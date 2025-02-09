Virtual reality headsets set to bring remote Football Memories sessions to rural Highland fans – including elderly and dementia sufferers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Virtual reality headsets set to bring remote Football Memories sessions to rural Highland fans – including elderly and dementia sufferers

The chief of Football Memories Scotland revealed how new technology will allow them to bring the project to fans who can't attend the popular regular sessions at Caledonian Stadium.

By Paul Chalk
Former Rangers striker Mark Hateley, centre who is an Alzheimer Scotland ambassador, tested out the VR headset. He's pictured here with Robert Craig, chair of the Scottish Football Museum, left, and and Henry Simmons, Alzheimer Scotland?s chief executive. Picture shows; Former Rangers striker Mark Hateley, centre who is an Alzheimer Scotland ambassador, tested out the VR headset. He's pictured here with Robert Craig, chair of the Scottish Football Museum, left, and and Henry Simmons, Alzheimer Scotland?s chief executive.. Scottish Football Museum, Glasgow.
Highland football fans who cannot make it to Caledonian Stadium Football Memories sessions could soon be able to relive the glory days using virtual reality.

Football Memories Scotland sessions kicked off 16 years ago and are now of huge interest to many across Scotland, including a particularly impressive uptake in the north.

The once-monthly sessions are aimed at elderly people, those with dementia or those who simply could benefit from meeting up once a month to relive past football highlights with fellow long-time supporters.

At the most recent Football Memories meeting at the Caledonian Stadium in Inverness, project director Richard McBrearty was the guest speaker.

Not only did Richard help launch Football Memories in 2009, but he is also curator of the Scottish Football Museum at Hampden Park, Glasgow.

He spoke in front of a packed room in the Kingsmills Suite at ICT.

Football Memories Scotland's project director Richard McBrearty speaks to the audience at the most recent FM session at Caley Thistle
Last summer, special VR headsets were made available at the museum on a test basis, with former Rangers star Mark Hateley – an Alzheimer’s Scotland ambassador – sampling the technology.

It is described as a “3D immersive experience (which) can help recreate the sights, sounds and atmosphere of past historic (football) encounters. The technology brings to life three key elements of bygone match-days – travelling to the game, clicking through the turnstiles and cheering from Hampden’s vast terraces.”

The VR project – the first of its kind in the UK – aims to offer therapeutic taster experiences and builds on a partnership begun by the charity Alzheimer’s Scotland and the Hampden-based Scottish Football Museum in 2009.

VR hub opens up new opportunities

Richard explained how the plan is to work towards these headsets being dispatched far and wide to benefit many who cannot get to regular Football Memories meetings.

He said: “In remote and rural areas, not everyone will be able to attend Football Memories groups.

“I recall a good few years ago, there was an Alzheimer Scotland link worker based in Caithness.

“She had four or five people a large distance away from one another who couldn’t attend a regular Football Memories meeting, so she was doing one-to-one sessions.

“Therefore, accessing images through technology was vital for her – she could personalise and reminisce depending on the person she was meeting that day.

“We’re creating as many resources as we can to create the link for people to football.

“We now have a VR (virtual reality) hub in place, which we’re testing now.

“If that works, and the evidence is it is well-received by most people, it’s an extra dimension for people – a nice intervention.

“That kind of technology is not massively expensive. It is becoming more and more economically viable.

“The software we have here can easily be transferred into other VR sets, so whether it’s Inverness, Ayr or Stranraer, it doesn’t matter. This material could soon potentially be made available.”

Biggest Memories group at Inverness

On his visit to Caley Thistle’s home, Richard was impressed with a packed room of 77 attendees – which was the record turn-out for the Inverness event.

He said: “The Inverness group was the biggest I’ve addressed since we set up in 2009 as a pilot project.

“It was quite a number – and I was very impressed and really pleased to see that.

“It shows the importance of the club to the local community.

Some of the items (such as ICTFC football shirts, match programmes, trophies, medals and photos) on display for people attending the most recent Football Memories Scotland event at the Caledonian Stadium, Inverness.
Some of the items on display for people attending the most recent Football Memories Scotland event at the Caledonian Stadium, Inverness. Image: Courtesy of Caley Thistle’s community manager Craig Masterton.

“There are now around 500 groups across the country and there will be close to 80 that are like Inverness – in that they are community-based – and there are other senior and some junior football clubs that run groups as well.

“The sessions have a various range of guest speakers, and they draw in people who are fascinated by football and there are always questions to be asked and answered, which is great.”

ICTFC’s ‘milestone moment’, lifting the Scottish Cup part of gallery

Speaking about the Scottish Football Museum, Richard talked about how vital it was for the two-year-old Scottish Cup gallery to include Caley Thistle’s historic win in the competition a decade ago.

He said: “It’s the national stadium and we’re the national museum for Scottish football.

“To be national, you can’t just be about Glasgow or the central belt – it is important that our collections and some of the stories reflect far and wide.

“And that includes internationally, people have been travelling and moving in relation to football for well over 100 years, playing or coaching football.

“When it came to the new Scottish Cup gallery, as a historian looking now at 150 years of the competition, it was a big statement for the cup to go to the Highland capital in 2015.

The Scottish Cup gallery at the Scottish Football Museum at Hampden Park, Glasgow, set up in 2023/24 for the competition's 150th edition, includes Caley Thistle's triumph in 2015. 
The Scottish Cup gallery at the Scottish Football Museum at Hampden Park, Glasgow, set up in 2023/24 for the competition’s 150th edition, includes Caley Thistle’s triumph in 2015.

“It really was a milestone moment.

“That’s why when we looked at many of the milestones within the timeline of the Scottish Cup, from 1874 to 2024, Caley Thistle’s story of winning the cup had to be presented.

Scandal surrounded 1876 cup final

“Alongside that, the 100th Scottish Cup final in 1985 (Celtic 2 Dundee United 1), and we go back to 1876 when Queen’s Park were defeated by Vale of Leven – but they (Vale of Leven) were accused of cheating.

“There was a huge scandal, but Vale of Leven went on to win the Scottish Cup a few years in a row.

“That was the first story we tell and to have the Inverness success of 2015 firmly as part of that was a huge moment for football in the Highlands and it was important to be part of the competition’s story.”

Conversation