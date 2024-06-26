Caley Thistle sign Cameron Ferguson – son of boss Duncan – on a one-year deal

Caley Thistle have signed striker Cameron Ferguson on a one-year deal.

The 21-year-old, the son of ICT manager Duncan Ferguson, was a youth player at Newcastle United and spent time on loan at Forfar Athletic last season.

Caley Jags boss Ferguson was keen to sign the striker last season but was unable due to cross-border rules on signing for three clubs in a season.

He instead joined Highland League side Forres Mechanics on a short-term deal.

Caley Thistle also confirmed that five ICT graduates have signed new deals for the 2024-25 season.

Keith Bray, Ethan Cairns, Calum Mackay, Matthew Strachan and Robbie Thompson have all signed up for the new campaign.

A statement from the club added: “Negotiations with a number of other players will continue this week, and next, and we hope to make further announcements in the coming days.”

The club also confirmed the 18 players who are signed up for the season: Keith Bray, Adam Brooks, Ethan Cairns, Jake Davidson, Danny Devine, Charlie Gilmour, Cameron Ferguson, Luis Longstaff, Calum MacLeod, Calum Mackay, Billy Mckay, Lewis Nicolson, Sam Nixon, Remi Savage, Matthew Strachan, Robbie Thompson, Nikola Ujdur and Jack Walker.