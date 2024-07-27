Caley Thistle eye fresh owner boost after record-levelling loss to Dundee

Inverness crashed to a record-equalling 6-0 loss against Premiership Dundee in the Premier Sports Cup – a day after an owner for the club was found.

Boss Duncan Ferguson, whose team dropped into the Championship in May, refused to slam his players after the two-division gulf showed and he awaits word of fresh money to bolster his largely young squad.

ICT finished fourth in Group D on four points from four ties as Dee roared through as perfect group winners and will be seeded in round two.

In a match switched to Brechin as Dundee’s pitch is not yet ready, ex-Ross County star Simon Murray sent Dee ahead in the opening minute and he added to the tally on 17 minutes.

Seb Palmer-Houlden made it three just six minutes later, Murray netted his second before Palmer-Houlden netted a fifth before the break.

Antonio Portales added a sixth goal in the second half to round off a punishing day for the Caley Jags.

In their 30-year history, ICT have lost 6-0 three times against Celtic and once against Airdrie, so this matched those results.

Will owner offer fresh hope to ICT?

On Friday, the club announced they had a new majority shareholder in place in the shape of English-based sports, entertainment and leisure group Seventy7 Ventures led by businessman Ketan Makwana.

A new owner had been sought over the summer for the cash-hit club in a bid to avoid administration at the League One club. It’s hoped it will lead to funds for Ferguson to add to his largely youth squad.

Ferguson awaits new transfer cash

Ferguson is now playing a waiting game to find out when the new ownership will lead to money for him to work with.

He said: “We have a new owner and we’re positive at the club. We will see what happens with the budget. I’m sure it will be positive.

“I’ve not had talks with anyone about the budget as yet. They are still going through the fine print and the process. The money isn’t going to go througb tomorrow. It takes time, but it will come.”

The Inverness manager admits he was fearing it could be an even worse result with still 45 minutes to go.

He said: “Dundee, as a Premiership side, are a strong team and physically stronger than us. They punish you when you make mistakes.

“We started poorly and they smothered us and were on top in the first 30 minutes. It was much better from us in the second half, but Dundee maybe stepped off it a bit.

“It was five at half-time and you’re worried for this young team about the scoreline. They only scored one more in the second half, from a wide free-kick. Dundee are a class outfit. The young boys will learn from that.”

Dundee in front after 47 seconds

This closing tie was played at Brechin City’s Glebe Park, due to new pitch completion work at Dens Park.

Inverness had four points from their 1-0 defeat at Annan Athletic, 3-0 win over Bonnyrigg Rose and Tuesday’s 0-0 draw and bonus point loss against Arbroath.

Tony Docherty’s Dundee were already confirmed as section winners after defeating Bonnyriff 7-1, Arbroath 2-0 and Annan 3-1.

Inverness made four changes from midweek, with experienced quartet Danny Devine, Louis Longstaff, Charlie Gilmour and Billy Mckay returning to the starting line-up.

The Highlanders got off to a nightmare start when Murray got enough on a cross to lift the ball beyond Dundee United loanee keeper Jack Newman from Palmer-Houlden’s knock-on from a corner.

After two back-to-back ICT clean sheets, hesitation permitted lethal Murray a sight and last term’s 23-goal hitman, signed last month, added to his midweek brace against Annan.

Murray and Palmer-Houlden went close to adding to this, but Murray’s shot beat Newman after Josh Mulligan sent the striker through on 17 minutes for a second.

Inverness had little time to react before they were 3-0 down as Palmer-Houlden, signed from Bristol City recently, pounced to crash his shot past Newman after stealing possession and attacking the goal.

It was going from bad to worse for ICT as frustrated Caley Jags fans made their feelings down from around the ground.

And the goals kept coming when a deft pass from Mulligan fell nicely for Murray and he supplied the low finish for a fourth – and his treble.

Palmer-Houlden crashed home number five just before the break with a low finish after Ingram lined him up.

Six of the best from rampant Dundee

As often happens after first half goal flurries, there just one more in the second half, with ICT digging deep to avoid further pain and getting their foot on the ball when they could.

Dundee’s final goal arrived on 79 minutes when Portales headed home from a Lyall Cameron cross.

The sole Inverness chance of note came the way of Longstaff as his drive was blocked after Strachan’s pass found him.

ICT will aim to get this rout out of their heads for next Saturday when they kick off their League One campaign at home to Dumbarton, with Dundee playing city neighbours United next Sunday in their Premiership opener.

Dundee (3-1-4-2): Carson 6, Portales 6, McGhee 6, Graham 6, Sylla 6 (Astley 75), Finlay Robertson 6, Mulligan 8, McCowan 6 (Cameron 46), Ingram 8, Murray 8 (Tiffoney 58), Palmer-Houldon 8 (Main 58).

Subs not used: Sharp (GK), McCracken (GK), Richardson, Lochhead.

Caley Thistle (4-4-2): Newman 5, Strachan 5, Savage 5, Devine 5, Davidson 5, Longstaff 5 (Calum Mackay 81), MacLeod 5 (Thompson 77), Gilmour 5, Bray 6, Billy Mckay 6 (Ferguson 77), Brooks 5 (Corner 46).

Subs not used: Rebilas (GK), Nixon.

Referee: John Beaton.

Man of the match: Simon Murray.

*** Caley Thistle defender Nikola Udjur completed his transfer to Championship side Queen’s Park on Saturday morning.

The Australian, who was signed by previous ICT manager Billy Dodds last summer from Rockdale Ilinden, played 19 times for the club, but not since a fleeting late sub appearance in February.

A visa issue was holding up the transfer, but ICT say they will receive an undisclosed fee for the 25-year-old.