Caley Thistle accept offer for majority shareholding to UK-based sports, entertainment and leisure group

Caley Thistle have accepted an offer for a majority shareholding in the League One club as a summer of financial talks reached a conclusion.

The Highlanders, who were relegated from the Championship in May, have been involved in intensive discussions with Seventy7 Ventures, a Berkshire-based sports, entertainment and leisure group and are confident their investment will secure the future of the club.

The news comes just a day after reported American suitors were due to confirm their intentions following their initial £2m offer for the club.

In an ICT statement, Panos Thomas, spokesperson for the board of directors, said: “We have received a formal offer to acquire a major shareholding and voting rights of the company and this has been unanimously accepted by the board.

“Ketan Makwana, the executive chairman of Seventy7 Ventures has been a most dynamic suitor for the club in the past few weeks.

“Following the most recent meeting with him in Inverness when he outlined his vision and passion for what the club could become, it was clear those plans and the financial backing of Seventy7 Ventures will give ICTFC the best opportunity to flourish again.

“This is very good news for the club as we strive to establish a more sustainable business and build a team that will in the first instance, return us to the SPFL Championship.”

‘Drive sustainability and growth’

Mr Makwana spoke of his desire to get the club move upwards on a sound footing.

He said: “We, at Seventy7, are delighted to have achieved this result, we want to thank the board, chief executive and former chairman for their continuous workability and open-mindedness to see our vision of the future for the football club and the community of Inverness.

“We are relishing the opportunity to drive sustainability and growth in the club and lead them to future prosperity.”

ICT added: “More information will be released in the coming days and weeks and again on the legal completion of the deal.”