Caley Thistle boss Scott Kellacher: Young side’s learning curve – and how experienced team would have ‘stemmed flow’ against Arbroath

Scott Kellacher insists Caley Thistle’s young playing squad are still on a learning curve – and knows what more experienced players would have done to “stem the flow” in a tough first half at Arbroath.

Slow reactions in dealing with a Fraser Taylor free-kick led to Aaron Steele slamming Arbroath ahead after 26 minutes in the League One meeting.

A controversial penalty award by whistler Graham Grainger – for a Remi Savage handball – allowed Andy Winter to net a second goal just before half-time.

With ICT chasing a second half goal, a breakaway led to ex-Ross County man Ryan Dow adding the killer third with 20 minutes to go.

Annan Athletic’s 2-1 win against rock-bottom Dumbarton nudged them from eighth to seventh, opening up a five-point advantage over ninth-placed Inverness following their defeat.

Montrose slipped to eighth position after their 2-2 draw with Alloa Athletic, meaning they are four points in front of ICT, having played one match fewer than the Highlanders.

Inverness have won four of their last six matches, to offer real hope of survival against the backdrop of a 15-point deduction for going into administration.

Five of Caley Thistle’s starters at Gayfield were 21 or under – Alfie Stewart, Alfie Bavidge and Keith Bray, all 18, James Nolan, 19, and Adam Mackinnon, 21.

Ahead of this Saturday’s home clash with League One leaders Stenhousemuir, who were 2-1 weekend winners against Queen of the South, Kellacher said: “We’ve not had many off-days – but Saturday was one of them.

“They’re such a young group and they just need to learn how to stop the flow, like when Arbroath were coming at us.

“We just needed to turn them to get us up the park, but we just couldn’t get a foothold in the last 15 minutes of the first half.

“We still had plenty of chances within the game, even in the second half. It was one of those days.

“We had a right go, because at 2-0, the next goal was always going to be important. We hit the post and the bar, but apart from the first half hour, we were not at our best. Our cutting edge was missing.

“Credit to Arbroath, they took their chances – and that’s what it’s all about.

“Although they won, I don’t think they’re a better team than us – we can be better than what we showed.

“It’s on to Saturday now. The boys will recover from Arbroath and go again.

“We’ve responded really well every time we’ve lost a game. I’ve said, since I took over in October, we will win games and lose games.

“We know how important it is to win.

“We’re back on the training ground, working hard, and looking to bounce back against Stenhousemuir.”

Since replacing axed manager Duncan Ferguson in October, ICT have won four times and drawn once in their five matches straight after defeats.

Overall, Kellacher’s side have posted eight victories from 15 outings, boosting their chances of staying up.

Veteran Mckay not risked after late injury

Meanwhile, assistant boss and striker Billy Mckay, who came off the bench at the start of the second half against Arbroath, was replaced by Ethan Cairns late on after suffering an injury.

Before going off, the 114-goal club record-scorer struck the woodwork in a bid to haul the Highlanders back into the contest, and Kellacher hopes for a clean bill of health for the 36-year-old this week.

He said: “Billy is being assessed by the physios – it looked like his took a knock to his shin or his knee.

“We can’t afford to risk any injuries. The game was all but finished when we came off.

“He brings experience, of knowing where to be, and he takes the ball into good areas.”

