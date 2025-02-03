Keith Bray intent on finishing with flourish at Caley Thistle – after committing long-term future to Dunfermline

Caley Thistle midfielder Keith Bray has completed a move to Championship side Dunfermline – but will remain on loan at Caley Thistle until the summer.

The Pars have paid an undisclosed fee for 18-year-old Bray, who has signed a four-and-a-half year deal which will tie him down at East End Park until 2029.

The deal comes fresh from an excellent run of form from the teenager, who netted three goals in four matches for the Highlanders in January.

Bray has made a total of 34 appearances and netted five goals for Inverness since making his debut in a Challenge Cup tie against Hamilton Accies in 2022.

He also spent the second half of last season with Elgin City, during which time he made 16 outings.

Although his long-term future lies in Fife, Bray – who hails from the village of Tong on the Isle of Lewis – will remain focused on Inverness’ League One survival bid for the remainder of the campaign.

After completing the move, Bray said in an interview with Dunfermline’s club website: “I’m really happy to get this over the line. I know how big a club Dunfermline is and I’m really happy to have that loan option in place.

“Hopefully we can end the season strong at Inverness.

“I can play in various positions – midfield, full-back, and out wide. I like to drive the ball, like to have the ball on my feet, get in the box late and help with some goals.

“I can’t wait to get going in the summer. I’m definitely looking forward to that.

“It’s going to be a good challenge, but I’m up for it.”

MacKay also departing Caley Jags

Although Bray remains an Inverness player for the time being, he will ultimately follow midfielder Calum MacKay in departing the club after his exit was confirmed earlier on deadline day.

MacKay is a product of Inverness’ academy, and is the younger brother of former Caley Jags attacker Daniel MacKay – who is now at Partick Thistle.

After signing professional terms with the Highlanders in summer 2022, MacKay went on to make three appearances under Billy Dodds the following season, making his debut in the latter stages of a 4-0 loss to Motherwell in the League Cup.

MacKay did not feature the following season as he spent the bulk of the campaign on loan at Nairn County.

Although the 19-year-old has had 10 outings this term, all but one has come from the bench.

MacKay’s departure, and confirmation of Bray’s move to Dunfermline, were the final actions of a quiet window for Caley Jags boss Scott Kellacher, who brought in Aberdeen pair Alfie Bavidge and Alfie Stewart on loan early in the month.

Due to being in administration, Caley Thistle are currently prohibited from signing any player over the age of 20 – though they will be able to bring in such players on loan until the end of February.