Caley Thistle sign Ross County defender Connall Ewan on loan

Caley Thistle have secured the signing of young defender Connall Ewan on a season-long loan from Premiership neighbours Ross County.

The 18-year-old centre-half spent the 2023-24 campaign on loan with Elgin City in League Two where he made 35 appearances and scored three goals, earning him the Black and Whites’ young player of the year award.

In 2022-23, the Ross County graduate built up his experience in the Highland League with Forres Mechanics.

County manager Don Cowie said of the loan switch: “After two excellent seasons on loan, firstly in the Highland League with Forres Mechanics and then recently in the SPFL with Elgin City, we are delighted Connall will continue his progression with a loan move to Inverness.”

Ewan is expected to go into Saturday’s squad for the League One home fixture against Queen of the South as the Highlanders seek their first league win of the season.

His arrival at the Caledonian Stadium will provide extra cover for central defensive pairing Danny Devine and Remi Savage, with Wallace Duffy and Jake Davidson also able to shift there from full-back duties.

Inverness remain hopeful they could also sign Aberdeen forward Alfie Bavidge, 18, on loan to provide much-needed firepower.