Report – Caley Thistle seal move for ex-Dunfermline midfielder Paul Allan

Caley Thistle have signed former Dunfermline Athletic midfielder Paul Allan – and he could debut against Kelty Hearts today, according to a report.

The Daily Record says the 24-year-old has impressed on trial with Duncan Ferguson’s League One side and has agreed a one-year deal in the Highlands.

With former Caley Jags chairman Alan Savage working as a consultant to overhaul the club’s dire finances, he has freed up funds for ICT to make two signings before the end of the transfer window.

Inverness remain hopeful of landing 18-year-old Aberdeen forward Alfie Bavidge on loan, but free agent Allan arrives at ICT keen for a fresh challenge.

When released from the Championship Pars in May, he told the Dunfermline Press that not being offered a new contract “came as a bit of a shock”.

Their manager James McPake said they didn’t have the budget to keep former academy graduate Allan and five other players, but praised the midfielder’s attitude and believes “he’s got so much potential to improve”.

Although Inverness are crying out for a scorer, having netted just two goals in their opening three league matches, Allan could help provide that vital key creative link to the forwards.

Ferguson’s youthful side need more experience and Allan, who played 67 times for the Fifers, including 33 last season, will offer that.

Inverness have two points on board and trail weekend hosts Kelty by five points going into the weekend’s New Central Park showdown.

So far this summer, ICT have brought in striker Cameron Ferguson, Dundee United keeper Jack Newman on loan, left-back Flynn Duffy, former Ross County, midfielder Adam Mackinnon ex-Whitehill Welfare, Bo’ness United keeper Musa Dibaga and their former defender/midfielder Wallace Duffy.

They also have Clachnacuddin keeper Martin MacKinnon in for an extended emergency loan, with Newman awaiting knee surgery.

MacKinnon, a former ICT youth player, is back-up for Dibaga, who debuted in the 1-1 draw with Montrose.