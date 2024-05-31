Caley Thistle set to be without goalkeeping coach or any signed goalkeepers within next two weeks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle set to be without goalkeeping coach or any signed goalkeepers within next two weeks

Three keepers - and coach Ryan Esson - will be out of contract within a fortnight amid the turmoil following Inverness' relegation to League One.

By Paul Chalk
Inverness goalkeeper Mark Ridgers will be out of contact on June 10. Image: SNS
Inverness goalkeeper Mark Ridgers will be out of contact on June 10. Image: SNS

Caley Thistle could be without a goalkeeper coach â€“ or any signed goalies â€“ within the next fortnight with contracts set to expire.

Former top-flight and Scottish Cup-winning keeper Ryan Esson, who coaches the goalkeepers and the under-18s is out of contract – with no clarity on his future following the club’s relegation to League One and with a controversial plan to move training operations to Fife in partnership with Kelty Hearts.

Current number one Mark Ridgers – who has the most clean sheets in Inverness history – along with understudy Cammy Mackay, will be out of contract on June 10, as will highly-rated youngster Corey Patterson.

Essonâ€™s role as the lead coach of Caley Thistle’s under-18s has been noted nationally, especially when they were just three points shy of winning their Club Academy Scotland (CAS) Performance League in 2023, and when he guided the group to the Scottish Youth Cup semis the previous year.

ICT’s under-18s and goalkeeper coach Ryan Esson. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Nine senior Caley Thistle players signed up for 2024/25

Ridgers, who joined ICT in 2017, has made 280 appearances, racking up 91 shut-outs, mainly in the Championship.

Back-up Mackay, who has been at the club for a decade, has made 38 first-team appearances.

Patterson, meanwhile, has enjoyed loan spells at Forres Mechanics, Wick Academy, Clachnacuddin and Inverness Athletic.

Currently, nine first-team Inverness players are signed up for next season.

They are – captain and club record-scorer Billy Mckay and fellow forward Adam Brooks, defenders Danny Devine, Nikola Ujdur, Remi Savage, Lewis Nicolson and Jake Davidson, and midfielders Charlie Gilmour and Luis Longstaff.

Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson has been, according to chairman Ross Morrison, pin-pointing signing targets across the country.

Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson will be in charge of the team in League One. Image: SNS

Board weigh up Kelty plan change of heart

ICT are preparing for life in the third-tier – for the first time since 1999 – having been relegated from the Championship after their play-off final loss to promoted Hamilton Accies.

The club’s board are understood to be considering whether to pull out of their agreement with fellow League One side Kelty Hearts to use their New Central Park base for first-team training.

The announcement one week ago has been met by a fierce backlash from fans and Morrison this week stated it could yet be thrown out.

More from Caley Thistle

The proposal to move Inverness Caley Thistle's training sessions to Fife has not been popular with fans. Image: Craig Brown/SNS Group
Mike Edwards: Where Inverness Caley Thistle trains is irrelevant, so bring on Kelty move
New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin says goodbye to the Elfsborg fans in his final home game.. Image: Bildbyran
Aberdeen's Premier Sports Cup fixture dates confirmed - and Jimmy Thelin's first game in…
Alan Savage in his role as Caley Thistle chairman in 2006. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Ex-Caley Thistle chairman Alan Savage provides crucial cash for youth academy through Orion Group…
The Caledonian Stadium, Inverness. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle chairman makes fresh call for investment and reveals manager Duncan Ferguson has…
Inverness chairman Ross Morrison. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle could still get out of Kelty Hearts deal, says chairman Ross Morrison
Inverness were last at Kelty Hearts in July 2022 when they won 1-0 in the League Cup group stages. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Fife Council confirms ownership of facility at centre of Caley Thistle training arrangement with…
It was a full house at the Caley Thistle Social Club for the ICT Supporters' Trust meeting on Tuesday.
Administration and protests suggested as Caley Thistle fans voice anger after Kelty training move
Ross County striker Alex Samuel was on loan with Caley Thistle from January. Image: SNS
Ross County striker Alex Samuel 'heartbroken' after Caley Thistle loan spell ended in relegation
The Caledonian Stadium, Inverness.
Duncan Shearer: Not too late for Caley Thistle to change their mind over Fife…
Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor.
Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor says he doesn't 'understand' Caley Thistle's Fife training plan

Conversation