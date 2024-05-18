Paul Chalk: Caley Thistle must be ready for one of the biggest games in the club’s history

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Paul Chalk: Caley Thistle must be ready for one of the biggest games in the club’s history

Keeping the club in the Championship matters more than any result in their 30-year history.

Inverness have to come out all guns blazing in search of a season-saving win against Hamilton this Saturday. Image: SNS
Inverness have to come out all guns blazing in search of a season-saving win against Hamilton this Saturday. Image: SNS
Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk

Tonight’s Championship play-off final second leg against Hamilton Accies is more important than last year’s Scottish Cup final against Celtic for Caley Thistle.

That’s my take on the crunch encounter for Duncan Ferguson’s side as they seek to overturn a 2-1 deficit against their League One opponents.

The 5.30pm showdown at the Caledonian Stadium really does fall into the must-win category for ICT. Anything less means they will be sent into League One from August.

It has been 25 years since the Caley Jags were at that level. They were on the rise then, under manager Steve Paterson as an up-and-coming five-year-old club.

They were promoted into what we now call the Championship – the level the club have been competing at since 2017.

Of course, Inverness have also had two decent spells in Scotland’s top-flight before relegation eight years ago.

Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS

Everything to gain in cup final

Twelve months ago, Billy Dodds was readying his squad for a crack at eventual treble-winners Celtic at Hampden. Now, the club is desperate to avoid League One football at all costs.

The Scottish Cup final was about a day out at Hampden. A chance to dream of another cup upset over the Hoops, but they had everything to gain as they sought to lift the famous old silverware for a second time having done so under John Hughes in 2015.

A 3-1 defeat hurt, of course, but there was pride at being on that stage. What a difference a year makes.

Billy Dodds was sacked as Inverness manager after a winless start to the season. Image: SNS

Injuries hampered Inverness again

One point from their opening six league fixtures led to Dodds being sacked and replaced by ex-Everton caretaker coach Ferguson in September. They’ve been playing catch-up ever since.

Dodds came close to promotion to the Premiership in 2022 when they lost the play-off final against St Johnstone.

Injuries were a weekly challenge for Dodds and Ferguson, this year especially, has been also hampered by the loss of key men such as Nathan Shaw, Charlie Gilmour, Aaron Doran, Roddy MacGregor and January loan signings Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen and Sean McAllister. Even for tonight’s game, Danny Devine will miss out due to an ankle injury picked up in the first leg.

Sean McAllister is on loan at Caley Thistle from Everton. Image: SNS.
Sean McAllister has been sidelined twice at Inverness through injury while on loan from Everton. Image: SNS.

Lack of goals remains a real concern

It’s been a painful downward spiral, yet Caley Thistle almost stayed up automatically. They were one point behind Queen’s Park and three points adrift of mid-table Morton.

Inverness also had the second best defence after champions Dundee United and, despite being ninth, had a positive goal difference.

They should not be in this position, but a real lack of cutting edge all season has cost them. With just 41 goals, only relegated Arbroath scored fewer.

Under Ferguson, the Caley Jags gathered 41 points over 30 league matches. Their overall 42-point tally would have kept them up any other season bar 2008-2009 when Airdrie went down after losing to Ayr in the play-offs.

Inverness squeezed past Montrose 1-0 in the play-off semis, but they have a tougher task now to see off a Hamilton side with only one loss in their last 14 games overall.

Goal-shy ICT might have to rely on their strong defence to get them through. Back-to-back clean sheets before Wednesday offers them hope. If Accies score, they’ll need two goals and perhaps extra-time or penalties.

Inverness fans back their side at Hamilton on Wednesday. Image: SNS

One of the biggest ICT games yet…

If Inverness win this play-off, the result will mean much more than even winning the Scottish Cup might have meant.

There has been talk of the potential of part-time football should League One beckon. Jobs cuts on and off the park would be inevitable too.

Success in football can be savoured and remembered for decades.

Failure can be remembered too, but with damaging consequences, that’s why this game really is a must-win.

Ferguson hopes a large and vocal crowd will get right behind his side as they chase one of this 30-year-old club’s biggest results yet.

More from Caley Thistle

Inverness Caledonian Thistle's Cammy Harper,
Cammy Harper 'can't imagine' Caley Thistle in League One
Inverness boss Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS
Duncan Ferguson urges fans to roar Caley Thistle to Championship safety
In with a shout: Aribim Pepple's goal in the 2-1 defeat at Hamilton has kept Caley Thistle in contention in the Championship play-off final. Image: SNS
Luton Town's Aribim Pepple insists loanees are desperate to keep Caley Thistle up
Hamilton's Kevin O'Hara scores to make it 1-0 with a 40-yarder. Image: Paul Byars/SNS Group
'It's all to play for now': Duncan Ferguson upbeat despite Caley Thistle's 2-1 defeat…
Inverness Caledonian Thistle midfielder Charlie Gilmour in action against Ayr United.
Charlie Gilmour determined to help Caley Thistle avoid relegation after being forced to watch…
Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson.
Duncan Ferguson: Billy Mckay still key for Caley Thistle despite playing a deeper role
The last derby match between Caledonian FC and Inverness Thistle FC, in May 1994. Back row: P. Simon (linesman), Alan Moir, Darren McLauchlan, Roddy Davidson, Billy Urquhart, Alan Smart, Dave Milroy, Steven Macdonald, Jim Calder, Robin Gray, Terry McDonagh (Linesman), Allan Stevenson, Alan Freeland (Referee) Middle: Martin Murphy, Danny Macdonald, Colin Skinner, Charlie Christie, Alan Macdonald, Kevin Sweeney Front: lain Polworth, Martin Lisle, Dave Brennan, Kevin Mann, Wilson Robertson, Alan Hercher jnr. (mascot), Kevin McLeod (mascot), Mike Noble, Mike Andrew, Billy Skinner. Image: Am Baile
30 years on: Wilson Robertson on scoring Inverness Caledonian's last goal... and Caley Thistle's…
Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson.
Duncan Ferguson: Relegation for Caley Thistle would be disaster - but we're ready for…
Billy Mckay slots away Caley Thistle's winner against Montrose in the Championship play-off semi-final.
Caley Thistle's Billy Mckay eyes more big goals at Hamilton in the Championship play-off…
Celebrations after Billy Mckay's decisive goal for Inverness.
Duncan Ferguson hails Caley Thistle for reaching play-off final