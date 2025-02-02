Caley Thistle’s Paul Allan: ‘We have the buzz that was missing when I joined this club’

Caley Thistle midfielder Paul Allan insists boss Scott Kellacher has brought a special buzz to the side as they turn the heat on their relegation rivals.

The former Dunfermline Athletic player set up Alfie Bavidge for the only goal against Queen of the South on Saturday.

His tally of eight assists is joint best in League One with Stenhousemuir’s Matthew Yates and Arbroath’s Fraser Taylor.

Allan was a free agent signed by previous Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson last August, before administration kicked in and cost them 15 points.

He’s racked up 21 appearances and scored three goals, including two last-gasp goals in a remarkable 3-2 win at Montrose in December.

The 1-0 weekend win over Queens keeps ninth-placed ICT two points behind rivals Annan Athletic, who pulled off a 3-1 comeback victory at Kelty Hearts.

Gaffer ‘asks us to express ourselves’

Allan revealed that Kellacher wants players to enjoy their games – and winning will often follow.

He said: “Although we know it’s about getting results, the gaffer has asked us to go and enjoy ourselves.

“I think people can see that with the way we’re playing.

“It seems a much happier buzz around the club compared to when I joined and, of course, winning games helps with that.

“The gaffer makes the point every time we step out for us to express ourselves and enjoy the game. Hopefully, at the end of 90 minutes, we’ll also have the three points.

“We’re just focusing on ourselves and keep winning games of football.

“Hopefully that will take us where we want to be come the end of the season.

“Annan also won on Saturday, so they stay above us, but we’re still looking to catch them and the teams directly above us.”

Title-standard form under Kellacher

Four wins from their last five matches places Inverness on 22 points with 13 fixtures to go to beat the relegation play-off spot.

Fellow administration-hit club Dumbarton occupy bottom place and are on just eight points, having also been hit for 15 points.

Without the 15-point deduction, ICT would be two points clear at the top of the division.

Allan said: “The club is going through a tough time with administration.

“It must have been action that the club had to take, but it is annoying to see that – in any other season – we could be challenging to go straight back up to the Championship.

“However, our aim is to just catch the teams above us. If we can achieve that, we can see where we can go.”

Confidence high with regular games

And being a regular in Kellacher’s team, Allan feels, is helping him show consistent form for the battling Highland side.

He said: “I’m really happy with how I’m doing this season.

“Thanks to the gaffer, I’ve had a good run in the team. It helps to play 90 minutes pretty much every week. Your confidence is high when you go on to the pitch.

“I always want to contribute to this team every time. Hopefully I can add more goals to my game and continue to provide assists.”

Aberdeen pair ‘bring a lot of quality’

The loan captures of 18-year-olds from Aberdeen, striker Alfie Bavidge and midfielder Alfie Stewart, is making a difference since their arrivals last month.

Bavidge has scored four goals in five games, while Stewart – playing in an advanced role – hit the winner last week against Alloa Athletic after setting up Keith Bray for the opener.

Allan said: “Both players have brought a lot of quality to our team.

“Bav, up top, is lively and he likes to run in behind – and he’s clearly got an eye for goal.

“Alfie Stewart is doing well, playing in a position he’s not quite used to, but he likes to come in, link the play and he’s got a good left foot, as well as an eye for a killer pass or shot.”

Always ‘blowing a gale’ at Gayfield

This Saturday, ICT travel to Arbroath, who lost 2-1 at Cove Rangers at the weekend, while Annan host basement team Dumbarton.

Allan is in no doubt their next opponents, co-managed by Colin Hamilton and David Gold, will remain as title contenders, but he’s confident ICT can triumph at Gayfield.

He said: “Arbroath will be right up there come the end of the season.

“They have plenty of decent players and going to Gayfield is always tough. The pitch is sometimes not great and every time I’ve been there it’s been blowing a gale.

“It will be another tough one, but hopefully we can go there and win.”

