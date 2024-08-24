Report – Caley Thistle seal move for ex-Dunfermline midfielder Paul Allan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Report – Caley Thistle seal move for ex-Dunfermline midfielder Paul Allan

The 24-year-old former Pars player is lined up for a debut against League One pace-setters Kelty Hearts today.

By Paul Chalk
Ex-Dunfermline midfielder Paul Allan looks set to become an Inverness player. Image: SNS
Ex-Dunfermline midfielder Paul Allan looks set to become an Inverness player. Image: SNS

Caley Thistle have signed former Dunfermline Athletic midfielder Paul Allan – and he could debut against Kelty Hearts today, according to a report.

The Daily Record says the 24-year-old has impressed on trial with Duncan Ferguson’s League One side and has agreed a one-year deal in the Highlands.

With former Caley Jags chairman Alan Savage working as a consultant to overhaul the club’s dire finances, he has freed up funds for ICT to make two signings before the end of the transfer window.

Inverness remain hopeful of landing 18-year-old Aberdeen forward Alfie Bavidge on loan, but free agent Allan arrives at ICT keen for a fresh challenge.

Inverness boss Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS

When released from the Championship Pars in May, he told the Dunfermline Press that not being offered a new contract “came as a bit of a shock”.

Their manager James McPake said they didn’t have the budget to keep former academy graduate Allan and five other players, but praised the midfielder’s attitude and believes “he’s got so much potential to improve”.

Although Inverness are crying out for a scorer, having netted just two goals in their opening three league matches, Allan could help provide that vital key creative link to the forwards.

Ferguson’s youthful side need more experience and Allan, who played 67 times for the Fifers, including 33 last season, will offer that.

Inverness have two points on board and trail weekend hosts Kelty by five points going into the weekend’s New Central Park showdown.

So far this summer, ICT have brought in striker Cameron Ferguson, Dundee United keeper Jack Newman on loan, left-back Flynn Duffy, former Ross County, midfielder Adam Mackinnon ex-Whitehill Welfare, Bo’ness United keeper Musa Dibaga and their former defender/midfielder Wallace Duffy.

They also have Clachnacuddin keeper Martin MacKinnon in for an extended emergency loan, with Newman awaiting knee surgery.

MacKinnon, a former ICT youth player, is back-up for Dibaga, who debuted in the 1-1 draw with Montrose.

More from Caley Thistle

An offer from Ketan Makwana's company Seventy7 Ventures was accepted by the Caley Thistle board but the deal has now collapsed. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
REVEALED: The trail of destruction left behind by the 'fantasist' investor who nearly got…
2
Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson.
Duncan Ferguson grateful for Sir Alex Ferguson's backing at Caley Thistle
Alfie Bavidge in actin for Aberdeen.mage: Darrell Benns
EXCLUSIVE: Caley Thistle eye loan swoop for Aberdeen striker Alfie Bavidge
Alan Savage, chief executive of The Orion Group, and former ICT chairman. Image: Sandy McCook
EXCLUSIVE: Alan Savage provides update on Caley Thistle’s investment talks with Portuguese wealth management…
Clachnacuddin goalkeeper Martin MacKinnon is on a loan stint with Caley Thistle. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Highland League goalkeeper Martin MacKinnon on surprise Caley Thistle loan - and potentially signing…
Nairn County's Fraser Dingwall. Image: Jasperimage
Caley Thistle and Ross County knocked out of North of Scotland Cup
Former Inverness chairman Alan Savage. Image: Jasperimage
Caley Thistle take big step towards financial recovery after more than £3 million of…
Adam Mackinnon is chasing a promotion hunt with Caley Thistle this season. Image: Jasperimage.
Adam Mackinnon is Premiership talent and Caley Thistle should build team around him -…
Former Inverness chairman Alan Savage. Image: Jasperimage
Paul Chalk: More goodwill needed from shareholders as Caley Thistle enter crucial period
Goalkeeper Musa Dibaga, who made his debut against Montrose for ICT at the weekend. Image: Jasperimage.
Goalkeeper Musa Dibaga eager to progress after Caley Thistle debut

Conversation