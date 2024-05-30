Caley Thistle chairman makes fresh call for investment and reveals manager Duncan Ferguson has taken a wage cut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle chairman makes fresh call for investment and reveals manager Duncan Ferguson has taken a wage cut

The Inverness chairman says he wants to hear from potential backers as he bids to cool financial fears.

By Paul Chalk
The Caledonian Stadium, Inverness. Image: SNS
The Caledonian Stadium, Inverness. Image: SNS

Caley Thistle chairman Ross Morrison has called on potential investors to get in touch with him – despite creditors being owed around £300,000.

The Inverness chief, who has not ruled out a u-turn over the League One club’s training move to Kelty Hearts, is willing to listen to any interested parties as the board tussle with a variety of options following their relegation.

Some fans have called for the club to be placed in administration and have threatened a boycott of season tickets.

Directors ‘out of pocket’ – Morrison

Morrison – speaking to The Wyness Shuffle podcast – said: “The creditors (are owed) about £300,000 and that’s why we have to get our costs down. We need to pay the creditors off.

“We have debtors of about £300,000 which we’re waiting to come in, which we should have been paid for. That should have come in April, but they haven’t come in yet.

“That money was going to be nibbling away at the outstanding creditors.

“The club has lost money, but money has been put in by directors, who are out of pocket.

“For someone to come in and invest, it wouldn’t be difficult. Send them in my direction. I’ll give them due diligence.”

Morrison, who has backed the club to the tune of £1.5million, said administration would be “like a defeat” and would not want to be part of that.

Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson.
Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson will remain in charge despite dropping to League One. Chairman Ross Morrison confirmed the boss had taken a wages hit to stay on. Image: SNS.

Morrison’s answer was in response to the ICT Supporters’ Trust representative George Moodie spelling out that people won’t put their money into ICT right now.

Moodie said: “No one at the moment would invest in a football club without knowing where we are with the club’s finances.

“You would not invest in a football club without doing your due diligence first. (The club) hasn’t filed accounts in nearly two years and the next set of accounts are due imminently.

“Also, what’s the creditors’ list like?”

Businesses can’t work with ICT CEO

Moodie raised concerns over chief executive Scot Gardiner remaining in place.

He said: “The supporters’ trust did not endorse any boycott by fans when it comes to buying season tickets. We said it’s an individual choice for people to make.

“The choices of near 200 people (at Tuesday’s trust meeting) was they are not buying season tickets. The mood was there was no more money going into the club that way.

“It’s not just about Kelty, it’s about the CEO being abrasive, or I’d say a bit stronger.

“When you’re running a business, it’s about relationships. Over the last week, I’ve been overwhelmed with individuals and businesses who feel that relationship with the CEO doesn’t exist.

“If anything, it’s damaged the relationship between the club and local businesses, which could and should be one of the main income sources for the club.”

The supporters’ trust is finding out from fans via a survey how much money they now won’t be putting into their club via season tickets and merchandise and will take those results to Morrison and his board to ponder.

Caley Thistle forward Billy Mckay. Image: SNS

Wage cut for boss with ‘point to prove’ as Mckay backs Kelty plan

Morrison confirmed manager Duncan Ferguson and his assistant Gary Bollan remain in charge next term.

He said the boss “has taken a chunk of a reduction in his wages” and added: “Duncan has something to prove. He wants to get us back up.

“Duncan has been speaking to players on the basis of the Kelty decision. We haven’t signed anyone yet.”

When asked what happens to experienced contracted players such as Billy Mckay in terms of where they would be based if Kelty goes ahead, Morrison said: “Billy has been spoken to and he supports the move to Kelty.

“Billy would also do some coaching with the under-18s.”

It’s understood first-team coach Scott Kellacher is lined up to lead the youth academy training should the Fife switch happen.

More from Caley Thistle

Inverness chairman Ross Morrison. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle could still get out of Kelty Hearts deal, says chairman Ross Morrison
Inverness were last at Kelty Hearts in July 2022 when they won 1-0 in the League Cup group stages. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Fife Council confirms ownership of facility at centre of Caley Thistle training arrangement with…
It was a full house at the Caley Thistle Social Club for the ICT Supporters' Trust meeting on Tuesday.
Administration and protests suggested as Caley Thistle fans voice anger after Kelty training move
Ross County striker Alex Samuel was on loan with Caley Thistle from January. Image: SNS
Ross County striker Alex Samuel 'heartbroken' after Caley Thistle loan spell ended in relegation
The Caledonian Stadium, Inverness.
Duncan Shearer: Not too late for Caley Thistle to change their mind over Fife…
Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor.
Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor says he doesn't 'understand' Caley Thistle's Fife training plan
Caley Thistle fans at last season's Scottish Cup final against Celtic. Now they are gearing up for life back in League One, Image: SNS
Fans flock to join Caley Thistle Supporters' Trust ahead of meeting
Kelty Hearts' New Central Park where Caley Thistle's training will be based from June. Image: SNS
Paul Chalk: Caley Thistle's decision to move their training base to Kelty could be…
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 23rd January '20 Inverness Caley Thistle Manager John Robertson.
Former Caley Thistle boss fears club risks severing links with the local community
The Caledonian Stadium, Inverness. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle podcaster says training move to Kelty 'makes a mockery of the city…