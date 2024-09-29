Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson provides update on loan deal for Premiership striker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson provides update on loan deal for Premiership striker

The ICT boss admits the deal for the attacker is looking unlikely but "not totally dead".

By Alasdair Fraser
Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson during his side's match against Stenhouusemuir. Image: Peter Paul.
Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson during his side's match against Stenhouusemuir. Image: Peter Paul.

Duncan Ferguson is still holding out a sliver of hope that a deal can be struck to take a Premiership striker to Inverness.

Moves to clinch a loan deal with the unnamed player and club hit a snag late last week just as Caley Thistle looked set to beat three Championship clubs to the signature.

Caley Jags can only afford to fund the deal until Christmas, with the parent club wanting a loan deal through to the end of the season.

After Ferguson’s men drew a blank in front of goal for the sixth time in 13 matches, the urgency was clear on Saturday.

That said, there were a dearth of clear cut chances created in an otherwise dominant performance against Stenhousemuir.

Luis Longstaff gave a superb performance, driving his team on, while James Nolan, Adam MacKinnon and Adam Brooks all went close from distance.

A sixth draw from eight league matches felt like a defeat to the home contingent and boos rang out at full-time.

Ferguson, with some justification, can point to the disarray the club was left in this summer, with the squad decimated by departures and the perilous financial position preventing advance recruitment work.

Caley Thistle goalkeeper Musa Dibaga saves a penalty against Stenhousemuir. Image: Peter Paul Date; 28/09/2024

Asked if the loan deal remained live, Ferguson replied: “It looks like it’s not going to happen.

“That’s down to finances, and the length of the contract. They wanted it to last until the end of the season with an option to take him back in January, and we can only finance the deal until January.

“We can’t, at the moment, progress that deal.

“I’ve got to get on with it. I’ve got good enough players in the dressing room and I believe in them.

“We’ll go into the next game confident, and hopefully something will drop for us.

“I’m trying my best. I’ve spoken to the (Premiership club’s) manager, and he’s going to try his best to convince their board that we can get it done until January.

“It’s not totally dead. They might come back and agree to do the deal until January.

“If that was the case, then it can get done tomorrow but we can’t afford to take him any longer than that.

“I’ve not got any other options.

“We took a couple of trialists in this week that we didn’t push.

“I’ve been trying for weeks and weeks, and as everyone knows we’re way behind the curve with recruitment.

“Now we’re obviously just scratching around trying to come up with another name if we can.

“We really wanted this player, because he would make a big difference to us, but at the moment we can only do it until January.”

Remi Savage i action for Caley Thistle against Stenhousemuir. Image: Peter Paul.

Dibaga impresses again

Ferguson was left furious at two denied penalty kicks on Saturday after strong claims from Billy Mckay and Wallace Duffy were waved away.

Musa Dibaga, meanwhile, saved one for Inverness after 17 minutes.

Ferguson said: “There were two penalties, clear as day, and we don’t get them. We won’t ever get a penalty this season.

“There was one last week as well, Billy again.

“Our big goalie did great at their penalty, it was a fantastic save, a strong hand down to his right.

“He has been unbelievable, I can’t talk highly enough of him.

“It was another clean sheet, so we’ve only conceded six goals in eight games. The defence has been great.”

As a measure of how the hosts’ star has fallen, this was Stenhousemuir’s first visit to the Highland capital since April 1998.

In Steve Paterson’s side that day were Duncan Shearer, Barry Robson and part-timers such as Brian Thomson, Mike Teasdale and legendary keeper Jimmy Calder.

Stenny won the 17th minute penalty when home defender Danny Devine collided with Matthew Aitken, but keeper Dibaga made that brilliant save.

The hosts failed to capitalise on near total control with those penalty claims snubbed, the most compelling coming when a Stenny defender flattened Billy Mckay in the box.

Again, the element lacking was that final bit of ingenuity and killer touch in the last third, despite plenty of good build-up play – and tireless workrate from the hosts.

Caley Thistle (4-2-3-1): Dibaga 8; Duffy 7, Savage 7, Devine 8, Nolan 7; Davidson 6, Gilmour 6; Longstaff 8, MacLeod 6 (Allan 68, 5), MacKinnon 7; Mckay 7 (Brooks 68, 5). Subs: Newman, Strachan, MacKay, Thompson, Ferguson, Ewan.

Stenhousemuir (3-5-2): Jamieson 7; Banner 7, Buchanan 7, Bilham 7; Meechan 6, Berry 6, Anderson 6, Wedderburn 6 (Alston 54, 5), Ewen 6 (Tomlinson 75, 4); Yates 7 (O’Reilly 90, 2), Aitken 6. Subs: Trialist, Trialist.

Referee: Peter Stuart 5

Man of the match: Luis Longstaff (Caley Thistle)

More from Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle hope to add new forward in time for Stenhousemuir match
Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS
Duncan Ferguson fears Caley Thistle forward target could be swayed by Championship interest
Charlie Gilmour pointing while in action for Caley Thistle.
Charlie Gilmour says Caley Thistle must turn draws into victories
Caley Thistle fan Jamie MacKinnon, who stepped in as linesman after an injury to referee Stewart Luke in the 1-1 draw with Cove Rangers. Image: David Balfour.
Caley Thistle 1-1 Cove Rangers: Reaction after Inverness fan comes to rescue to prevent…
Caley Thistle's on-loan Manchester United player James Nolan. Image: Peter Paul.
Manchester United loanee James Nolan on adapting to 'real world' with Caley Thistle
Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle make loan move for forward target - with decision expected next week
Iain Vigurs in action for Banks o' Dee. Picture by Darrell Benns.
Iain Vigurs assesses Caley Thistle and Cove Rangers ahead of League One clash
Paul Allan at the stadium with his Caley Thistle training top on
John Hughes' verdict on Caley Thistle midfielder Paul Allan - who he managed at…
Inverness Caledonian Thistle striiker and captain Billy Mckay.
Billy Mckay says Caley Thistle should have more points to show from opening league…
Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS
Duncan Ferguson disappointed Caley Thistle didn't get victory after dominant display at Alloa

Conversation