Caley Thistle’s Luis Longstaff sets bar high ahead of League One kick-off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle’s Luis Longstaff sets bar high ahead of League One kick-off

The Inverness winger has been impressed by clutch of youngsters making an early season impact as Dumbarton head north.

Adam Mackinnon in action for Ross County. Image: SNS
Adam Mackinnon in action for Ross County. Image: SNS
Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk

Luis Longstaff thinks Caley Thistle – aided by youngsters who are impressing him – should relish the chance to aim for promotion from League One.

Inverness dropped down from the Championship and budget restraints are part of the reason why 12 of boss Duncan Ferguson’s 21-player squad are aged 20 or under.

Ferguson yesterday bolstered his squad with the captures of former Ross County midfielder Adam Mackinnon and ex-Dundee United left back Flynn Duffy.

This Saturday, Caley Thistle kick off their league campaign at home to newly-promoted Dumbarton as they seek to get off to a winning start.

Winger Longstaff, at 23, is one of the senior players, and says the squad know this should not be the division they are competing in.

Luis Longstaff will be a key player for Duncan Ferguson’s Inverness side this season. Image: Jasperimage.

Promotion goal ‘at the first attempt’

The former Cove Rangers player says Inverness will do everything in their power to return to the second tier at the first attempt.

Longstaff said: “We’d obviously be challenging for the Championship title, or be playing in the Premiership, but we are where we find ourselves.

“We have to just put everything into going for the best position we can. We want to get back up at the first attempt.

“While we’ve got a young group, there’s still enough quality to set that as a goal.

“Apart from Billy Mckay and Danny Devine, the next oldest to me is 24 (Jake Davidson).

When you have senior players aged 23/24, it is a shock, but the whole group must take responsibility. There’s not a whole lot of experience, so everyone must help one another as best they can.

“I’ve been impressed with every one of the younger lads, including last season with those who were not even in matchday squads. They trained with us, so we knew the quality was there.

“There are a lot of kids just aged 18 or 19, and they’re playing their first matches at senior level.”

Keith Bray in action in the 0-0 Premier Sports Cup draw with Arbroath last month. Image: Jasperimage.

Cup displays merited better results

Inverness played two League One rivals in their Premier Sports Cup group.

They showed up well, but slipped to a 1-0 loss at Annan Athletic and drew 0-0 with League One bookies’ favourites Arbroath before losing on penalties.

Longstaff feels there were enough signs to show his team are going to compete in the third tier.

He said: “Our performances have been a lot better than the results have shown.

“Although we lost 1-0 at Annan, some of the football we played was top drawer – on another day, we’d have scored four or five.

“Bonnyrigg, although they’re in League Two, was a game where we needed to put the ball in the back of the net. We did that in a 3-0 win.  

“Against Arbroath, we started with a very young team, but even in the first half, the young kids showed a lot of quality and what they could do. We were just a bit unlucky.

“Last Saturday, (in a 6-0 defeat) against Dundee, it showed the levels between the Premiership and League One and where we are, but it showed where we want to get to.”

Relegation reality was ‘horrible’

Hamilton Accies defeated Caley Thistle in the Championship play-off. Image: SNS.

Going down via an end-of-season play-off final defeat to Hamilton was so painful for everyone at Caley Thistle.

However, former Liverpool youth player Longstaff says the wound is “motivation” for the group.

He added: “It gives you motivation as you don’t want to feel like everyone in our squad felt at the end of last season. It was horrible.

“We don’t want to be in that position, and we know we shouldn’t be where we are at the minute.

“You always do the best you can, but it serves as extra motivation to push on.”

More from Caley Thistle

Adam Mackinnon in action for Ross County. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle complete double signing ahead of league opener against Dumbarton
Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson.
Duncan Ferguson hasn't had transfer kitty update amid proposed Caley Thistle takeover - but…
Ketan Makwana is poised to become the new majority shareholder at Caley Thistle. Image: Roddie Reid/Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Popular American Youtuber dubs the man set to become Caley Thistle's majority shareholder 'the…
Caledonian Stadium. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Caley Thistle reveal Panos Thomas as the new interim chairman
Alan Savage, the former Inverness CT chairman. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Caley Thistle chief concerned over 'desperate' Ketan Makwana takeover - and says 'fans…
Ketan Makwana, executive chairman of Seventy7 Ventures, who are becoming the majority shareholders at Caley Thistle.
Duncan Shearer: New Caley Thistle majority shareholder Ketan Makwana has a lot of questions…
Caley Thistle striker Billy Mckay ahead of the play-offs tie with Montrose.
Caley Thistle's Billy Mckay issues rallying call ahead of new season
Ketan Makwana, executive chairman of Seventy7 Ventures, who are becoming the majority shareholders at Caley Thistle.
New Caley Thistle owner Ketan Makwana reveals how deal almost never happened
Dejected Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson as his side slumpt to a heavy loss against Dundee. Image: Alan Harvey / SNS Group)
Caley Thistle eye fresh owner boost after record-levelling loss to Dundee
Caley Thistle keeper Jack Newman, on loan from Dundee United, will face Dundeee this weekend. Image: Jasperimage
On-loan Dundee United goalkeeper Jack Newman hoping to help Caley Thistle frustrate city rivals…

Conversation