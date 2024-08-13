Report: CEO Scot Gardiner exiting Caley Thistle with new investment consortium vying with Ketan Makwana for control

Caley Thistle could be set to announce the departure of under-fire chief executive Scot Gardiner later today, with a new group of investors reportedly vying with the board’s pick Ketan Makwana to take control of the Highlanders.

Last month, Makwana, executive director of English-based media, leisure, entertainment and sports firm Seventy7 Ventures, was confirmed as the proposed new owner of financially-struggling Inverness, who were relegated from the Championship to League One in May.

Beleaguered CEO Gardiner – who has come under intense pressure from ICT fans to quit for months – tendered his resignation during the post-relegation fall-out in June, but has remained in post while Makwana’s proposed takeover at Caley Thistle progressed.

However, the Scottish Sun are reporting a Highland-based businessman is fronting a consortium who want to take over the reins from Makwana, who has not persuaded many fans he is best placed to become the club’s new owner.

It is understood, as a result of this fresh development, Gardiner will now exit the club, with an official update from Caledonian Stadium expected this afternoon.

Summer of chaos at Inverness

Supporters have continued to voice their concerns over Gardiner remaining in place after a series of failed projects came under his watch.

The saga of the £40 million battery farm project at the city’s Fairways Business Park, which ICT claimed would being in millions of pounds for the club, was kicked out by Highland councillors this summer.

Despite a last-ditch appeal against the reversal of the original decision, it came to light that the Caley Jags would not stand to make anything from it.

The proposed relocating of the club’s entire training operations to Kelty Hearts in Fife was another divisive move, with even the players claiming they knew nothing about it. That June bombshell angered fans further and the decision was overturned.

Lack of communication between the club and out-of-contract players also tarnished the reputation of the 2015 Scottish Cup winners, who were a Premiership side until 2017.

Legend Aaron Doran had a knee operation cancelled twice, and the long-serving winger had to pay for it himself via a fundraiser created by his friend and ex-team-mate Shane Sutherland.

His former manager John Robertson also raised money to help fund most of his rehab.

ICT chairman Ross Morrison decided to step down in June, apparently shell-shocked by the depth of supporters’ feelings over the Kelty plan ,and many fans have stayed away from games and refused to buy merchandise.

Fans are also wondering what has happened to the new home kits for this season, which the team have yet to wear in a game.

On July 31, former director Panos Thomas was confirmed as the new interim chairman.

Makwana ‘funded’ two new signings

On the park, Caley Thistle have failed to find form over retained boss Duncan Ferguson, having been eliminated from the Premier Sports Cup in the group stage and picking up just one point from their opening two League One fixtures.

Ferguson, in line with fans’ appeals, has gone with a largely young and local squad of players, with the return of their former defender Wallace Duffy on Saturday the latest piece in that jigsaw.

The manager says he spoke to Makwana last week to ask for a transfer budget of sorts and it seemed that cash was processed in order to pay for Duffy and Spanish keeper Musa Dibaga.

Makwana has just returned from a business trip to Dubai where Seventy7 Ventures has launched a new office from a ship, according to his LinkedIn account.

More bad news emerged last night when it was reported Ross County and Dundee were not paid loan fees for players they gave ICT last season.