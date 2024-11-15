Richard Gordon: Caley Thistle can be within touching distance of League One relegation rivals Dumbarton by New Year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Richard Gordon: Caley Thistle can be within touching distance of League One relegation rivals Dumbarton by New Year

I saw enough in Inverness' win at Cove Rangers to convince me the beleaguered Caley Thistle can survive in League One, writes Richard Gordon.

Inverness' Billy McKay and Cove's Will Gillingham in action. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
By Richard Gordon

The darkness which has descended on Caley Thistle of late lifted just a little last weekend when the Inverness side clinched a morale-boosting League One victory over Cove Rangers at Balmoral Stadium.

They are still some way adrift at the foot of the League One table, but are no longer in a minus-points position – and now find themselves 11 behind ninth-placed Dumbarton.

If ICT can maintain the form they showed against Cove Rangers, I would anticipate them narrowing the gap significantly in the coming weeks.

In fact, with both teams having seven matches left this year, I would not be surprised to see Caley Thistle within touching distance by the time 2025 arrives.

What has helped considerably is the player exodus following administration has, to an extent, been minimised, and they have been able to largely retain the starting XI.

Nine of the players who kicked-off the 1-1 draw between the sides in September also did so last Saturday, and interim manager Scott Kellacher will be benefitting from consistency.

It will be important for this to remain the case and for the squad to stay as intact as possible.

Having seen all the League One teams throughout the first quarter of the campaign, I would say Caley Thistle played the best football Cove have come up against.

Cove’s Mitch Megginson and Inverness’ Remi Savage and Daniel Devine in action. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

We had, of course, hoped to keep our winning run going, but it was always going to end somewhere, and if it had to, I took comfort from the fact it was Inverness who did it.

I have had an enduring affection for all the north and north-east teams – a feeling which intensified during the three decades I spent living and working in the Central Belt.

But Caley Thistle have always meant that little bit more, and they have produced some remarkable stories during their still relatively short history.

All sides have highs, all inevitably have lows, and more recently the latter have been the dominant theme in the Highland capital.

However, the administrators are currently doing what they can to address those, and there are still so many individuals there prepared to fight for the club they love.

It was good to meet up again last weekend with a couple of Inverness legends, Charlie Christie and Graeme Bennett, and both spoke passionately, but realistically, about the plight being faced.

Inverness Interim CEO Charlie Christie. Image: SNS.

Chatting more generally with others behind the scenes, there is an optimism, and an unquenchable spirit both on and off the pitch which will serve the club well.

From what I gather, there are potential investors still prepared to come on board – but that will only happen once BDO have done their work, and the finances will have to be right for all parties.

With everything happening in the background, Kellacher is having to concentrate on the team, and will be relishing the opportunity, albeit he would rather it had come in less demanding circumstances.

Scott’s association with Inverness goes back a quarter of a century, and they are lucky to have someone there who knows and understands the club, and who will give his absolute all for the cause.

They still face a big challenge, but they have the right people in place, and I would be very hopeful Caley Thistle can preserve their League One status and start to rebuild from there.

Falkirk could take step towards Premiership on Saturday

With the Premiership clubs off for the international break, the spotlight falls on the other divisions, and it is already shaping up to be a fascinating season ahead.

The main focus will be on the Championship where, in a unique twist, the fixtures today are first v second, third v fourth, and so on down the table.

The big one is at the Falkirk Stadium, where a home victory against Livingston would put John McGlynn’s impressive team in a strong position. Win that, and Falkirk will be favourites for a second straight promotion.

League One sees a change in leadership almost every week, and any one of four teams could be at the summit by close of play.

Just one point separates the top three in League Two, with Peterhead moving clear last weekend after Elgin City lost their unbeaten record. Their battle with East Fife could go deep into the campaign.

