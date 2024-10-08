Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie hopes former club Caley Thistle can survive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie hopes former club Caley Thistle can survive

The Scottish Cup winner from 2015 described his Highland experiences as the best of his career.

Graeme Shinnie captained Inverness to Scottish Cup glory in 2015. Image: SNS.
Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk

Graeme Shinnie describes Caley Thistle’s decline as terrible – and he’s keeping his fingers crossed his former club can recover from their financial woes.

An emergency meeting on Monday for Inverness fans and shareholders detailed that the club, which needs £1.6million before the end of the season, needs an investor by October 16.

If that doesn’t happen ICT will call in the administrators and Duncan Ferguson’s side will be hit with an immediate 15 point penalty, casting them to the foot of League One.

It has been a dramatic fall for the club, which Shinnie led to Scottish Cup glory under John Hughes in 2015.

The Aberdeen captain said: “It’s very sad to see what’s happening and it was an unbelievable club when I was there.

“The time I spent at Inverness was great and someone was telling me that 10 or 11 years ago they were top of the Premiership at this point.

“The decline has obviously been dramatic and has been terrible to see.

“I just hope that someone will come in, invest in them and can save the situation.

“Hopefully with the right people taking over they can push back up the leagues.”

Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie. Image: SNS.

‘Best memories’ were at Inverness

Shinnie, who joined Aberdeen from Caley Thistle in 2015, will be forever grateful of the time he spent in the Highlands.

He added: “There were some amazing people at the club, some amazing fans.

“I had some of the best memories of my entire football career there as well.

“So here’s hoping that they can pull through.”

Caley Thistle’s on-field focus switches to the SPFL Trust Trophy this weekend when they face Championship side Livingston at Almondvale.

