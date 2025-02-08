Arbroath 3-0 Caley Thistle: Manager Scott Kellacher demands stronger mindset and blasts big penalty call

Boss Scott Kellacher says Caley Thistle need a stronger mindset at times as a 3-0 League One loss at Arbroath keeps them in the relegation zone.

Aaron Steele’s first half goal put the Red Lichties in front and a controversial penalty converted by Andy Winter made it 2-0 before half-time.

There was no way back with 20 minutes left as Ryan Dow slotted away a low shot to wrap up the points.

This third Arbroath victory over ICT this season moved them second in the table, one point below Stenhousemuir with two games to spare.

Administration-hit Caley Thistle remain in ninth spot, now four points behind new nearest rivals Montrose, who were overtaken by Annan Athletic, with a dozen fixtures left.

‘We lost our way for 15 minutes’

Kellacher had differing reasons to be angered by the first half goals, one down to his players, the other down to the referee.

He said: “I’m really disappointed with the result. We actually controlled the game for the first half an hour and we had two really good chances to put ourselves in front and we didn’t take them.

“They then played a long ball up the park, we didn’t react to it and we give away a cheap free-kick from second balls, which are so important,

“They scored from that and the tide turned for 10-15 minutes when he really lost our way.

‘Soft penalty’ was costly after losing cheap opening goal, says Kellacher

“They then scored from a penalty, which was really harsh.

“It was really frustrating. Our players were rightly angry about it. It was soft and I’m surprised he’s given it.

“I might be wrong and I will take another look at it, but from where we were standing, I don’t know where Remi (Savage) is meant to put his hand being one yard from him.

“It really picked them up further and Arbroath finished the half really strongly.

“They had a couple more chances after that goal, so we were happy to get the team in at just 2-0 at half-time.

“We asked where that 15 minutes came from. We’ve got to have a stronger mindset. Our mentality has got to be better.

“But big moments in games can change games and the set-play, from which they scored, changed it for them.

“In the second half, there was nothing between the teams. We had the better chances and then they broke away and Ryan Dow took his chance, so it was hard to take.

“It’s a team game and too many of us were off it today.”

‘Nothing is going to be handed to us’

Kellacher, whose side host leaders Stenny on Saturday, stressed points gained by Annan and Montrose are less important than his team seeking to secure more victories, having won four of their last six matches overall.

He added: “We know where we’re trying to get to, and how hard it is going to be.

“Other teams’ results are out with our control. We must look only to ourselves and try to win games. These teams want to win, just like we do – they want to stay in this league too.

“Nothing is going to be handed to us. We need to look after ourselves, but we need to be better than we were today.”

Hopes were high ahead of kick-off

Exactly 25 years from then five-year-old ICT famously knocking Celtic out of the Scottish Cup, fans were in buoyant mood as they travelled to the Angus town.

Come 3pm, it was down to the business of trying to secure another big result.

From the side which defeated Queen of the South 1-0, were unchanged, while St Mirren loanee Callum Penman was one of the three changed starters for the hosts.

The first chance fell to the visitors when on-loan Aberdeen forward Alfie Bavidge was picked out by Keith Bray, but he flashed a low effort wide of goal.

Bray, who signed for Dunfermline Athletic on deadline day, was loaned back to ICT for the remainder of the campaign, and will remain a key ICT player in these closing months.

Moments later, a driving run from Scott Stewart on the right flank ended with a fine stop by Inverness goalkeeper Musa Dibaga with his feet.

Opener stemmed from a set-piece

On 26 minutes, the Angus side took the lead. On-loan St Mirren player Fraser Taylor whipped in a free-kick and Steele pounced volley his shot past Dibaga into the net.

Inverness needed to keep their cool to remain in the contest and they soon took play back towards their opponents and Bavidge had a shot deflected off target.

However. just before the break, Arbroath gained a golden chance to double their lead when the hotly-disputed penalty was awarded.

A ball into the box was adjudged to have hit defender Savage on the hand and referee Graham Grainger pointed to the spot, despite the ICT protests.

Winter crashed home the spot-kick via the post to put Arbroath in the driving seat.

Two brilliant diving saves from Dibaga prevented it being three from Stewart and Taylor respectively.

Dow’s goal wrapped up Arbroath win

Record club scorer and assistant manager Billy Mckay replaced on-loan Aberdeen attacking midfielder Alfie Stewart at the start of the second half.

And, on the hour mark, he almost netted his 115th goal, and third of this term, with a low strike, but it came back off the left post.

Bray headed wide from a Paul Allan free-kick, but in the 70th minute, it was game over as Arbroath scored another.

The excellent Taylor was the creator again, slipping a pass to Dow, who guided a right-footed shot into the left corner of the net.

Mckay was forced to go off with five minutes to go with a shin knock, with Ethan Cairns taking his place.

Arbroath v Caley Thistle ratings

ARBROATH (3-4-2-1): McAdams 6, O’Brien 3 (Dow 21), Steele 7, Wilkie 6, Stanton 6, Spalding 6 (Murray 87), Penman 6, Taylor 8 (McKechnie 81), Stewart 7 (Murray 87), Winter 6 (King 81).

Subs not used: McConnell (GK).

CALEY THISTLE (4-3-3): Dibaga 6, Nolan 6, Savage 6, Devine 7, Bray 7, Mackinnon 6 (MacLeod 58), Gilmour 6, Allan 6 (Thompson 82), Longstaff 6, Bavidge 7, Stewart 5 (Mckay 46 replaced by Cairns 85 due to injury).

Sub not used: Rebilas (GK), Ewan, Strachan, Walker, Keogh.

Referee: Graham Grainger.

Man of match: Fraser Taylor.

Attendance: 1500.

For more Caley Thistle news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our Facebook group.