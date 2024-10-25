Richard Gordon: Why I expect Aberdeen to rise to Dundee United challenge after Celtic Park heroics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Richard Gordon: Why I expect Aberdeen to rise to Dundee United challenge after Celtic Park heroics

I cannot wait to attend Aberdeen v Rangers on Wednesday, but all of the Dons' focus will be on Dundee United's visit to Pittodrie on Saturday.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the Premiership match at Celtic Park, on October 19, 2024. Image: SNS.
By Richard Gordon

One week on, everyone around Aberdeen still seems to be buzzing after the dramatic events at Celtic Park last Saturday.

Given what the Dons did, that is entirely understandable!

In my column previewing the big match, I suggested self-belief was going to be key for the Aberdeen players, and whatever happened on the day, it would be important for them to leave Glasgow with their heads held high.

They absolutely did that – as did the 1,200 fans fortunate enough to witness what was the game of the campaign so far.

It was a spectacular occasion, and for the first time during the domestic season, Celtic were properly tested.

The home side dominated possession, which was to be expected, and the Dons clearly rode their luck at times, but they deserved the point given what they put into the match, and for the defensive heroics shown by the team.

That was exemplified in the 13th-minute of stoppage time with Dimitar Mitov’s superb point-blank save and the outrageous goal-line clearance by Luis “Duk” Lopes.

The striker still has some way to go to fully atone for his antics over the summer, but he has made a huge contribution as a substitute in the last couple of matches.

Aberdeen’s Duk blocks a shot from Alistair Johnston of Celtic in the dying seconds of 10 minutes of time added on after 90 minutes. Image: Shutterstock.

Two-nil down with little over a quarter of the game gone, Aberdeen might have crumbled.

But that was when the belief and determination kicked-in, bolstered by the confidence amassed during their long winning run, and from that point onwards the players were outstanding.

So, too, was the manager. His half-time changes were brave, but instrumental to the comeback.

Jamie McGrath weighed in with a couple of assists, Ester Sokler showed Miovski-like composure when scoring the first, and captain Graeme Shinnie went ballistic after netting the equaliser.

Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie celebrates after scoring to make it 2-2 at Celtic. Image: SNS.

There were so many moments to enjoy, and a few nervy ones, thereafter, but the overall performance was that of a team who knew they belonged on the big stage and could cope with whatever was thrown at it.

A win would have been the icing on the cake, and they were agonisingly close to securing that.

But given the Celtic tidal wave for much of the last half hour, and the opportunities they failed to take, a point was a very satisfying return.

The joy of maintaining the unbeaten run – 17 Premiership matches now, stretching back to last March – was compounded the following afternoon when Rangers lost at Kilmarnock, and the gap for the top two over the chasing pack remained at six points.

With the Ibrox outfit due at Pittodrie next midweek – an encounter I cannot wait to attend – the Dons have the chance to further enhance their advantage.

For now, full attention will be given to this evening’s visit of Dundee United.

Jim Goodwin’s side have made an excellent return to the top-flight and have so far picked up impressive results on their travels.

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS.

They will present another tough obstacle for Jimmy Thelin and his team, and it is vital Aberdeen do not offer United any encouragement on the night.

It can be difficult to keep up the intensity after a high-octane match like the one against Celtic, but Jimmy and his staff will have been hammering home all week how important this one is, and I fully expect the players to again rise to the challenge.

