Inverness Two streets hit in Inverness housebreaking spree A 32-year-old man has been charged over a number of thefts. By Alberto Lejarraga June 20 2024, 12:12 pm June 20 2024, 12:12 pm Share Two streets hit in Inverness housebreaking spree Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/sport/football/inverness-caledonian-thistle/6508788/man-arrested-break-ins-thefts-inverness/ Copy Link The incidents happened between on Wednesday, June 19 on Barn Church Road, in Culloden, and on Smithton Road. Image: Google Maps A 32-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with thefts and break-ins in two main residential areas of Inverness. The incidents happened between 3am and 11am on Wednesday, June 19 on Barn Church Road, in Culloden, and on Smithton Road, in the Smithton area. He is due to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court today, Thursday, June 20. Man charged after break-ins in Inverness Detective Constable Paul Sanderson said: “Enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who may have any information to contact police. “Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 0335 of 19 June 2024. “Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.”