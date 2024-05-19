Billy Mckay ‘sick’ after Caley Thistle drop – but aims for quick return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Billy Mckay ‘sick’ after Caley Thistle drop – but aims for quick return

Inverness were relegated into League One after losing the play-off final 5-3 on aggregate against Hamilton Accies.

By Paul Chalk
Inverness Caledonian Thistle striiker and captain Billy Mckay.
Caley Jags striker and captain Billy Mckay wants to help shoot the club back from League One next year. Image: SNS

Gutted Caley Thistle captain Billy Mckay is determined to lead the club back to the Championship after suffering the pain of relegation for a fifth time in his career.

The Highland club’s record scorer, with 112 goals in 293 appearances, has suffered the drop when playing for Wigan Athletic, Dundee United and Ross County – and now twice with Inverness.

In the Championship play-off final on Saturday, a 3-2 home defeat against Hamilton Accies – 5-3 on aggregate – saw them relegated into League One.

Poor defending was a factor as Inverness’ usually solid back-line made it all too easy for Accies to cash in.

The third tier is a level the twice-Premiership side have not been at for 25 years and has left fans shell-shocked and angry.

Club record scorer for Inverness, Billy Mckay. Image: SNS.

The 35-year-old, who scored 12 goals this season, felt a crushing sense of disappointment when he spoke at full-time.

He said: “It’s so tough. I feel sick, sad, down and all the words you use when you’re not feeling too good.

“It’s one of the lowest points of my career and I’ve had some bad times. This is one of the worst I’ve felt.

“It’s been a tough season personally, too. It has clearly not gone the way I wanted it to – for the club and personally.

“I want to bounce back and have a positive year.”

‘I fully expect to be here next season’, says Mckay

Hamilton are back in the Championship just one year after being relegated via the play-offs and Mckay hopes he will be at the heart of a similar return for the Caley Jags.

He said: “I have still got a contract for next year. My plan at the moment is to come back.

“Many things are up at the minute with everyone, and more will probably come to light in the next few weeks in terms of the direction the club will go.

“I am contracted, and I fully expect to be here next season. I want to get the club back.

“It’s hard right now. But look at Hamilton, who went down last year, and they’ve come straight back up.

“That’s exactly what we want to do next season.

“It’s hard to speak about next season right now. It’s hurting and it’s sad.”

Cammy Kerr’s goal brought into back into the final at 2-1. but Kevin O’Hara’s second goal for Hamilton Accies before half-time killed the Highlanders’ chances. Alex Samuel’s stoppage-time goal for ICT was not enough as the visitors’ 5-3 aggregate win took them back to the Championship.  Image: SNS.

Results are to blame for drop – Mckay

There has been plenty of noise around the club regarding the need to secure more funds sooner rather than later.

The importance of winning an appeal over a battery farm scheme, which was rejected by Highland Council, seems to be critical to ICT with an estimated £3.4m windfall riding on the outcome.

Mckay was asked whether off-the-field issues have been a testing factor for the players.

He said: “Does it help? No. But should it affect where we finish? No.

“Ultimately, it is down to the lads on the pitch to put the performances in.

“When you look at performances, we missed out by one point of staying up automatically.

“You go back to that Raith game (in April) when we were brilliant and lost 1-0 – that day summed up our season.”

Gutted Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson at full-time. Image: SNS.

ICTFC ‘not the second-worst team in league’

Mckay, whose goal against Montrose fired ICT into the play-off final, felt Kevin O’Hara’s penalty to make it 3-1 for Hamilton just before the break finally sunk their wafer-thin chances.

He added: “We started well and had a few shots on goal.

“The first goal was a sucker-punch, but after Hamilton scored their second, we got one back and we felt a bit of momentum shifting.

“The third goal just before half-time killed the tie.

“We tried to rally in the second half, but it was a near-impossible task.

“It’s not about what happened on Saturday, or about individuals. It’s about the accumulation throughout the season.

“I absolutely didn’t think we were the second-worst team in the Championship, but we found ourselves there and we had a tough time trying to stay up and it’s not happened.”

More from Caley Thistle

Inverness chairman Ross Morrison feels the pain of watching the club lose the play-off final against Hamilton. Image: SNS
Paul Chalk: Caley Thistle need reset to recover from relegation - and board must…
Inverness fans take to the pitch to protest against the board at full-time after the Championship play-off second leg defeat to Hamilton which sealed their club's relegation. Image: SNS.
Fan view: Caley Thistle's season of bad decisions ends in relegation - and more…
Caley Jags boss Duncan Ferguson watches the play-off final defeat to Hamilton. Image: SNS.
Furious Caley Thistle supporters call for big change - including Duncan Ferguson exit -…
Gutted Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson at full-time. Image: SNS.
Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson wants to lead club back up after relegation to…
Inverness have to come out all guns blazing in search of a season-saving win against Hamilton this Saturday. Image: SNS
Paul Chalk: Caley Thistle must be ready for one of the biggest games in…
Inverness Caledonian Thistle's Cammy Harper,
Cammy Harper 'can't imagine' Caley Thistle in League One
Inverness boss Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS
Duncan Ferguson urges fans to roar Caley Thistle to Championship safety
In with a shout: Aribim Pepple's goal in the 2-1 defeat at Hamilton has kept Caley Thistle in contention in the Championship play-off final. Image: SNS
Luton Town's Aribim Pepple insists loanees are desperate to keep Caley Thistle up
Hamilton's Kevin O'Hara scores to make it 1-0 with a 40-yarder. Image: Paul Byars/SNS Group
'It's all to play for now': Duncan Ferguson upbeat despite Caley Thistle's 2-1 defeat…
Inverness Caledonian Thistle midfielder Charlie Gilmour in action against Ayr United.
Charlie Gilmour determined to help Caley Thistle avoid relegation after being forced to watch…

Conversation