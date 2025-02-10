Caley Thistle boss Scott Kellacher: Young side’s learning curve – and how experienced team would have ‘stemmed flow’ against Arbroath

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle boss Scott Kellacher: Young side’s learning curve – and how experienced team would have ‘stemmed flow’ against Arbroath

Inverness will aim to respond from their Arbroath 'off-day' when they host League One leaders Stenhousemuir, and Kellacher has a key lesson for them from Gayfield.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle head coach Scott Kellacher on the sidelines during an SPFL League One match between Inverness and Cove Rangers on Saturday, December 28, 2024 at the Caledonian Stadium, Inverness.
Inverness boss Scott Kellacher. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk

Scott Kellacher insists Caley Thistle’s young playing squad are still on a learning curve – and knows what more experienced players would have done to “stem the flow” in a tough first half at Arbroath.

Slow reactions in dealing with a Fraser Taylor free-kick led to Aaron Steele slamming Arbroath ahead after 26 minutes in the League One meeting.

A controversial penalty award by whistler Graham Grainger – for a Remi Savage handball – allowed Andy Winter to net a second goal just before half-time.

With ICT chasing a second half goal, a breakaway led to ex-Ross County man Ryan Dow adding the killer third with 20 minutes to go.

Annan Athletic’s 2-1 win against rock-bottom Dumbarton nudged them from eighth to seventh, opening up a five-point advantage over ninth-placed Inverness following their defeat.

Montrose slipped to eighth position after their 2-2 draw with Alloa Athletic, meaning they are four points in front of ICT, having played one match fewer than the Highlanders.

Inverness have won four of their last six matches, to offer real hope of survival against the backdrop of a 15-point deduction for going into administration.

Five of Caley Thistle’s starters at Gayfield were 21 or under – Alfie Stewart, Alfie Bavidge and Keith Bray, all 18, James Nolan, 19, and Adam Mackinnon, 21.

Ahead of this Saturday’s home clash with League One leaders Stenhousemuir, who were 2-1 weekend winners against Queen of the South, Kellacher said: “We’ve not had many off-days – but Saturday was one of them.

“They’re such a young group and they just need to learn how to stop the flow, like when Arbroath were coming at us.

“We just needed to turn them to get us up the park, but we just couldn’t get a foothold in the last 15 minutes of the first half.

“We still had plenty of chances within the game, even in the second half. It was one of those days.

“We had a right go, because at 2-0, the next goal was always going to be important. We hit the post and the bar, but apart from the first half hour, we were not at our best. Our cutting edge was missing.

“Credit to Arbroath, they took their chances – and that’s what it’s all about.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle goalkeeper Musa Dibaga pushes a Scott Stewart effort for Arbroath past the post during the SPFL League One match at Gayfield Park, Arbroath, on Saturday, February 8, 2025. Image: Dave Johnston.
Inverness goalkeeper Musa Dibaga pushes a Scott Stewart effort for Arbroath past the post. Image: Dave Johnston.

“Although they won, I don’t think they’re a better team than us – we can be better than what we showed.

“It’s on to Saturday now. The boys will recover from Arbroath and go again.

“We’ve responded really well every time we’ve lost a game. I’ve said, since I took over in October, we will win games and lose games.

“We know how important it is to win.

“We’re back on the training ground, working hard, and looking to bounce back against Stenhousemuir.”

Since replacing axed manager Duncan Ferguson in October, ICT have won four times and drawn once in their five matches straight after defeats.

Overall, Kellacher’s side have posted eight victories from 15 outings, boosting their chances of staying up.

Veteran Mckay not risked after late injury

Meanwhile, assistant boss and striker Billy Mckay, who came off the bench at the start of the second half against Arbroath, was replaced by Ethan Cairns late on after suffering an injury.

Before going off, the 114-goal club record-scorer struck the woodwork in a bid to haul the Highlanders back into the contest, and Kellacher hopes for a clean bill of health for the 36-year-old this week.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle striker Billy Mckay sends a right-footed pass up the park during his team's 4-1 SPFL League One defeat against Cove Rangers at the Caledonian Stadium, Inverness, on Saturday, December 28, 2024.
Caley Jags striker, and assistant manager, Billy Mckay. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

He said: “Billy is being assessed by the physios – it looked like his took a knock to his shin or his knee.

“We can’t afford to risk any injuries. The game was all but finished when we came off.

“He brings experience, of knowing where to be, and he takes the ball into good areas.”

