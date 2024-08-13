Report: CEO Scot Gardiner exiting Caley Thistle with new investment consortium vying with Ketan Makwana for control

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Report: CEO Scot Gardiner exiting Caley Thistle with new investment consortium vying with Ketan Makwana for control

An official update from Caledonian Stadium is expected this afternoon. 

By Paul Chalk
Caledonian Stadium Inverness.
The Caledonian Stadium, Inverness. Image: SNS

Caley Thistle could be set to announce the departure of under-fire chief executive Scot Gardiner later today, with a new group of investors reportedly vying with the board’s pick Ketan Makwana to take control of the Highlanders.

Last month, Makwana, executive director of English-based media, leisure, entertainment and sports firm Seventy7 Ventures, was confirmed as the proposed new owner of financially-struggling Inverness, who were relegated from the Championship to League One in May.

Beleaguered CEO Gardiner – who has come under intense pressure from ICT fans to quit for months – tendered his resignation during the post-relegation fall-out in June,  but has remained in post while Makwana’s proposed takeover at Caley Thistle progressed.

However, the Scottish Sun are reporting a Highland-based businessman is fronting a consortium who want to take over the reins from Makwana, who has not persuaded many fans he is best placed to become the club’s new owner.

It is understood, as a result of this fresh development, Gardiner will now exit the club, with an official update from Caledonian Stadium expected this afternoon.

Scot Gardiner. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Summer of chaos at Inverness

Supporters have continued to voice their concerns over Gardiner remaining in place after a series of failed projects came under his watch.

The saga of the £40 million battery farm project at the city’s Fairways Business Park, which ICT claimed would being in millions of pounds for the club, was kicked out by Highland councillors this summer.

Despite a last-ditch appeal against the reversal of the original decision, it came to light that the Caley Jags would not stand to make anything from it.

The proposed relocating of the club’s entire training operations to Kelty Hearts in Fife was another divisive move, with even the players claiming they knew nothing about it. That June bombshell angered fans further and the decision was overturned.

Lack of communication between the club and out-of-contract players also tarnished the reputation of the 2015 Scottish Cup winners, who were a Premiership side until 2017.

Legend Aaron Doran had a knee operation cancelled twice, and the long-serving winger had to pay for it himself via a fundraiser created by his friend and ex-team-mate Shane Sutherland.

His former manager John Robertson also raised money to help fund most of his rehab.

Caley Thistle defender Danny Devine in the club’s new home kit. Image: Supplied by Caley Thistle

ICT chairman Ross Morrison decided to step down in June,  apparently shell-shocked by the depth of supporters’ feelings over the Kelty plan ,and many fans have stayed away from games and refused to buy merchandise.

Fans are also wondering what has happened to the new home kits for this season, which the team have yet to wear in a game.

On July 31, former director Panos Thomas was confirmed as the new interim chairman.

Makwana ‘funded’ two new signings

On the park, Caley Thistle  have failed to find form over retained boss Duncan Ferguson, having been eliminated from the Premier Sports Cup in the group stage and picking up just one point from their opening two League One fixtures.

Ferguson, in line with fans’ appeals, has gone with a largely young and local squad of players, with the return of their former defender Wallace Duffy on Saturday the latest piece in that jigsaw.

The manager says he spoke to Makwana last week to ask for a transfer budget of sorts and it seemed that cash was processed in order to pay for Duffy and Spanish keeper Musa Dibaga.

Makwana has just returned from a business trip to Dubai where Seventy7 Ventures has launched a new office from a ship, according to his LinkedIn account.

More bad news emerged last night when it was reported Ross County and Dundee were not paid loan fees for players they gave ICT last season.

More from Caley Thistle

Ross County striker Alex Samuel was on loan with Caley Thistle from January. Image: SNS.
Caley Thistle in firing line as two Premiership clubs, including neighbours Ross County, alert…
In January 2005, former Inverness CT chairman David Sutherland, whose firm Tulloch help build two stands, is seen here at the revamped Caledonian Stadium ahead of the club's return home in their debut SPL season, the first half of which was played at Pittodrie. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
20 years on: Caley Thistle chairman's 'amazing' two-month Caledonian Stadium building job to bring…
Wallace Duffy has signed a two-year deal back at Inverness. Image: SNS.
Wallace Duffy: Losing to Annan is 'reality check' for Caley Thistle
Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: Jasperimage
Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson reeling as 'incredible' spot-kick call leads to loss at…
Defender Wallace Duffy. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle sign defender Wallace Duffy and keeper Musa Dibaga
Jake Davidson is ready for the return trip to Annan. Image: Jasperimage
Caley Thistle's Jake Davidson optimistic of a more fruitful trip to Annan Athletic
Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS
Duncan Ferguson lines up signings after positive talks with Caley Thistle's prospective new owner…
Former Caley Thistle player and manager Charlie Christie. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
30 years on: How merged Caley Thistle's first-team put politics behind them to start…
Flynn Duffy, right, in action for Peterhead against East Fife's Nathan Austin last term. Image: Duncan Brown
Caley Thistle's new full-back Flynn Duffy tipped to flourish in League One
Former Bo'ness United goalkeeper Musa Dibaga in action
Lowdown on goalkeeper Musa Dibaga - with Caley Thistle target hailed as 'phenomenal shot-stopper and…

Conversation