EXPLAINED: What administration could mean for Caley Thistle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

EXPLAINED: What administration could mean for Caley Thistle

With Caley Thistle approaching 'a qualified insolvency practitioner' amid the threat of administration, we take a look at what it would mean for the club.

The Caledonian Stadium, Inverness.
Land around the Caledonian Stadium is not included in the green freeport boundary. Image: SNS
By Paul Third

These are dark days for Caley Thistle following the club’s announcement they could be forced to enter into administration.

Relegation from the Championship has had a seismic impact at Caledonian Stadium.

The resignation of chairman Ross Morrison has ended plans to move the training base to Fife.

Furthermore, the very future of the club is now at risk.

But what would administration mean for Caley Jags?

Administration in football occurs when a company can no longer pay their bills and have become insolvent.

The process is one designed to protect the company from creditors until such time as an independent administrator appointed by the court can carry out the running of the business while trying to arrange a restructuring plan.

Suppliers and creditors may not be paid for months while the process is ongoing as the administrator’s main task is to keep the business running while looking for a new owner.

Club assets such as players, the stadium or merchandise may be sold to generate funds to help pay the wages of staff as a priority.

But in a worst-case scenario, should the company not have sufficient assets to generate funds, the club can be put into liquidation.

Other clubs have suffered points deductions

Rangers announced their intention to go into administration in February 2012. Image: SNS.

Insolvency events are nothing new in Scottish football, although it has been more than a decade since the last one.

The last six insolvency events in Scottish football have all led to points deductions being imposed.

Gretna entered administration in March 2008 and were deducted 10 points before being demoted from the SPL to the Third Division.

The penalty was rendered redundant when the club was dissolved in August that year.

Livingston, who were playing in the First Division in 2009 when they entered administration, were demoted to the Third Division, while Dundee, who were also in the First Division, were deducted 25 points in 2010.

Rangers were given a 10-point deduction after entering administration in 2012 before being liquidated.

The new Rangers company were accepted into the fourth tier for the start of the 2012-13 campaign.

The last clubs to suffer insolvency events were Dunfermline and Hearts in 2013.

The Pars, who were in the First Division, and the Jambos, who were in the top-flight, were both handed 15-point deductions.

League One side Edinburgh City were given a six-point deduction by the SPFL in January after failing to pay their players on time.

They had faced a winding up order after failing to pay due taxes to HM Revenue and Customs but it was lifted after an agreement was reached with the tax authority.

Caley Thistle may have to start from the bottom

Inverness Caledonian Thistle striiker and captain Billy Mckay.
Caley Jags striker and captain Billy Mckay is one of nine first-team players under contract. Image: SNS

The initial punishment for a club makes for grim viewing.

The SPFL’s rules state if a member club has an insolvency event, a points deduction of 15 points in the first season and a five-point deduction in the second season will be applied.

However, the SPFL board reserve the right to utilise their discretion where deemed appropriate.

What form that could take is unclear, but for Caley Thistle it could mean demotion to League Two or expulsion from the SPFL altogether.

The nuclear option would require Caley Jags to apply to join the Highland League.

Fighting their way back up the divisions would be a significant task, too, with the club only permitted to retain the senior players under contract at the beginning of the insolvency event.

Any signings would have to be free agents.

More from Caley Thistle

Scot Gardiner, ICT CEO, attended the council meeting when the battery storage scheme was rejected. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Caley Thistle chief executive Scot Gardiner resigns
Barry Wilson. Image: SNS
Barry Wilson: Caley Thistle have shown they are preparing for administration
Inverness fans take to the pitch to protest against the board at full time following their play-off defeat by Hamilton. Image: SNS.
'I'm glad Kelty is off the table but the club remains in a dangerous…
The Caledonian Stadium, Inverness. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle outline their precarious financial position - as Kelty training plan abandoned
Caley Thistle chairman Ross Morrison. Image: SNS.
Duncan Shearer: Caley Thistle's close season is descending into chaos
The Caledonian Stadium, Inverness.
Caley Thistle considering scrapping Kelty Hearts training plan
The Caledonian Stadium, Inverness.
Caley Thistle lose Loch Ness hydro scheme money after deal collapses
Sean McAllister celebrates after sealing Caley Thistle's 3-1 win over Morton on Friday. Image: SNS.
Who will rival Caley Thistle next season in 'weakest League One for some time'?
Goalkeeper Cammy Mackay has switched from Caley Thistle to Brora Rangers. Image: SNS
Keeper Cammy Mackay reveals why he's swapped Caley Thistle for Brora Rangers
Cammy Mackay is leaving Caley Thistle. Image: SNS
Goalkeeper Cammy Mackay makes emotional Caley Thistle exit

Conversation