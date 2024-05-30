Ex-Caley Thistle chairman Alan Savage provides crucial cash for youth academy through Orion Group sponsorship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ex-Caley Thistle chairman Alan Savage provides crucial cash for youth academy through Orion Group sponsorship

The former Inverness chief, and Orion Group chairman, has his say on the Kelty Hearts plans as he aims to back Charlie Christie's youth department.

By Paul Chalk
Alan Savage in his role as Caley Thistle chairman in 2006.
Alan Savage in his role as Caley Thistle chairman in 2006. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Former Caley Thistle chairman Alan Savage is spearheading a six-figure drive to protect the Inverness club’s youth academy.

Amid the backdrop of ICT’s first-team training move to Kelty Hearts hanging in the balance, an Orion Group initiative led by Savage and his son Paul, the company’s managing director, has stepped forward to help safeguard the club’s academy.

Caley Jags chairman Ross Morrison admitted in an interview with The Wyness Shuffle podcasters that the agreement to use the training facilities of fellow League One side Kelty could be overturned, only a week after it was announced.

Savage, who is the chief executive of Inverness-based Orion Group, was the Caley Thistle chairman from 2006 to 2008 when the club was in the top flight of Scottish football.

Orion Group chief Alan Savage.

Money will go direct to youth areas

He said: “All I am getting involved with, through Charlie Christie (ICT’s head of youth), is I’ve made an offer to the board to say I’d support the youth development programme that Charlie’s been running for years.

“We want more (Inverness-born Scotland international) Ryan Christies. That was my offer to the board.

“I am prepared to cover any shortfalls with sponsorships of various types.

“I can put this together and make sure the youth system is protected. We want to improve it and take it to a higher level, with more one-on-one mentoring.

“I have heard of shortfalls of anything from £50,000-£100,000.

“The caveat to me is that any money given stays to run that department, independent of the football club.

“None of the money given to the youth section would go into the cash flow of the club.

“That’s not my responsibility – that’s the board’s responsibility.

“The club have not filed accounts for quite a long time, so I am sticking to the youth development side, which is really important.”

Charlie Christie and son Ryan after ICT's Scottish Cup final win on May 30, 2015.

Better mentoring and kits on the way

Savage says his sponsorship will extend beyond finding players for the ICT first-team.

He said: “As far as I’m concerned, the deal is done.

“As long as the money is given to Charlie and his team to run the youth side of the club.

“If could cost maybe £50,000 per year, or maybe a little bit more. We will be the sponsors and we have some promises from people who would help us.

“We will help it run at a more professional level in terms of new kit and equipment along with better mentoring.

“While we do want to find the next Ryan Christie, equally there will be kids who need a lift, they needing looking after, and if it keeps them off the street and away from mischief then that’s a very good aspect of what we’re trying to do.

“It’s not just about finding the superstars. We want to turn the kids into nice people and good citizens and how to deal with situations in conjunction with parents and others. We want to add value and just look after people.

“I hope this news helps put kids’ minds at ease and their parents’ minds at ease.

“They are going to be protected. I have demonstrated that through our sponsorship with Clach and throughout this area. Orion Group owes a lot to the Highlands of Scotland and its people, so it’s good all round.”

New Central Park, the home of Kelty Hearts FC.
Kelty Hearts' New Central Park.

Kelty move ‘beggars belief’ – Savage

The proposed move to Kelty has been heavily criticised by supporters, with some fans proposing a boycott of season tickets for the club just relegated from the Championship.

Savage said: “We are all waiting to see whether the ludicrous idea of (moving first-team training to) Kelty goes hopefully in the bin.

“If there was a business model in the football world that it was based on, then more clubs elsewhere would do it. There isn’t – and it beggars belief that someone has thought of this.

“The club got a kicking on Wednesday when Fife Council had their say (the council own the 3G pitch at New Central Park, not Kelty Hearts).

“It’s not been thought through. There has been no due diligence. It’s not what I do.

“My concern is for Caley Thistle Football Club and, in particular, the youth side of it. We want to develop players here to play in the team.”

Ex-chairmen share ICT vision

Savage said suggestions of going into the boardroom again alongside ICT’s second chairman Dougie McGilvray were off the mark, but did say they have common feelings about the club they each led.

He added: “I regard Dougie as a gentleman. He’s somebody who loves sport.

“I have the utmost respect for him.

“Neither Dougie nor I would like to see anything happen to that club. We want to look after and protect it.

“The best way to protect it in the long-term is through the youths. It’s a no-brainer.

“Every other club in the world does the same thing. It’s not best achieved by moving training 136 miles away.”

The Orion Group have been long-time sponsors of Clach.

Orion saved Clach in dark days

And he explained why Orion’s long-standing sponsorship with Clach, which kicked off in 2011, came to a close, with his focus now back with ICT.

He said: “We took Clach out of administration.

“Disappointingly this year, we ended our relationship with Clach when there was a change in the board with new people in.

“There was no consultation with the Orion Group about what they were doing, they took that decision and good luck to them.

“My efforts and endeavours will be focused on Caley Thistle’s youth – as far as football is concerned.”

