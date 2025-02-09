Caley Thistle’s Danny Devine on shock at how first goal affected side in 3-0 Arbroath loss

Skipper Danny Devine admits Caley Thistle felt sunk after the FIRST goal in Saturday’s 3-0 League One loss at Arbroath.

After a decent opening spell for ICT, Aaron Steele scored the hosts opener on 26 minutes when a whipped-in set-piece was not cleared.

A harsh spot-kick call from referee Graham Grainger when the ball hit defender Remi Savage on the hand from close-range led to Andy Winter making it 2-0.

Two superb saves from Caley Jags goalkeeper Musa Dibaga prevented further damage before the break, but Ryan Dow’s 70th minute strike sealed a fine win for the Angus team – are now second in the division, one point adrift of Stenhousemuir, with two games in hand.

ICT, docked 15 points earlier in the campaign for entering administration, remain ninth, but are now four points behind new nearest rivals Montrose and five points behind Annan Athletic, who beat Dumbarton 2-1.

Inverness have won four of their last six fixtures to provide a real boost to their survival chances – but Devine, speaking just after the final whistle at Arbroath, told The Press and Journal he felt the team didn’t cope well with falling behind after a decent start.

The experienced centrehalf said: “The first goal killed us, in terms of our momentum. We started the game really well and were keeping the ball well and had a couple of chances.

“But that first goal knocked us a bit – which is disappointing from our point of view, as it was to concede from a set-piece.

“We want a better reaction after conceding. After that goal, Arbroath got on top and that was disappointing.

“In the past, when we’ve conceded a goal we normally manage to fight back. On Saturday, that didn’t happen for whatever reason.

“Credit to Arbroath, they got their two first half goals, although I don’t think their second one was a penalty – the ball was too close to Remi (Savage, when it hit his hand).

“But, that went against us, and before we knew it, we were 2-0 down going in at half-time. We were chasing the game from then.

“We really needed to get the third goal in the game to have any chance.

“Their third goal completely killed it for us. It had opened up even more and it became a bit of a basketball game.

“Listen, it’s not like the boys are not trying. It just didn’t come for us.

“We have such a young squad and we will have days like Saturday.”

Leaders Stenny next up for ICTFC

With Annan and Montrose taking advantage of ICT’s weekend loss, defender Devine feels it is now crucial they respond at home to Stenny this Saturday.

He said: “The result is frustrating, given the situation we’re in.

“But we’ve won four games from our last six, so in any normal season that’s not a bad run.

“We’d like to win them all – but that’s not realistic. We just need to pick ourselves up, like we have in the past after a defeat.

“We’re looking forward to Saturday. We played well against Stenhousemuir last time down at their place (with a 1-0 win), so hopefully we can have a repeat of that.

“We’re back at home – and hopefully we can put Saturday’s result behind us.”

