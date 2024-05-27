Fans flock to join Caley Thistle Supporters’ Trust ahead of meeting

The Caley Thistle Supporters’ Trust meeting on Tuesday could be standing-room only, with membership soaring since the club’s relegation to League One and the announcement of controversial plans to move training to Fife.

The 7pm gathering at the Caley Thistle Social Club on Greig Street has been set up on the back of a fractious period.

Friday’s revelation ICT are planning to move their entire training operation to the home of fellow League One side Kelty Hearts has not gone down well with fans – with many telling The Press and Journal they won’t be renewing their season tickets.

Busy Caley Thistle supporters meeting expected

Interest in the meeting, which was advanced by one week, has spiked over the weekend.

A trust spokesman said: “The fans have called for this meeting.

“We didn’t have plans for this end-of-season meeting, but the membership have asked for one and we’ll do what they have asked.

“We will update and discuss what has transpired since the final whistle of the Hamilton (play-off final defeat) a week last Saturday.

“We will also be discussing the Kelty move, to discuss season tickets, and update supporters on recent communications we’ve had with the club.

“The number of people who have been registering to come to the meeting has been pleasantly surprising.

“But we are going to stick with the Caley Club as the venue – it’s going to be busy.

“The Caley Club have been great to us all season and they have taken on extra staff (for that night), so we don’t want to take the meeting away from there.

“We are half expecting that it will be standing-room only.”

Raising the voice of the fans’ trust

The trust hope a growing membership can secure them a say in decision making at the Caledonian Stadium, with the spokesman adding: “We have seen a huge surge in membership.

“We have seen an upsurge of 90% in members in the last fortnight alone and a 173% uplift in membership since the fans’ meeting in February.

“We’re still encouraging everyone to join the trust. It is only £5.

“The more people who join, be it friends or family, it increases the volume of our membership and the whole voice of the supporters’ trust.”

Stronger Together scheme aims to increase shareholding in ICT

Earlier this year, the trust launched their Stronger Together initiative, which asks fans to donate to a fund with a view to investing in Caley Thistle and increasing their shareholding in the club.

At present, the trust hold 108 ordinary shares, which carry an enhanced voting right, totalling a minimum of 10%.

The trust holds a further 13,658 ordinary shares, which carry normal voting rights.