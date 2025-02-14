Caley Thistle goalkeeper Musa Dibaga on adapting to life as a professional player

Caley Thistle goalkeeper Musa Dibaga is relishing the unforgiving nature of life in League One as he adapts to his first year as a professional player.

Before being snapped up by previous ICT manager Duncan Ferguson last August, the 24-year-old Spaniard impressed at two lower levels.

His form at Whitehill Welfare in the East of Scotland League earned him a move to Lowland League club Bo’ness United.

Word spread about the keeper’s ability and, following a brief trial, he was handed a contract at Inverness.

ICT had just been relegated from the Championship and were heading towards administration in the months to follow.

Football is ‘direct and physical’

Dibaga is a fan of the quick pace in Scotland’s third tier in the SPFL, although he knows any error will usually be pounced upon by opponents.

He said: “I have played more in Scottish football than in Spain because I started quite late. When I played in Spain, it was academy football.

“I like the football here. It is very quick and direct. You also have players with quality, which is amazing.

“Football in Spain is more tactical, but I love the more direct football and it being physical here.

“When I came to Scotland, I played in the East of Scotland League as well as amateur football and then I played in the Lowland League.

“When I came here, I felt the rhythm was different. You can’t make mistakes as you will get punished.

“I feel like I was ready from the first day and I’m able to play in this league.

“I used to just train twice a week, now I train every day.

“At first, it was a bit challenging. My body had to adapt to it, but I feel good now.

“When I came here last year, it was all new to me, coming to the Highlands. Everything, including the weather, was a big change for me.

“But I feel comfortable up here. Inverness is a nice city, and the fans treat me well, so I am really happy to be here.”

Fans ‘showed love’ from first day

Dibaga explained how he’ll be forever grateful for the warmth he felt from supporters since joining Inverness.

He said: “The fans have been massive. They have shown love from the very first moment.

“Even when we went into administration, they still showed up and travelled to our away games, which are far from here. We still have good numbers going down the road.

“Also, when we play at home, the fans keep showing up. It’s massive for the players to have them right behind us.

“I came here to start with my first games as a professional. The fans and the club showed love from the first moment. It gives you a lot of help as a new player.”

Dibaga is chasing ‘the best feeling’

When asked what would be seen as positive come the final kick off the ball this season, Dibaga said: “We want to finish as high as we can in the league, knowing we have given everything we possibly could have, considering the 15-point deduction.

“If we can stay in the league, or even go for promotion, that would be the best feeling we could get.”

Stenhousemuir match is frozen off

ICT’s home fixture against leaders Stenhousemuir this Saturday was postponed on Friday afternoon following a pitch inspection.

The surface remained frozen in parts after overnight sub-zero temperatures.

This is a blow for the Caley Jags, who were looking to respond to last week’s 3-0 defeat at Arbroath.

The Highlanders, thumped with a 15-point penalty for going into administration in October, are five points behind nearest rivals Montrose and Annan Athletic.

Dibaga saved a penalty against Stenny in the 0-0 home draw in September and shut them out again in the 1-0 Ochilview win just before Christmas, earned by Charlie Gilmour’s late goal.

The fixture has been rearranged for Tuesday, March 11, with a 7.45pm kick-off.

Inverness fans will keep an eye on Saturday’s Dumbarton v Montrose and Cove Rangers v Annan Athletic matches.

