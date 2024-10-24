Caley Thistle have THREE interested bidders, as FIVE players are axed by non-playing staff are safe

Caley Thistle have already three interested bidders for the League One club – just two days after administrators moved in to save them.

Inverness confirmed five players have been axed by administrators in a further round of cost-cutting.

However, James Stephen, of administrators BDO, confirmed no off-field cuts have been made, or are expected.

Adams Brooks, Cameron Ferguson, Flynn Duffy, Wallace Duffy and on-loan goalkeeper Jack Newman have all departed the League One club.

BDO yesterday laid off manager Duncan Ferguson, along with assistant Gary Bollan and goalkeeping coach Stuart Garden.

The administration process incurred a 15-point penalty, which moved Caley Thistle to the bottom of the table on -3 points.

Long-serving coach Scott Kellacher has been put in charge of the first team, with his first game in charge away to Dumbarton – who are second bottom on nine points – on Saturday.

Kellacher will now have a vastly-reduced squad to choose from, with his squad being trimmed as part of the administrators’ ongoing review of the club’s financial position.

Three expressions of interest in ICT

Mr Stephen addressed the media alongside club consultant and former chairman Alan Savage, who is set to rejoin the board.

He explained that, since he and his colleagues came in on Tuesday, there has already been positive moves in terms of a potential buyer for the club, which has debts of more than £3 million.

He said: “We’d like to move it as quickly as we can.

“It depends on people coming forward to express an interest. We will have to do our due diligence.

“We will set up a data room for people to access. We keep moving it forward as quickly as we can.

“We have already had three expressions of interest. We’re following up on that.

“We then have what we call a teaser coming out to interested parties, saying if you want to engage with us, please do so.

“People can use the forum, so that if they have an interest in the club, reach out to us.”

Non-playing staff retain their jobs

PFA Scotland are supporting the players made redundant, but Mr Stephen confirmed those employed off the park won’t be affected by cuts.

He said: “At the minute, the club’s non-playing staff remain intact.

“We hope that will continue. We may do some tweaking around the numbers and roles, but we don’t have a huge infrastructure of staff, so we’re comfortable with where we are at the moment.”

Savage committed to club’s cause

Alan Savage explained why now is the time for him to become a key figure on the board, which currently contains interim chairman Scott Young, Graeme Bennett and Gordon Fyfe.

He said: “We want to being certainty to the club. And we want to complete the fixtures for the season.

“I want to show complete commitment to drive the club forward.”

When asked whether he could be on board for the longer term, he said: “I wouldn’t rule anything out.

“We have a good playing staff left and good stewardship.

“We can all now concentrate on football, no sideshows. I am pleased to be a part of that.

“I want to drive it forward best I can.”

Players on the hunt for new clubs

Defender Wallace Duffy is the longest-serving of the departing quintet, having joined from St Johnstone in 2020.

Although he initially left the club in the summer he subsequently signed fresh terms, and has made 113 appearances in total, scoring five goals.

Forward Brooks joined from Celtic in summer 2023, and went on to net seven goals in 41 outings.

All three of the other departing players were summer arrivals, with Flynn Duffy leaving after just five appearances having suffered a long-term injury early in the season.

Goalkeeper Newman, who was on loan from Dundee United, made seven appearances, but lost his place to Musa Dibaga following an injury.

Attacker Ferguson – the son of the former Inverness boss Duncan Ferguson – made 12 outings, all from the bench.