Caley Thistle CEO Charlie Christie gives upbeat investment update – and details deadline day exit dealings

Caley Thistle interim chief executive Charlie Christie says the administration-hit club now have “three or four” potential buyers – and revealed why he is sure they are courting bonafide investors and not “another charlatan”.

Administrators BDO, working closely with ex-chairman and club consultant Alan Savage, are hoping to strike a deal to secure Inverness long-term future, with the club carrying debts of around £4m at the time of entering administration.

Prior to the Highlanders taking the administration plunge last year, potential investment fell through, and former Caley Jags CEO Christie explained how he is confident on the parties who are in discussions this time around.

Giving an update to the media, he said: “I spoke to Alan and BDO yesterday.

“There are three or four interested parties with significant interest, and we have answered an in-depth questionnaire for a couple of them, such as: “Where do the first-team train?” “What are their training schedules” “How many players are in the academy?” “What are things like at the stadium?”

“That is in-depth, which I think looks good – and not another charlatan.

“It is looking promising and I would like to see us come out of administration sooner rather than later.”

Christie: We can be back in Premiership ‘quickly’ once buyer is found

When asked whether he is feeling optimistic fans could be hearing positive news on the financial front soon, he added: “I am more optimistic with the conversations we had this week.

“But, as seen with what has happened at English clubs, these things can go to the wire and then fall flat on their face.

“I am very cagey and would love some positive news. The increased positivity at the club is noticeable.

“It is noticeable in the players and the way we are playing and little things like the supporters’ bar (at the Caledonian Stadium).

“The feeling about the place compared to the last couple of years is different.

“It would be good to get a (potential) buyer here to show them around the Highlands, Inverness and the club.

“I have no doubt that Caley Thistle can be a Premiership team quite quickly if we can get our house in order and find a buyer.”

Bray’s bid ‘surprised me the most’

Christie also answered questions on the departure of two Caley Thistle players, following the closure of the January transfer window.

Full-back Keith Bray, 18, signed for Championship side Dunfermline Athletic on a four-and-a-half-year deal – but has been loaned back to ICT for the rest of the season.

Bray, who hails from Tong on the Isle of Lewis, has been a star performer for the Caley Jags as they fight to stay in League One following relegation from the Championship and then administration in 2024.

Two offers for other players were knocked back by Christie – but the club also reluctantly granted an exit to 19-year-old Calum MacKay, who was frustrated by this lack of game-time.

Christie explained how Bray’s deadline day move played out.

He said: “We agreed we wouldn’t disclose (the value of the transfer), which is very common – I would describe it as very fair.

“Keith was out of contract in June, so this was an opportunity for him which came out of the blue.

“We had three requests to speak to players (during the January window). Not solid offers, but it didn’t surprise us given how well we’ve done lately.

‘I regard Dunfermline as top 10 club’

“Keith’s bid surprised me the most. It was former Hearts player John Colquhoun I dealt with the most – I played against John and know him and he’s involved in the consortium at Dunfermline.

“It came out of left field and over three days and 16 telephone calls back and forward, we tried to get a bit more for Caley Thistle.

“Keith was going to be out of contract. If he was on a three or four-year contract , it could be a different ball game.

“There would have been a time when Caley Thistle wouldn’t have contemplated selling players to Dunfermline.

“I regard Dunfermline as being in the top 10-sized clubs in Scotland.

“It’s a good opportunity for another academy player, and Dunfermline and John Colquhoun have done it the right way.

“I stressed we wanted Keith back for the remainder of the season – John agreed on the first call he’d be able to do that.”

MacKay left due to lack of minutes

Another academy graduate MacKay, 19 – brother of former Caley Jags winger Daniel – meanwhile, spoke to ICT about his desire to move on, having started in just one of his 10 appearances this term.

His departure was confirmed on deadline day.

Christie said: “I thought it would have been a good halfway house (for Calum) to go out on loan and get game time for three months. We could review it in May and June. But that did not interest him.

“We get requests from Highland League clubs on a weekly basis for players on loan. I thought there might have been clubs out there that would have fitted the bill.

“(But) he was at Nairn County last year and didn’t fancy that again.

“It was disappointing – Calum intimated to Scott Kellacher six weeks ago that he was disillusioned, which happens in football and at every club.

“I spoke to Calum and his mum and dad.

“He wasn’t a million miles away – but he was frustrated at not getting game time.”

Two bids ended in two-minute calls

On the two other players who were targets for suitors, Christie stressed no one else was ever going to be allowed to go as ninth-placed Caley Thistle – just two points behind eighth-placed Annan Athletic – battle to secure their third-tier status.

He added: “The offers for other players ended in two-minute phone calls.

“I won’t say which players – but we did tell the players.

“One of them was slightly disappointed, but he did see, after a 10-minute conversation with Scott Kellacher and I, where we’re at.

“There was always going to be the potential for this, and I thought we might even have had more.”

