Richard Gordon: Why I expect Aberdeen to rise to Dundee United challenge after Celtic Park heroics

One week on, everyone around Aberdeen still seems to be buzzing after the dramatic events at Celtic Park last Saturday.

Given what the Dons did, that is entirely understandable!

In my column previewing the big match, I suggested self-belief was going to be key for the Aberdeen players, and whatever happened on the day, it would be important for them to leave Glasgow with their heads held high.

They absolutely did that – as did the 1,200 fans fortunate enough to witness what was the game of the campaign so far.

It was a spectacular occasion, and for the first time during the domestic season, Celtic were properly tested.

The home side dominated possession, which was to be expected, and the Dons clearly rode their luck at times, but they deserved the point given what they put into the match, and for the defensive heroics shown by the team.

That was exemplified in the 13th-minute of stoppage time with Dimitar Mitov’s superb point-blank save and the outrageous goal-line clearance by Luis “Duk” Lopes.

The striker still has some way to go to fully atone for his antics over the summer, but he has made a huge contribution as a substitute in the last couple of matches.

Two-nil down with little over a quarter of the game gone, Aberdeen might have crumbled.

But that was when the belief and determination kicked-in, bolstered by the confidence amassed during their long winning run, and from that point onwards the players were outstanding.

So, too, was the manager. His half-time changes were brave, but instrumental to the comeback.

Jamie McGrath weighed in with a couple of assists, Ester Sokler showed Miovski-like composure when scoring the first, and captain Graeme Shinnie went ballistic after netting the equaliser.

There were so many moments to enjoy, and a few nervy ones, thereafter, but the overall performance was that of a team who knew they belonged on the big stage and could cope with whatever was thrown at it.

A win would have been the icing on the cake, and they were agonisingly close to securing that.

But given the Celtic tidal wave for much of the last half hour, and the opportunities they failed to take, a point was a very satisfying return.

The joy of maintaining the unbeaten run – 17 Premiership matches now, stretching back to last March – was compounded the following afternoon when Rangers lost at Kilmarnock, and the gap for the top two over the chasing pack remained at six points.

With the Ibrox outfit due at Pittodrie next midweek – an encounter I cannot wait to attend – the Dons have the chance to further enhance their advantage.

For now, full attention will be given to this evening’s visit of Dundee United.

Jim Goodwin’s side have made an excellent return to the top-flight and have so far picked up impressive results on their travels.

They will present another tough obstacle for Jimmy Thelin and his team, and it is vital Aberdeen do not offer United any encouragement on the night.

It can be difficult to keep up the intensity after a high-octane match like the one against Celtic, but Jimmy and his staff will have been hammering home all week how important this one is, and I fully expect the players to again rise to the challenge.

Caley Thistle’s on-pitch administration aim must be to emulate Dundee side of 2010-11

The inevitable happened this week when Inverness Caley Thistle were placed into administration and the SPFL docked them 15 points as a result.

It leaves them a dozen adrift at the bottom of League One and has ended any thoughts of a swift return to the second-tier.

This season will now be all about survival – both on and off the pitch.

The aim for the team will be to emulate the Dundee side of 2010-11, who, despite being hit with a 25-point penalty, went on to comfortably finish mid-table in the Championship.

But that will depend largely on what happens behind the scenes.

Administrators BDO are well versed in this side of football, and will have continued big decisions to make following the departure of manager Duncan Ferguson, two coaches and five first-team players already.