Caley Thistle Supporters’ Trust will net ICT board seat after administration

The new chairman of the fans' group has revealed the long-awaited bid to secure a fans' voice within the Caley Thistle boardroom is to end in success.

The ICTFC Supporters' Trust are to have a seat in the boatrdroom to represent the fans at the highest level within the club. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk

Caley Thistle Supporters’ Trust WILL be represented with a seat on the League One club’s board, their new chairman has confirmed.

George Moodie stepped into the top role within trust last month and aims to continue adding numbers to a membership which has grown from under 200 to more than 700 in just two years.

Inverness are currently in administration, with the aim to secure a buyer, or buyers, in the coming months.

Speaking at the latest Football Memories group at the Caledonian Stadium, Moodie explained the supporters’ trust’s long-term goal of having a seat at the boardroom table, to be heard on behalf of the fans, is moving in the right direction.

He said: “We have been promised a seat around the boardroom table once the club gets out of administration. We are working behind the scenes to get ready for that.

“Our aim is to be a positive contributor.

“It’s important for us to keep our membership numbers up, to truly represent all supporters at the highest level of the club and try to improve future fan experience for all ages.

George Moodie, chairman of the ICTFC Supporters' Trust.
“If we can start to do things right off the pitch, hopefully that leads to a positive impact on the pitch, which will help increase attendances and really back the management team and players.

“With better resources, they can hopefully achieve better success on the pitch.

“We do think it’s key for supporters to be represented at the highest level of the football club and we look forward to that happening post-administration.

“Fans can become members of the trust for £5 and there are no plans at present to increase those fees – it’s not about making shedloads of money from memberships alone, it’s about having more members, so we can fully represent our fans as high as possible.

“Football is nothing without supporters.”

New chairman wanted to take action

Moodie has been a Caley Thistle season ticket-holder for 25 years and was driven to get more involved with the trust after relegation from the Championship last May was the catalyst for an increasing grim picture off the park before administration was announced in October.

He said: “I joined the trust board in 2023 because, at the time, I didn’t like what I was seeing at the club.

“We all know the story – the lack of fan engagement, wild promises of jam tomorrow, poor communication, and a CEO who didn’t appreciate the football supporter.

“I thought: ‘I could stay home and moan about this or get involved and see whether I could make a bit of a difference’.

“Never did I think I’d be involved as this and have experienced the roller-coaster journey we’ve had over the last 12 months.”

Bar takings going directly to ICTFC

The ICTFC Supporters’ Trust rallied volunteers last year to help turn the tired sports bar at the stadium into the now thriving and rebranded Bar ’94 – a nod to the year of ICT’s creation.

Moodie says the connection between the fans and head coach Scott Kellacher and the team is clear for all to see within the space.

He said: “Having the players join us after games for the man-of-the-match presentations has been fantastic.

“The kids love having their pics taken with the players and autographs – some of us bigger kids enjoy that, too!

“Our aim is to make Bar ’94 a destination for all supporters pre- and post-match.

“We’ve been in touch with opposition teams and fan groups, and it has been encouraging to see some of them join us in the bar.

“The Cove Rangers game pre-Christmas brought in 10 times more in takings compared to the first game of the season when we took on the bar, with all the takings going directly to the (football) club.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle winger Luis Longstaff takes on Cove Rangers' Fraser Fyvie during Cove's 4-1 win at the Caledonian Stadium, Inverness, on December 28, 2024.
Inverness winger Luis Longstaff takes on Cove Rangers’ Fraser Fyvie. Bar ’94’s takings had soared when these teams met at the Caledonian Stadium in December. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

“Several members on the trust board have completed our licensee training, which means we can run and operate the bar also for non-match day events, which is planned to hopefully generate additional income for the club.

“We’ve also agreed with Stagecoach to run more buses directly between Inverness Bus Station and the stadium this season pre- and post-match.

“We’ve now got a full (trust) board, taking in various skills, and we have spread the ages, which range from 20 to 82.

“We also have a representative of the Section ’94 fan group, and we keep close links with our friends on The Wyness Shuffle podcast.

“Hopefully reaching across the majority of our support to get feedback will mean we can highlight any issues directly with the club.”

With improved performances and results helping ICT battle back from their 15-point deduction for entering administration, the team are now just two points behind eighth-placed Annan Athletic in League One.

Next fans’ meeting date is set

The next fans’ meeting, hosted by the trust, is set for Saturday, March 1, at Bar ’94.

It will involve at least one guest speaker, a trust update and general Q&A session, and will take place ahead of the ICT v Montrose match in the afternoon.

