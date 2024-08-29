Caley Thistle sign Ross County defender Connall Ewan on loan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caley Thistle sign Ross County defender Connall Ewan on loan

County manager Don Cowie is "delighted Connall will continue his progression with a loan move to Inverness."

By Paul Chalk
Connall Ewan has signed up for the season at Inverness, moving on loan from Ross County. Image: Courtesy of Caley Thistle FC
Connall Ewan has signed up for the season at Inverness, moving on loan from Ross County. Image: Courtesy of Caley Thistle FC

Caley Thistle have secured the signing of young defender Connall Ewan on a season-long loan from Premiership neighbours Ross County.

The 18-year-old centre-half spent the 2023-24 campaign on loan with Elgin City in League Two where he made 35 appearances and scored three goals, earning him the Black and Whites’ young player of the year award.

In 2022-23, the Ross County graduate built up his experience in the Highland League with Forres Mechanics.

County manager Don Cowie said of the loan switch: “After two excellent seasons on loan, firstly in the Highland League with Forres Mechanics and then recently in the SPFL with Elgin City, we are delighted Connall will continue his progression with a loan move to Inverness.”

Ewan is expected to go into Saturday’s squad for the League One home fixture against Queen of the South as the Highlanders seek their first league win of the season.

His arrival at the Caledonian Stadium will provide extra cover for central defensive pairing Danny Devine and Remi Savage, with Wallace Duffy and Jake Davidson also able to shift there from full-back duties.

Inverness remain hopeful they could also sign Aberdeen forward Alfie Bavidge, 18, on loan to provide much-needed firepower.

