Gary Warren says Highland youngsters must take inspiration from Ryan Christie after 50th Scotland cap

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Gary Warren says Highland youngsters must take inspiration from Ryan Christie after 50th Scotland cap

Warren, now Ross County academy manager, played alongside a young Christie during their time at Caley Thistle.

By Andy Skinner
Ryan Christie in action for Scotland against Germany at Euro 2024. Image: Shutterstock.
Ryan Christie in action for Scotland against Germany at Euro 2024. Image: Shutterstock.

Gary Warren says young players in the Highlands must take inspiration from the success of Ryan Christie after his 50th Scotland cap.

Although Scotland suffered a chastening start to Euro 2024, when they lost 5-1 to hosts Germany on Friday, Christie’s appearance took him to a half-century of appearances for the national team.

Only 39 players have reached that milestone, with Bournemouth midfielder Christie becoming the first born-and-bred Invernessian to do so.

Ryan Christie celebrates winning the Scottish Cup with Caley Thistle in 2015, alongside Nick Ross. Image: SNS.

Christie has not looked back since making the breakthrough at hometown club Caley Thistle in late 2013.

Within 18 months of his debut, Christie helped Inverness to lift the Scottish Cup before earning a move to Celtic.

Aided by successful loan spells at Aberdeen, Christie went on to claim four Premiership titles, two Scottish Cups and two League Cups with the Hoops, before spending the last three seasons with English Premier League outfit Bournemouth.

Warren is now head of academy at Ross County, but was a senior player at Inverness when Christie was emerging.

Gary Warren, new Ross County academy manager in the stands
Gary Warren has stepped into the role of academy manager with Ross County. Image: Ross County FC.

In the context of his current role, Warren says Christie is a glowing example of what young players can achieve from a Highland grounding.

Warren said: “It gives guys a chance to see one of their own flourishing, not only up here but down south and on the international stage.

“Guys should use him as a role model and a shining light to show what you can do if you’ve got all the attributes.

Ryan Christie in action for Scotland. Image: SNS.

“It is hard to get to that level, to make it as a pro. But I think if you’ve got all the attributes, and you can work hard and have ability about you, you’ve got half a chance.

“It’s up to you to dedicate your life – and that’s what he has done. He has made loads of sacrifices along the way, and he’s flourishing.”

Christie had ‘aura’ from young age

Defender Warren was an experienced member of John Hughes’ successful Caley Jags side, becoming skipper shortly before Christie made the switch to Parkhead in 2015.

Gary Warren in action for Caley Thistle in 2014. Image: SNS.

Warren recalls the sparkling impact the then teenager made on the Highlanders side.

The Englishman added: “First and foremost, he was a great kid.

“He was one that would ask questions to experienced players, and pick our brains – you don’t really get that any more with young lads.

“Ryan had an aura about him, and he wasn’t fazed by anything.

“He came up when John Hughes gave him a chance to train,  and took it with both hands.

Ryan Christie replaced Marley Watkins to make his professional debut for Caley Thistle against future club Celtic in December 2013. Image: SNS

“He wasn’t physically ready when he first came in, but technically he was more than ready.

“That’s why he got given the opportunity to train, and get used to the kicks and knocks of a first team environment.

“With John Hughes, the style of football he wanted to play fitted the way Ryan played. It was always very technical and possession-orientated football.

“Ryan was seen as that number 10 role, just sitting in behind the striker in order to pick up the passes to start attacks.

“He was very good at it because he could play on the shoulder. He was very intelligent in his movements and picking up different positions.

Ryan Christie in action for Caley Thistle.

“The thing that stood out was his work-rate. He worked harder than a lot of other players.

“I think you get a taste of what a player is like when they haven’t got the ball.

“If you are working hard and tracking back for the team, and not frightened to try and win the ball back, the rest of the game is quite easy if you’ve got an element of technical play about you – which he obviously had.

“I think you see that now. He has gone down south to Bournemouth, and he’s playing in a number of different positions.”

Midfielder proving himself on biggest stage

Christie is now 29, and aiming to help the Scots qualify from the group stage of a major tournament for the first time in their history.

Along with the success he has enjoyed at club level, Warren takes satisfaction in seeing a former team-mate reach such heights in his international career.

He added: “It’s great to see. When you play with someone, you recognise they have got a chance to go far in the game.

“But having the potential and actually carrying it out is another thing.

“For me personally, watching him flourish has been great.

Ryan Christie in action for Bournemouth. Image: Shutterstock.

“It’s almost as if his journey has been like a stepping stone with every club he has been to.

“He went to Aberdeen, Celtic and now Bournemouth, and has done well at every club he has been at. It has been his natural progression.

“He has gone on to the international stage, to play in one of the biggest competitions in the world.

“That’s down to him and his hard work.”

More from Caley Thistle

Former Inverness captain Stuart Golabek. Image: SNS.
Stuart Golabek backs Caley Thistle's local talent to rise to the League One challenge
Cammy Harper has joined English League Two side Carlisle United from Inverness. Image: Carlisle United FC.
Cammy Harper has title ambitions after switching from Caley Thistle to Carlisle United
Sergei Baltacha being confirmed as Caley Thistle's first manager with late club chairman John 'Jock' McDonald in February 1994.
Sergei Baltacha on guiding Caley Thistle in their first season in the Scottish leagues…
Caley Thistle defender Danny Devine in the club's new home kit. Supplied by Caley Thistle
'A cracking kit - suitably representing both old clubs': Caley Thistle fans react to…
Cameron Harper at full-time after his goal rescued a point for Caley Thistle against Arbroath in the Championship.
Caley Thistle's Cameron Harper completes move to Carlisle United
Caley Thistle are gearing up for life in League One next season. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Caley Thistle fans urged to buy season tickets by supporters' trust
It has been a turbulent summer for Caley Thistle. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Caley Thistle make Highland player pledge amid 'hugely positive' investment talks
Inverness Caledonian Thistle midfielder Aaron Doran.
Aaron Doran 'overwhelmed' after operation fund soars beyond £8,000
Sergei Baltacha. Photo by Ppauk/Shutterstock (9222930c)
Sergei Baltacha offers to help Caley Thistle after 'crazy' Fife training plan was ditched
Caley Thistle midfielder Aaron Doran. Image: SNS
'A horrible way to treat one of our all time greats': Caley Thistle fans…

Conversation