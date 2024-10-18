Ex-Caley Thistle chairman Ross Morrison gives first interview since exiting club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ex-Caley Thistle chairman Ross Morrison gives first interview since exiting club

The former Inverness chief speaks of his emotion as the club fights for survival.

By Paul Chalk
Former Inverness chairman Ross Morrison. Image: SNS.
Former Inverness chairman Ross Morrison. Image: SNS.

Former Caley Thistle chairman Ross Morrison has given his first interview since stepping down from the Caledonian Stadium boardroom this summer.

The Wick-born lifelong ICT supporter described watching the League One club battle against administration as being tough to watch.

In an interview with The Scotsman, he said: “It’s an emotional thing watching your football club go down the pan.”

Morrison revealed he’s been working on trying to find a suitable investor in the club which requires £1.6 million before the end of the season to continue.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson, left, with club chairman Ross Morrison.
Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson, left, with ex-chairman Ross Morrison. Image: SNS.

Ex-chairman tried to line up suitor

Speaking about a Tayside businessman who was interested in taking over the club, Morrison said: “We shook hands, but I have just not been able to get him to the table. It’s not over ‘til it’s over.”

However, on Thursday afternoon, the Highland club stated the deadline had not passed for any more investment bids with the club continuing to hold talks with Cullen-based businessman David Anderson.

Morrison explained how he had to buy the land for the controversial battery farm project in the city, which could have earned ICT £3.4m.

Morrison on the battery farm deal

Planning permission was granted, but overturned on appeal, with one more appeal to come next month.

Morrison said: “We had to buy it. It was worth nothing. The club did not have that money so we would have lost the deal completely.

“Another thing was the club needed money. It was desperate for cash. We had to do something. It was minuted in the board meetings, this is what we are going to do.

“We took a valuation, we paid a huge amount more than the valuation was. We had to pay it, otherwise the club would be down by now.”

When asked whether he would gift the land back to the club, which has been requested by consultant Alan Savage, the ex-chairman added: “Would we put money into the club once we get the thing sold? If we make a huge amount of money on it, possibly yes.

“But when is that going to be? Six months? Eight months? A year, I don’t know. There’s a slight glimmer of hope we might get something out of it. But that won’t save the day because the day is now.”

