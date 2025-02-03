Keith Bray intent on finishing with flourish at Caley Thistle – after committing long-term future to Dunfermline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Keith Bray intent on finishing with flourish at Caley Thistle – after committing long-term future to Dunfermline

Midfielder Bray has joined the Pars on a four-and-a-half-year deal for an undisclosed fee, but will remain at Inverness on loan for the rest of the season.

By Andy Skinner
Keith Bray in action for Caley Thistle. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle midfielder Keith Bray has completed a move to Championship side Dunfermline – but will remain on loan at Caley Thistle until the summer.

The Pars have paid an undisclosed fee for 18-year-old Bray, who has signed a four-and-a-half year deal which will tie him down at East End Park until 2029.

The deal comes fresh from an excellent run of form from the teenager, who netted three goals in four matches for the Highlanders in January.

Bray has made a total of 34 appearances and netted five goals for Inverness since making his debut in a Challenge Cup tie against Hamilton Accies in 2022.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle defender Keith Bray looks for a pass during his team's SPFL League One match against Montrose at the Caledonian Stadium, Inverness, on August 17, 2024.
Caley Thistle’s Keith Bray. Image: Jasperimage.

He also spent the second half of last season with Elgin City, during which time he made 16 outings.

Although his long-term future lies in Fife, Bray – who hails from the village of Tong on the Isle of Lewis – will remain focused on Inverness’ League One survival bid for the remainder of the campaign.

After completing the move, Bray said in an interview with Dunfermline’s club website: “I’m really happy to get this over the line. I know how big a club Dunfermline is and I’m really happy to have that loan option in place.

“Hopefully we can end the season strong at Inverness.

“I can play in various positions – midfield, full-back, and out wide. I like to drive the ball, like to have the ball on my feet, get in the box late and help with some goals.

“I can’t wait to get going in the summer. I’m definitely looking forward to that.

“It’s going to be a good challenge, but I’m up for it.”

MacKay also departing Caley Jags

Although Bray remains an Inverness player for the time being, he will ultimately follow midfielder Calum MacKay in departing the club after his exit was confirmed earlier on deadline day.

MacKay is a product of Inverness’ academy, and is the younger brother of former Caley Jags attacker Daniel MacKay – who is now at Partick Thistle.

Calum MacKay in action for Caley Thistle. Image: SNS.

After signing professional terms with the Highlanders in summer 2022, MacKay went on to make three appearances under Billy Dodds the following season, making his debut in the latter stages of a 4-0 loss to Motherwell in the League Cup.

MacKay did not feature the following season as he spent the bulk of the campaign on loan at Nairn County.

Although the 19-year-old has had 10 outings this term, all but one has come from the bench.

MacKay’s departure, and confirmation of Bray’s move to Dunfermline, were the final actions of a quiet window for Caley Jags boss Scott Kellacher, who brought in Aberdeen pair Alfie Bavidge and Alfie Stewart on loan early in the month.

Due to being in administration, Caley Thistle are currently prohibited from signing any player over the age of 20 – though they will be able to bring in such players on loan until the end of February.

