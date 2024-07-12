Last chance to win John Robertson’s Scotland top – and help former Caley Thistle winger Aaron Doran

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Last chance to win John Robertson’s Scotland top – and help former Caley Thistle winger Aaron Doran

Ex-Hearts and Scotland striker and Inverness boss auctions his unique jersey to help Doran's rehab costs.

By Paul Chalk
Former ICT manager John Robertson with Aaron Doran in 2019. Image: SNS
Former ICT manager John Robertson with Aaron Doran in 2019. Image: SNS

John Robertson is urging fans to chip in to help former Caley Jags star Aaron Doran with the chance to win his unique Scotland jersey.

The Hearts legend managed Doran in Inverness and was determined to help the Irishman cover his rebab costs following his recent knee operation.

Doran told the Press and Journal last month Inverness twice cancelled his surgery and left him in the dark as he was waiting to find out whether they would pay for the operation.

His injury came when playing for the club as they battled against relegation from the Championship in April.

John Robertson and Aaron Doran with Ladbrokes Championship manager and player of the month awards for March 2019 when at Caley Thistle. Image: SNS

Robbo ruled out – like Lydon Dykes

In the end, his former ICT team-mate Shane Sutherland kicked off a fundraiser which stacked up £10,000 to cover the costs of the operation.

Robertson, who twice bossed ICT, wanted to help too and he has put up a never-worn, named and numbered official Scotland jersey that he was due to wear in the European Championships in 1992.

However, in the final training session, injury struck and Robertson was ruled out of the competition in Sweden.

With just three days to go of the fundraiser, that prized shirt is now available to one lucky winner if they buy a ticket from the Crowdfunding ‘Aaron Doran Rehab Fund’. 

Aaron Doran, right, with Shane Sutherland, who helped raise £10,000 for the winger’s knee operation. Image: Paul Campebll

Scotland shirt is a complete one-off

The aim is to raise £5,000 to assist Doran, who had the op last month. Almost £2,000 worth of tickets are still available.

Organiser Scott Wilson said: “Up for grabs is a unique piece of Scottish football memorabilia, a Scotland top made for John Robertson with his name on the back. So why is this rare?

“Squad numbers didn’t come into force domestically in Scotland until season 1998-1999 by which time Robbo had left Hearts for Livingston, so no domestic jersey ever had his name on the back

“Like Lyndon Dykes (before Euro 2024), Robbo was injured in the build-up to Sweden 1992 and was replaced by Kevin Gallacher.

“Unbeknown to him, the Scotland squad strips had already been made including this one. John wasn’t aware of this fact until recently when he was shown it by a memorabilia collector, who kindly donated it to him.

“Whilst John was keen to keep this shirt as part of his collection, he’s even keener to help out his friend Aaron and so has kindly donated this to raise funds towards Aaron’s rehabilitation.”

Tickets can be bought on the website or by emailing aarondoranrehab@scottwilsoncommunications.co.uk

