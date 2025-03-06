Caley Thistle Cult Hero: Owain Fon Williams on being centre stage in European highs with Wales and ICT

Owain Fon Williams made his Caley Thistle debut on their Europa League bow in 2015. Just one year later, he was part of a Wales squad who made history on the European stage.

Almost a decade on from swiftly signing then playing for ICT for the first time against Romanian side Astra Giurgiu, ex-goalkeeper Fon Williams speaks with great pride about his involvement in Continental action – including the Welsh team’s magnificent run at the 2016 Euros.

The proud Welshman’s dream came true when he earned his place in his country’s 23-man squad for those European Championship finals in France.

Wales had never qualified for the Euro finals – or been at a major tournament since 1958.

Due to impressing for Inverness in the Scottish Premier League (SPL), Fon Williams was selected along with Wales number one Wayne Hennessey and Danny Ward, who was on loan with Aberdeen from Liverpool for the first half of the 2015-16 season.

Although he never added to what was ultimately a sole international cap, Wales were the team on everyone’s lips at those Euros.

They won Group B, beating Slovakia 2-1 then responding to their 2-1 loss to England with a 3-0 victory over Russia.

In the knock-outs, they defeated Northern Ireland 1-0, before a blistering 3-1 win over highly-fancied Belgium took them into the semis, where a Cristiano Ronaldo-inspired Portugal ended their run with a 2-0 win.

Welsh Euro run was ‘phenomenal’

The 37-year-old, who is now goalkeeper coach at English League Two side Fleetwood Town, told The Press and Journal what it meant to him to be part of an historic Welsh group – and doing so as a Caley Jags player.

He said: “I’m a passionate Welshman and I followed Wales since I was a schoolboy.

“I had been on that journey with Wales for so long – my dream was always to play for my country.

“To have the opportunity to create history, and to do it with Inverness, was quite special.

“A good first season with Caley Thistle helped get me into the 23-man squad.

“From a personal and club point of view, it felt special that I was representing Wales AND Inverness in a major tournament. I was really proud to represent both club and country.

“Not only did Wales play three group games, but we went all the way to the semi-final.

“We were then knocked out by Portugal, who went on to win the competition by beating France.

“It was a phenomenal achievement.

Why Gareth Bale loves the Highlands

“(Wales legend) Gareth Bale always talked about the Highlands because he wanted to play golf up there.

“You had Gareth Bale playing for Real Madrid, alongside me playing for Inverness Caledonian Thistle – it was quite a contrast.”

‘Special’ memories from Bucharest

When Fon Williams joined Caley Thistle, they, too, had just written a sensational story by winning the 2015 Scottish Cup.

Fon Williams was a shock signing from Tranmere Rovers as boss John Hughes brought him in for the club’s first European tie out of the blue, replacing long-time stopper Ryan Esson in goal.

He was beaten by a curling Constantin Budescu set-piece as the Bucharest outfit won the first leg 1-0.

Caley Jags fans then travelled to the Romanian capital hopeful of cancelling it out to land a tie against West Ham, but a valiant effort ended in a 0-0 draw.

Despite the exit, Fon Williams was thrilled to be pitched into the spotlight for such an occasion for ICT.

He said: “Caley Thistle had just won the Scottish Cup, so that success would attract any footballer.

“The chance to play in the Europa League in my first game came really quickly.

“Pre-season in England lasts a lot longer in Scotland, whereas we were playing Astra Giurgiu in July.

“I had to get the gloves and boots back on, and they were not quite dusty yet, so that game was my debut, and it was a great experience.

“I remember the band with the bagpipes playing. It was quite a night.

“The game was tight, and Astra scored from a free-kick to win 1-0.

“The return game in Romania was fantastic. We drew 0-0 and it was fantastic to see such a gang of Highlanders who had made the journey – it was something special.

“That game was a result of the players, management and staff who had taken the club there the previous season.

“It was great for me, as a new signing, to join that group for such a big match.”

ICTFC move was what opened up Welsh chance

It was advice from his national team boss, Chris Coleman, which prompted Fon Williams to look for opportunities north of the border.

He said: “At the time, I was playing at Tranmere. I really wanted to try and make history by being part of the first Wales squad to reach the Euros.

“Chris Coleman had taken over (as Wales boss) and he told me I had to be playing either SPL or (English) Championship football.

“Being a goalkeeper, it is very difficult because there is only one position available to you. You have a very slim opportunity as a goalkeeper compared to outfield players.

“I knew Inverness would offer me a completely different challenge. One of those challenges was to be so far away from my family.

“Everywhere I had been prior to that was within two hours of home, in North Wales.

“I wanted to give it a try, to experience something different.

“I knew a bit about the city of Inverness and the Highlands, having done some research – the area was very similar to where I was brought up.

“I loved the fact I could go home, have endless amounts of walks, to the beach, lochs and mountains. I love the history there and just being in nature.

“The pace of life there suited me down to the ground.

“I must have played more than 300 games down south by the time I joined Inverness, so I was looking forward to experiencing the SPL.

“I needed to experience something different. And I needed to learn – I love learning, and it offered me the chance to learn something new to me.

“To play against the big sides in Scotland was something special.”

Downward spiral for Caley Thistle

Fon Williams – who later played under Hughes at Dunfermline Athletic – sampled the agony of relegation in his second season with Inverness in 2017.

Ex-skipper Richie Foran was the gaffer, and he was unable to prevent the slide out of the top-flight by a single point.

Hughes had departed in May 2016, and chairman Kenny Cameron left when the club dropped into the Championship 12 months later.

Fon Williams barely featured from that point, and, after loan stints at American side Indy Eleven and back in Scotland with Hamilton Accies, he joined the Pars in 2020.

He felt the writing was on the wall with key departures from the top at Inverness, but remains grateful to have worked under cup-winning boss Hughes.

He added: “There are always ups and downs in football and we did experience some very tough times.

“You could argue that when (chairman) Kenny Cameron left, things changed in terms of the shape of the club.

“And once John Hughes left, for a fact, it was completely tough times.

“At the time, John was a very good coach and manager. He always had very good game plans and players liked the way he trained the squad.

“Everything he would do was top class – I’m sure Scott Kellacher gained a lot from working with John.”

Kellacher is ambitious, he needs time

The Fleetwood keeper coach still follows the fortunes of the Highlanders with great interest.

And he believes current head coach Scott Kellacher, who he worked with at ICT, is the ideal man to guide the team back from League One while administration continues behind the scenes.

He said: “Scott has always done a great job for the club, and I’m glad he’s still there.

“He’s been a part of the club for so long and you really need people like Scott at clubs.

“It can be so easy for clubs to lose its core people. When that happens, you lose part of the culture and identity.

“Kells is ambitious, and he’ll want to take Caley Thistle back up to the Championship. He’ll need time for that to happen.

“I hope a buyer comes in and stabilises the club to secure its future for the people of Inverness – the last thing we want is for Caley Thistle to no longer be there.”

Painting ‘keeps me sane’

Fon Williams became known for his skillful painting and artworks, as well as his football when he was in Scotland, and he confirmed: “I’m still doing it – it keeps me sane!

“It’s a total contrast to my day-to-day football job. It has always been my release. It takes you away from the hustle and bustle of football.

“Painting brings me calmness. It recharges my mind.”

Motorhome trip to Highlands looms

On a similar theme, an escape into the spectacular scenery of the Highlands is on the agenda for Fon Williams again this year after a recent purchase.

He revealed: “Believe it or not, I’ve got a motorhome now.

“One of the reasons for buying it, with my love of the outdoors, is to have the chance to go wherever.

“I’d say a trip to the Highlands is on the cards this summer, so I’m looking forward to it.”

