2022.

Cove’s one-year stint in the second-tier came to an end as they finished bottom of the pack, just behind Accies with Gilmour a spectator rather than player.

He moved to ICT last summer, hoping to compete in the promotion play-offs, but it has been a campaign of toil instead.

A knee injury this year stopped a consistent run of games but Gilmour was back sooner than planned to appear as a second half substitute in the 1-0 play-off semi-final win over Montrose at the weekend.

Ahead of tonight’s first leg of the final at Hamilton Accies, Gilmour, 25, is determined to help the Highlanders maintain their place in the Championship.

‘Bittersweet’ return for midfielder

He said: “I tore my MCL (medial collateral ligament) and was out for three months. I’m past it now.

“Last season at Cove, I was injured, so it is good this year I can come back and help the team and hopefully impact the last two games. Hopefully we can stay in the division.

“I feel good. I didn’t obviously expect to be back so soon.

“The plan was for pre-season, but our season has been extended.

“It is a bittersweet moment for me – I get minutes on the pitch, but obviously I would have liked for us to have secured our status already.

“It is a nice feeling to be back and I want to play my part and help the lads.”

Gilmour backs ICT to stay in division

League One runners-up Hamilton were 5-4 aggregate winners against Alloa Athletic as they go into the two-legged final with just one loss in 13 fixtures.

Inverness have just one defeat from their last seven games and have also two successive shut-outs.

Gilmour has belief that Caley Thistle can overcome tough opponents Accies to kick off next season in the Championship.

He said: “Over two games, I think we have enough within the squad to win and stay in the division. It is down to us, really. We need to play our game and I feel that is good enough to stay up.

“It is massive that everyone is together, and we all put a shift in, including the guys on the bench who get 10 or 15 minutes.

“It is everyone’s chance to stake a claim in the team.”

No plastic concerns after Dutch spell

Manager Duncan Ferguson voiced his concern over playing on a synthetic pitch at Montrose last week. 

A spell at Dutch second division side SC Telstar, while at loan from St Johnstone in 2019, means Gilmour is used to playing on an artificial surface.

He said: “Playing in Holland previously, they play a lot on plastic. Ideally, I’d play on grass.

“We’ve played and trained on plastic a lot recently – hopefully that will help us.”

Players can provide ‘big moments’

Ferguson this week followed goalkeeper Mark Ridgers’ comments about jobs at the club being on the line if Caley Thistle are relegated this week. 

When asked Gilmour whether these factors can provide an extra spark going into the final, he added: “It can motivate you, but also make you more nervous. That’s natural.

“It is down to us to provide in these big moments and do it for us, our team-mates, as well as for the staff.

“It is just a massive group effort, and we can do it together.”

