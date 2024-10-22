Alan Savage confident Caley Thistle can stay in League One following administration is confirmed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Alan Savage confident Caley Thistle can stay in League One following administration is confirmed

The club consultant for Inverness met administrator from BDO ahead of crunch few days when staff will find out their futures.

By Paul Chalk
Inverness consultant Alan Savage. Image: SNS.
Inverness consultant Alan Savage. Image: SNS.

Alan Savage backs Caley Thistle to rise to the challenge of staying in League One after administration was confirmed – sending the club bottom of the table.

The former club chairman had vowed to pay for the costs of administration, which should cost up to £500,000 as appointed firm BDO seek to find a suitable buyer over the next 12 to 14 weeks.

Savage, chief of The Orion Group, also plans to try and find work for anyone who loses their employment within the football club as a result of administrators cutting costs.

Since taking on the voluntary financial consultant role this summer, he has already put £350,000 into ICT to pay off pressing bills, including to HMRC and kit suppliers Puma.

The next few months will determine who stays and goes from positions on and off the park as James Stephen, Malcolm Cohen and Shane Crooks of accountancy firm BDO seek to find a route back for Inverness.

‘We can still be competitive’ – Savage

Savage met a BDO’s representative on Tuesday night and discussions with interim chief executive Charlie Christie kick off from Wednesday morning, with a detailed press conference pencilled in for Thursday.

Savage says now is the time to look to the future and forget the failed money-making projects and never have playing legends left out in the cold, such as Aaron Doran, whose operation needed fan backing rather than club payments before exiting ICT in June.

Moments after meeting James Stephen, Savage told the Press and Journal: I had a preliminary meeting tonight, but I’ve been in discussions (with BDO) for the past few weeks. He’s the right guy to help get this club back on the straight and narrow.

“For being in a dire situation, we could not be in a better position. James is logical and pragmatic. I’m optimistic.

“We can make enough cuts (to the squad) to still be competitive.

The Caledonian Stadium, Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

“We hope the (remaining) players get a lift from what the administrator says. I have got a good feeling about it.

“Ultimately, we want to ensure we stay in League One. We want to come out of it with a decent enough side and I’m sure we will.

“People have said to me administration needed to happen five years ago when the club was losing shed-loads of money. Something had to be done. You can’t keep on spending money.

“If the club had focused on football and not concert companies, we’d be in better shape.

“Nothing inspires people more than looking after our players such as Aaron Doran and also building the local community up.

“I am absolutely certain we can get back to that. And that will be my aim for the club.”

Administration official tonight

Caley Thistle were officially confirmed as being in the hands of administrators from tonight (Tuesday).

James Stephen, Malcolm Cohen and Shane Crooks of BDO, who handled Rangers’ liquidation and and were also administrators for Hearts and Dunfermline, have been appointed joint administrators.

A spokesperson at BDO said: “We can confirm a formal appointment has been made and Inverness Caledonian Thistle is now in administration.

“We understand this will be a difficult and uncertain time for the club, its staff, its loyal fan base and the local community.

“The administrators will be in a position to provide further information and their plan to seek to secure the long term future of the club in due course.”

Sent to the bottom of League One

ICT, who are seventh in League One, have also been given a 15-point deduction taking them to the foot of the table, 12 points below this Saturday’s hosts Dumbarton.

After that match, there will be 25 fixtures to go to ensure they do not finish bottom or in the second-bottom relegation play-off berth.

An SPFL statement said: “The Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) has today confirmed the imposition of a 15-point deduction for Inverness Caledonian Thistle, as per SPFL rules on clubs suffering an insolvency event.”

