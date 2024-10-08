Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie hopes former club Caley Thistle can survive

Graeme Shinnie describes Caley Thistle’s decline as terrible – and he’s keeping his fingers crossed his former club can recover from their financial woes.

An emergency meeting on Monday for Inverness fans and shareholders detailed that the club, which needs £1.6million before the end of the season, needs an investor by October 16.

If that doesn’t happen ICT will call in the administrators and Duncan Ferguson’s side will be hit with an immediate 15 point penalty, casting them to the foot of League One.

It has been a dramatic fall for the club, which Shinnie led to Scottish Cup glory under John Hughes in 2015.

The Aberdeen captain said: “It’s very sad to see what’s happening and it was an unbelievable club when I was there.

“The time I spent at Inverness was great and someone was telling me that 10 or 11 years ago they were top of the Premiership at this point.

“The decline has obviously been dramatic and has been terrible to see.

“I just hope that someone will come in, invest in them and can save the situation.

“Hopefully with the right people taking over they can push back up the leagues.”

‘Best memories’ were at Inverness

Shinnie, who joined Aberdeen from Caley Thistle in 2015, will be forever grateful of the time he spent in the Highlands.

He added: “There were some amazing people at the club, some amazing fans.

“I had some of the best memories of my entire football career there as well.

“So here’s hoping that they can pull through.”

Caley Thistle’s on-field focus switches to the SPFL Trust Trophy this weekend when they face Championship side Livingston at Almondvale.