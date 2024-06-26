Caley Thistle sign Cameron Ferguson – son of boss Duncan – on a one-year deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caley Thistle sign Cameron Ferguson – son of boss Duncan – on a one-year deal

The 21-year-old was a youth player at Newcastle United and spent time on loan at Forfar Athletic last season.

By Danny Law
Cameron Ferguson in action for Newcastle under-21s. Image: Shutterstock
Cameron Ferguson in action for Newcastle under-21s. Image: Shutterstock

Caley Thistle have signed striker Cameron Ferguson on a one-year deal.

The 21-year-old, the son of ICT manager Duncan Ferguson, was a youth player at Newcastle United and spent time on loan at Forfar Athletic last season.

Caley Jags boss Ferguson was keen to sign the striker last season but was unable due to cross-border rules on signing for three clubs in a season.

He instead joined Highland League side Forres Mechanics on a short-term deal.

Cameron Ferguson celebrates scoring for Forfar Athletic against Huntly. Image: Jasper Image. 

Caley Thistle also confirmed that five ICT graduates have signed new deals for the 2024-25 season.

Keith Bray, Ethan Cairns, Calum Mackay, Matthew Strachan and Robbie Thompson have all signed up for the new campaign.

A statement from the club added: “Negotiations with a number of other players will continue this week, and next, and we hope to make further announcements in the coming days.”

The club also confirmed the 18 players who are signed up for the season: Keith Bray, Adam Brooks, Ethan Cairns, Jake Davidson, Danny Devine, Charlie Gilmour, Cameron Ferguson, Luis Longstaff, Calum MacLeod, Calum Mackay, Billy Mckay, Lewis Nicolson, Sam Nixon, Remi Savage, Matthew Strachan, Robbie Thompson, Nikola Ujdur and Jack Walker.

