Gary Warren says Highland youngsters must take inspiration from Ryan Christie after 50th Scotland cap

Gary Warren says young players in the Highlands must take inspiration from the success of Ryan Christie after his 50th Scotland cap.

Although Scotland suffered a chastening start to Euro 2024, when they lost 5-1 to hosts Germany on Friday, Christie’s appearance took him to a half-century of appearances for the national team.

Only 39 players have reached that milestone, with Bournemouth midfielder Christie becoming the first born-and-bred Invernessian to do so.

Christie has not looked back since making the breakthrough at hometown club Caley Thistle in late 2013.

Within 18 months of his debut, Christie helped Inverness to lift the Scottish Cup before earning a move to Celtic.

Aided by successful loan spells at Aberdeen, Christie went on to claim four Premiership titles, two Scottish Cups and two League Cups with the Hoops, before spending the last three seasons with English Premier League outfit Bournemouth.

Warren is now head of academy at Ross County, but was a senior player at Inverness when Christie was emerging.

In the context of his current role, Warren says Christie is a glowing example of what young players can achieve from a Highland grounding.

Warren said: “It gives guys a chance to see one of their own flourishing, not only up here but down south and on the international stage.

“Guys should use him as a role model and a shining light to show what you can do if you’ve got all the attributes.

“It is hard to get to that level, to make it as a pro. But I think if you’ve got all the attributes, and you can work hard and have ability about you, you’ve got half a chance.

“It’s up to you to dedicate your life – and that’s what he has done. He has made loads of sacrifices along the way, and he’s flourishing.”

Christie had ‘aura’ from young age

Defender Warren was an experienced member of John Hughes’ successful Caley Jags side, becoming skipper shortly before Christie made the switch to Parkhead in 2015.

Warren recalls the sparkling impact the then teenager made on the Highlanders side.

The Englishman added: “First and foremost, he was a great kid.

“He was one that would ask questions to experienced players, and pick our brains – you don’t really get that any more with young lads.

“Ryan had an aura about him, and he wasn’t fazed by anything.

“He came up when John Hughes gave him a chance to train, and took it with both hands.

“He wasn’t physically ready when he first came in, but technically he was more than ready.

“That’s why he got given the opportunity to train, and get used to the kicks and knocks of a first team environment.

“With John Hughes, the style of football he wanted to play fitted the way Ryan played. It was always very technical and possession-orientated football.

“Ryan was seen as that number 10 role, just sitting in behind the striker in order to pick up the passes to start attacks.

“He was very good at it because he could play on the shoulder. He was very intelligent in his movements and picking up different positions.

“The thing that stood out was his work-rate. He worked harder than a lot of other players.

“I think you get a taste of what a player is like when they haven’t got the ball.

“If you are working hard and tracking back for the team, and not frightened to try and win the ball back, the rest of the game is quite easy if you’ve got an element of technical play about you – which he obviously had.

“I think you see that now. He has gone down south to Bournemouth, and he’s playing in a number of different positions.”

Midfielder proving himself on biggest stage

Christie is now 29, and aiming to help the Scots qualify from the group stage of a major tournament for the first time in their history.

Along with the success he has enjoyed at club level, Warren takes satisfaction in seeing a former team-mate reach such heights in his international career.

He added: “It’s great to see. When you play with someone, you recognise they have got a chance to go far in the game.

“But having the potential and actually carrying it out is another thing.

“For me personally, watching him flourish has been great.

“It’s almost as if his journey has been like a stepping stone with every club he has been to.

“He went to Aberdeen, Celtic and now Bournemouth, and has done well at every club he has been at. It has been his natural progression.

“He has gone on to the international stage, to play in one of the biggest competitions in the world.

“That’s down to him and his hard work.”