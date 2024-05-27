Fans flock to join Caley Thistle Supporters’ Trust ahead of meeting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Fans flock to join Caley Thistle Supporters’ Trust ahead of meeting

The controversial plans for Inverness to relocate their training hub to Fife are on the agenda for the fans' meeting on Tuesday.

By Paul Chalk
Caley Thistle fans at last season's Scottish Cup final against Celtic. Now they are gearing up for life back in League One, Image: SNS
Caley Thistle fans at last season's Scottish Cup final against Celtic. Now they are gearing up for life back in League One, Image: SNS

The Caley Thistle Supporters’ Trust meeting on Tuesday could be standing-room only, with membership soaring since the club’s relegation to League One and the announcement of controversial plans to move training to Fife.

The 7pm gathering at the Caley Thistle Social Club on Greig Street has been set up on the back of a fractious period.

Friday’s revelation ICT are planning to move their entire training operation to the home of fellow League One side Kelty Hearts has not gone down well with fans – with many telling The Press and Journal they won’t be renewing their season tickets.

Busy Caley Thistle supporters meeting expected

Interest in the meeting, which was advanced by one week, has spiked over the weekend.

A trust spokesman said: “The fans have called for this meeting.

“We didn’t have plans for this end-of-season meeting, but the membership have asked for one and we’ll do what they have asked.

Hamilton’s 3-2 win in Inverness earlier this month (5-3 on aggregate) sent Inverness down to League One. Image: SNS

“We will update and discuss what has transpired since the final whistle of the Hamilton (play-off final defeat) a week last Saturday.

“We will also be discussing the Kelty move, to discuss season tickets, and update supporters on recent communications we’ve had with the club.

“The number of people who have been registering to come to the meeting has been pleasantly surprising.

“But we are going to stick with the Caley Club as the venue – it’s going to be busy.

“The Caley Club have been great to us all season and they have taken on extra staff (for that night), so we don’t want to take the meeting away from there.

“We are half expecting that it will be standing-room only.”

New Central Park, Kelty. Image: SNS.

Raising the voice of the fans’ trust

The trust hope a growing membership can secure them a say in decision making at the Caledonian Stadium, with the spokesman adding: “We have seen a huge surge in membership.

“We have seen an upsurge of 90% in members in the last fortnight alone and a 173% uplift in membership since the fans’ meeting in February.

“We’re still encouraging everyone to join the trust. It is only £5.

“The more people who join, be it friends or family, it increases the volume of our membership and the whole voice of the supporters’ trust.”

Stronger Together scheme aims to increase shareholding in ICT

Earlier this year, the trust launched their Stronger Together initiative, which asks fans to donate to a fund with a view to investing in Caley Thistle and increasing their shareholding in the club.

At present, the trust hold 108 ordinary shares, which carry an enhanced voting right, totalling a minimum of 10%.

The trust holds a further 13,658 ordinary shares, which carry normal voting rights.

More from Caley Thistle

Kelty Hearts' New Central Park where Caley Thistle's training will be based from June. Image: SNS
Paul Chalk: Caley Thistle's decision to move their training base to Kelty could be…
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 23rd January '20 Inverness Caley Thistle Manager John Robertson.
Former Caley Thistle boss fears club risks severing links with the local community
The Caledonian Stadium, Inverness, where ICT will continue to play in League One. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle podcaster says training move to Kelty 'makes a mockery of the city…
New Central Park, the home of Kelty Hearts FC.
Caley Thistle Supporters' Trust in fresh call for change after shock Kelty training decision
Former Inverness Caledonian Thistle midfielder Richie Hart.
Richie Hart shocked by Caley Thistle's decision to move training base to Kelty Hearts
The full-time pitch invasion following Caley Thistle's play-off final defeat against Hamilton Accies. Image: SNS.
'This rips the Inverness out of the club': Caley Thistle fans react to decision…
Inverness were last at Kelty Hearts in July 2022 when they won 1-0 in the League Cup group stages. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Caley Thistle to move training base to Kelty Hearts 'to attract the highest quality…
Former Inverness captain Stuart Golabek. Image: SNS
Stuart Golabek calls for stability to return to Caley Thistle
Inverness chairman Ross Morrison. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle chairman confirms club will remain full-time despite relegation to League One
Gutted Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson at full-time. Image: SNS.
Duncan Shearer: Difficult decisions lie ahead for Caley Thistle with jobs throughout club surely…

Conversation