Last chance to win John Robertson’s Scotland top – and help former Caley Thistle winger Aaron Doran

John Robertson is urging fans to chip in to help former Caley Jags star Aaron Doran with the chance to win his unique Scotland jersey.

The Hearts legend managed Doran in Inverness and was determined to help the Irishman cover his rebab costs following his recent knee operation.

Doran told the Press and Journal last month Inverness twice cancelled his surgery and left him in the dark as he was waiting to find out whether they would pay for the operation.

His injury came when playing for the club as they battled against relegation from the Championship in April.

Robbo ruled out – like Lydon Dykes

In the end, his former ICT team-mate Shane Sutherland kicked off a fundraiser which stacked up £10,000 to cover the costs of the operation.

Robertson, who twice bossed ICT, wanted to help too and he has put up a never-worn, named and numbered official Scotland jersey that he was due to wear in the European Championships in 1992.

However, in the final training session, injury struck and Robertson was ruled out of the competition in Sweden.

With just three days to go of the fundraiser, that prized shirt is now available to one lucky winner if they buy a ticket from the Crowdfunding ‘Aaron Doran Rehab Fund’.

Scotland shirt is a complete one-off

The aim is to raise £5,000 to assist Doran, who had the op last month. Almost £2,000 worth of tickets are still available.

Organiser Scott Wilson said: “Up for grabs is a unique piece of Scottish football memorabilia, a Scotland top made for John Robertson with his name on the back. So why is this rare?

“Squad numbers didn’t come into force domestically in Scotland until season 1998-1999 by which time Robbo had left Hearts for Livingston, so no domestic jersey ever had his name on the back

“Like Lyndon Dykes (before Euro 2024), Robbo was injured in the build-up to Sweden 1992 and was replaced by Kevin Gallacher.

“Unbeknown to him, the Scotland squad strips had already been made including this one. John wasn’t aware of this fact until recently when he was shown it by a memorabilia collector, who kindly donated it to him.

“Whilst John was keen to keep this shirt as part of his collection, he’s even keener to help out his friend Aaron and so has kindly donated this to raise funds towards Aaron’s rehabilitation.”

Tickets can be bought on the website or by emailing aarondoranrehab@scottwilsoncommunications.co.uk